Around the Towns

Côte St. LucCONCERN OVER MAIMONIDES SECOND DOSE: During the Feb. 8 council meeting, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said he sent a letter to Health Minister Christian Dubé regarding the ongoing lack of a second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose for Maimonides residents, who were the first in the Montreal area to receive the first dose. “I said that we understand the reasoning and arguments for delaying a second dose — however, there is no data on delaying a second dose,” the Mayor said. “We’re past 42 days...there is no control group that is being used in the province right now to determine what would be the results of having a second dose, maybe more than 28 days, but not 90 days. As the province chose Maimonides as an institution that they consider the most vulnerable, I asked, in my weekly meeting with [Montreal minister] Chantal Rouleau, to use Maimonides as a control group to determine if a shorter period would provide better results. We are still pushing for that, I know we have a shortage of vaccines... hopefully, we’ll get some results from Maimonides and learn from that.” Brownstein also expressed dissatisfaction with Decarie Square as a vaccination site as it is not in central CSL — he said municipal buildings were offered as sites.
COUNCIL BANS ELECTRIC SCOOTERS: Côte St. Luc council unanimously passed a resolution banning the use of electric scooters in local parks and the dangerous use in those locales of other modes of transport as well, following up on a draft bylaw tabled last December.The motion was proposed by Councillor Mike Cohen, who wrote on his mikecohen.ca blog that he did so in light of incidents at Rembrandt Park last summer. “Last June, some parents presented a petition to me out of concern over the dangers of reckless scooter drivers at Rembrandt Park,” Cohen wrote. “I took the matter to City Hall, where our senior legal official Jonathan Shecter and Director of Public Safety Philip Chateauvert examined the request and began the process of banning such scooters at any parks. In fact, the by-law adopted at our Monday, February 8 Council meeting goes much further.” Cohen added that “it is now law in CSL that scooter-style electric bicycles are included in the list of vehicles prohibited by Section 5.7 of the Nuisance By-law (2470), primarily because of the danger related to the considerable speed they can reach (+30km/h). The speed and weight of this type of bike significantly increases the risk of serious injury. “Our second piece of legislation is to include a section prohibiting driving and/or reckless or dangerous use or use that puts the safety of others at risk, regardless of the type of vehicle. This section now covers all means of transportation, whether electric or not. We believe that no one should be allowed to use a skateboard, bicycle or any other means of transportation in ways that put the safety of other users of the park at risk.”
CAVENDISH LINK AT THE BAPE: Brownstein also announced that the Montreal administration has agreed to send plans for the long-awaited Cavendish link between CSL and St. Laurent for approval to the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE). A motion tabled in January called for this to take place. “This is the first of several steps in terms of moving the file forward and getting approval from the provincial government for the extension,” the Mayor said. Channeling astronaut Neil Armstrong, Brownstein said, “this is one small step for Cavendish, and hopefully one giant leap for the extension.”
NDGLIBRARY CLOSES FOR 6 MONTHS: The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Library is closing this week as work begins to modernize and improve the facility in the borough’s east end.During the six-month renovations no services will be offered, and the book return chute will be closed. Residents are encouraged to use Benny library in NDG, or the two other libraries in the borough.Financed entirely by the centre city, the contract of $1.3 million awarded to Afcor Construction Inc. is for work to be carried out on the ground floor of the adult area and on the second floor in the children’s area. Improvements will include installation of self-service automated returns, a glassed-in room to accommodate the library materials sorting system; adding new furnishings for universal accessibility (counters, catalogue stations, and shelves for reserved materials) and to display collections more attractively. There will also be digital displays and reorganization of the adult readers’ help desk. City documents note that the library is already considered to be understaffed. The addition of technology will help automate certain tasks and allow greater autonomy by library users, specifically borrowing and returning documents, says NDG councillor Peter McQueen. “Making book take-out and return automatic will free up librarians to help children’s groups and seniors learning to use the internet.” The NDG Maison de la culture which shares the 101-year-old building on Botrel, will remain closed to the public, but artist residencies currently in progress will be maintained, and the Fraser-Hickson Institute will continue activities while respecting public health instructions.
Town of Mount RoyalDEMOLITION CONSULT: The town is inviting comments on a demolition application for 308 and 310 Geneva Crescent. “In order to accommodate the current distancing directives and avoid gatherings, Town Council is asking interested residents to express their views in writing by February 25 – instead of in person,” says a town advisory. “In accordance with Order number 2020-74 issued by the Government of Québec on October 2, 2020, any interested party may express themselves during a written consultation. The Demolition Review Committee of the Town of Mount Royal will hold a closed session meeting on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. The recording of this meeting will be available on the Town’s website as of Monday, March 1, 2021.”
WestmountCROSS COUNTRY TRAILS: The city recently created cross-country trails at King George Park and the Westmount Athletic Grounds (WAG). “The tracks have an oval shape and provide users with an approximate distance of 344 metres in King George Park, and 367 metres in the WAG,” says a city advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.