Around the Towns

Côte St. Luc
ANIMAL TRAP SPARKS ANGER: Councillor Mike Cohen, responding during the Sept. 13 council meeting to questions from resident Melodie Cohn, said she had discovered that a claw trap was found around the neck of a skunk on Castlewood— there are numerous skunks prowling the west end. Cohn asked if Côte St. Luc could pass a bylaw against such traps. “The SPCA informed her it’s a grey area and she’s like to see Côte St. Luc take a stand,” the councillor added. “[The Public Safety department] has determined it’s the responsibility of the provincial government in terms of a law. We need to find out who laid these traps, because it’s one thing to have legal action against this person, but in this particular case, it could have been a dog or cat, any animal. We don’t know who put it out. The skunk apparently dragged itself quite a distance. If someone saw the person, Public Security could probably knock on their door and use the provincial law to get charges laid. A skunk is an animal, I know we’re not fond of the smell, but some people have cats that are left outdoors and some people walk their dogs off leash or with a long leash, and it would be horrifying [for them to be caught in the trap]. We should embark on a sensitization campaign, and we should keep our eyes open to see if anyone is perpetrating what I consider to be a horrible crime.”
LasallePOLICE SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN SENIOR’S KILLING:Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to solve the killing of a 75-year-old elderly man who was assaulted during a home invasion in LaSalle. According to police, the break-in happened on September 12 around 1:30 am. The suspects broke into the man’s apartment and “smashed objects” inside his home, damaged the patio door, and assaulted him before fleeing.The 75-year-old LaSalle resident was taken to hospital. He died of his injuries on Friday. It marked the city of Montreal’s 20th homicide of 2021. “At present, everything suggests that the victim was not the person targeted by the suspects,” police said in a news release.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Montreal police at 514-393-1133.
St. LaurentSPORTS AND RECREATION ACTIVITIES THIS FALL: The borough announced a variety of sports and recreation activities this fall. Among them, “registration began 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 for Red Cross preschool and junior courses. Due to special measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all children will have to be accompanied by a parent in the pool for pre-school levels up to and including Junior 4. Adults have not been neglected either, as aquafitness classes will also be offered and registration [began] September 19. As well, “open activities to relax or get back in shape will be available as well, upon reservation: badminton, ping-pong and outdoor tennis.” Also, “details on the swimming lessons and independent activities program may be found online on the Loisirs Montréal website at loisirs.montreal.ca, where residents may register at the same time. Due to the limited number of spaces available for aquatic activities, it is advisable to register for these activities online. Anyone requiring online registration assistance may call 514 855-6110, extension 5.
Montreal WestMUNICIPAL ELECTION PERSONNEL NEEDED: Claude Gilbert, the town’s Returning Officer for the coming municipal election, posted that people are being sought to work on the election in the town Sunday, Oct. 31, “from 9:30 am to 8 pm (advance poll); and Sunday, November 7, from 9:30 am to 8 pm (polling day). All members of the electoral personnel will be required to attend training sessions, which will be held during the evening time. If you are interested in a position, please fill out an application and return it to the Returning Officer as soon as possible. The application forms may be obtained by email and, once completed, returned to: election@montreal-west.ca. For more information, you may write Ginette Roy, Election Clerk using the same address.”
Town of Mount RoyalSIREN ALERT TEST OCT. 2 FROM ST. LAURENT: The town announced that a public alert siren will be tested near TMR on Saturday, October 2, between 10 a,m. and 2:30 p.m. “The siren at the Saputo plant (2365 Côte-de-Liesse Road) in Saint-Laurent may be heard by residents of the Town of Mount Royal who are located within the siren’s exposure zone,” says a town advisory. “No specific measures should be taken with regard to this siren test. The Centre de sécurité civile de Montréal, in collaboration with seven businesses in the urban agglomeration of Montréal, is coordinating this technical test intended to ensure that equipment is functioning properly and determine the readiness of all responders for emergency procedures. It is a good opportunity to inform the public of which actions to take should the siren sound during a major industrial accident involving the release of a toxic gas into the atmosphere.” In the event of a major disaster, “the Town of Mount Royal will use CodeRED, a high-speed telecommunication network, to notify you.”
WestmountTURCOT SOUND SURVEY: The city posted an announcement from the Quebec Transport ministry that “sound surveys are underway in your area as part of the Turcot project. Surveys will be conducted until fall 2021. Nearly 150 short- and long-term sound surveys are [checking] whether the noise levels stated in the environmental order are complied with and to confirm the effectiveness of the mitigation measures. To do so, sound surveys are conducted by MTQ and Séti Média representatives on various private and public lands in the area. On private lands, surveys are conducted in front of or behind (balcony accessible by exterior stairs) buildings. The required equipment (1 sound level metre, 1 microphone and 1 tripod) needs an area of about 1 m2 and remains in place for 1 to 3 hours. On public lands, the equipment is installed on poles and lampposts for 10 to 20 days.” For more information, call 514-873-1372, e-mail turcot.commentaires@transports.gouv.qc.ca or checkwww.turcot.gouv.qc.ca.
