Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
BROWNSTEIN, TORDJMAN CALL FOR ADDITIONAL ADVANCE VOTING TIMES: Côte St. Luc Mayoral candidates Mitchell Brownstein and David Tordjman are calling for more advance polling times before the Nov. 7 municipal general voting day, as there are only two such days, and one is on a Saturday, during the Jewish Sabbath. The advance polling days are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 30 and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 31. Brownstein said that “having been made aware that CSL would be having only two advance polling days with one being on a Saturday, my campaign and I have reached out to our President of Elections requesting additional advanced polling days. We are also prepared to cooperate with other campaigns to make this request to Elections Quebec and our local President of Elections.” Tordjman said he wrote to his fellow councillors, “and all declared candidates in the election to join him in pressing for a change in dates from the DGEQ.” “While not our entire population observes the Sabbath, an important proportion of our population does,” Tordjman added. “This should not come as a surprise to anyone. Given that a goal of all municipal elections is to obtain the highest participation level of its citizens, the current situation is most concerning.” The candidate added that he “wants to see as many extra voting days as is financially and logistically feasible, because the ultimate goal is safety and participation. I fear the current situation – with more people attending one day of advanced voting – is going to discourage voter participation in the electoral process.”
TMRUNION AGREEMENT REACHED: The union representing 200 white-collar workers in Town of Mount-Royal has secured 65% of its tentative agreement with the city, which includes wage increases over a six-year period. From January 2020 to December 31 2025 employees see hikes of 2.75% in 2020 and 2.65% in 2021; for 2022 to 2025 union members will obtain the equivalent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Montreal plus 0.5% for a minimum increase of 2%.Issues and union demands related mainly to better work-life balance with greater schedule flexibility, lowering from 15 to 10 years the number of years of service required for a fifth week of holidays; improvement of special leaves as well as the increase in remuneration following the application of Law 15 to allow the recovery of losses caused by the sharp increase in employee contributions to their retirement plan. The union also welcomed 20 new members from the public security department.
WestmountFELDMAN RE-ELECTED TO EMSB SEAT:Julien Feldman has been re-elected as the English Montreal School Board Commissioner for Ward 3, which encompasses the Westmount-Sud Ouest area. Running for Team Joe Ortona, Feldman received 477 votes, compared to 250 for independent Irwin Rapoport and 164 for independent Thomas Rolain according to an EMSB statement. Of the 9,112 eligible voters, 891 votes were cast and four rejected, for a turnout of 9.7%.This was the only election race at the province’s largest English school board. When nominations closed for school board elections in September 2020, the office of chair and nine of the 10 available positions for commissioners were won by acclamation.
Montreal WestAGGLOMERATION SHARED COSTS NEGOTIATIONS UNSUCCESSFUL: Masella, who also heads the Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM), representing the demerged municipalities, pointed out that those cities “sit at the Agglomeration Council with Montreal and discuss shared services like public security (police and fire), public transportation, potable water, etc. We have been pushing back against Montreal trying to get a fairer way to share the costs for these shared services. Unfortunately, we have not had any concrete success at the negotiating table with Montreal. It is pointless to have negotiations when one party is making propositions and the other party is sitting there simply refuting our position without advancing any of their own. We have been in constant contact with the Minister of Municipal Affairs to help move this process along to a more equitable solution.”
St. LaurentNEW TRAIL INAUGURATED: St. Laurent council members and partners recently inaugurated the new Parcours Chameran trail, which runs from “École Henri-Beaulieu to Passage Boa, passing by Parc Painter. “This new common space for neighbourhood residents features playful, colourful artwork, green spaces designed for quiet contemplation and a podcast to learn more about the neighbourhood,” says a borough statement. “ A number of key players in the area—including residents, students and local organizations—have been working together over the past few months to create a project that promotes community living.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “to promote inclusion and help set up places where newcomers can share and chat, we created the Parcours Chameran. Throughout their visit to this trail, residents in the area will recognize themselves in the topics addressed. There is no doubt that this new space will foster conversations between neighbors and create new friendships.”
Town of Mount RoyalVOTE BY MAIL REMINDER FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION: The town reminded residents that “as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the electors below will be able to exercise their right to vote by mail, upon request: those who will be 70 years of age or older on polling day; residents of a CHSLD or a private seniors’ residence listed in the register establish under the Act respecting health services and social services; persons unable to move because of health reasons and a caregiver being domiciled at the same address; persons whose isolation is recommended or who were ordered to isolate by public health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic; persons registered on the list of electors as non-domiciled electors. If you are eligible, fill out our online form or call 514 734-3012 by October 27, 2021, to exercise your right to vote by mail. You can also obtain more information from the office of the returning officer: 514 734-3012, or election@town.mount-royal.qc.ca.” joel@thesuburban.com
