Côte St. LucTORDJMAN CONTINUES EFFORTS FOR THOSE IN NEED: Côte St. Luc councillor David Tordjman continued his efforts — more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic — to deliver meals and snacks to frontline workers and the vulnerable with a food distribution event.This past May 12, the CSL mayoral candidate led a team of volunteers and Station 9 police officers in setting up a food distribution site in the greenspace known as Emerald Park. They visited numerous apartment buildings and “delivered hundreds of containers of soup, snacks and smiles to Emerald Street residents. “The sight of dozens of kids’ faces peering out the windows in excitement as the officers called them through their PA system to come on down and grab a toy was priceless,” Tordjman stated. “They poured out of the buildings and off the school buses and were thrilled to meet with the police,” who distributed toys, played around with the siren and all got to know each other in a fun and friendly setting. Tordjman also pointed to his collaboration with the organization Souper Hero, which began delivering hundreds of soups to frontline workers and community institutions last year. As well, Merci Muffins & More, a grassroots charitable organization, has been providing a “large variety and quantity of baked goods to frontline workers and families in need.” Also, this past April, Tordjman and volunteer Ailsa Pehi, and the Station 9 officers, delivered soups to families in need on Westminster, “where police have been conducting foot patrols since February and increasingly interacting with residents.”
REPORT THREATS: The city is urging residents, if they see an online threat in light of the Israeli-Hamas conflict and how it has affected the Montreal community, to “please email it to the SPVM at pdq9@spvm.qc.ca.” As well, “please know that police can be on scene in a short time and in the event of a threatening situation. As always, don’t be shy to call 9-1-1.”
TAX DEADLINE: The city is reminding residents that the first installment of their property tax payment is tomorrow, Thursday May 27. Tax payment deadlines had been delayed this year and last in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. LaurentCITY AUTHORIZES $54 MILLION FOR SOCIAL HOUSING:
St. Laurent council voted last week at a special council meeting to authorize the City of Montreal to use $54 million from a social inclusion fund—reserved for the borough— to “help finance the construction of the Coopérative d’habitation laurentienne’s project.” The planned 169-unit project is located in the Bois-Franc Transit Oriented Development area, on Marcel Laurin Blvd. A borough announcement says the project “provides for 75 percent of these social housing units on eight storeys to include two or more bedrooms in order to meet the diversified needs of the target population.”
“We are proud to contribute toward funding this major residential building project where community and family spirit are at the heart of the architectural concept,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “Not only are we continuing to manage the booming activity generated by the arrival of the REM at the Bois-Franc station, but we are also planning a complete, inclusive and friendly living environment that focuses on mobility and sustainable development.
“Families who choose the Cooperative d’habitation laurentienne will benefit from a quality outdoor green space where residents will be encouraged to take advantage of rest areas and children’s play areas or common vegetable gardens to get together with one another. This long-term vision perpetuates both our tradition of welcoming new families and our passion for innovation and architectural quality, by offering a new benchmark for sustainable social housing.”
The Coopérative d’habitation laurentienne project is “subsidized under the Accès Logis program and represents a major investment in social housing in St. Laurent, with nearly $54 million from a number of organizations, such as the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ), the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the City of Montreal,” says the borough announcement.
Côte des Neiges-NDGROTRAND CALLS FOR EMERGENCY ROAD, SIDEWALK FIXES: Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand is demanding an emergency plan to repave roadways and fix broken sidewalks in the borough and he wants to “allocate a large part of the borough’s windfall surplus that has become available to do so.... We now have $7.5 million to allocate as surplus from 2020 which could address potholes and fissured roads and dangerous sidewalks.... I am inviting residents to email me their list of the worst roads and sidewalks in our neighbourhood. I’ll share that with Public Works but without funding, it won’t be this year that it will be repaired.”
CLAIMS CONFERENCE TOWN HALL: The Cummings Centre is presenting, live via Zoom 7 p.m. today May 26, a Claims Conference Town Hall regarding additional eligibilities for Holocaust survivors. “Join Deb Kram from the Claims Conference for an update on the latest compensation news. Q & A during the Zoom event. (Presentation available in English, French, Russian),” the announcement says. “Register at https://cummingscentre.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qG22YBrVR_WRWP8bWt9Lpg or call 514-343-3514.”
WestmountTERRACES AND PUBLIC SPACES OPENING: The city announced the return of summer public spaces. In the Quartier Greene Area, “one lane of traffic will be eliminated on Greene Avenue starting at Sherbrooke and the project will be extended this year to Ste. Catherine. Parking spaces will be moved to the closed lane so that no parking will be lost. The reclaimed area will allow for the installation of temporary public spaces along Greene Avenue that everyone can enjoy for resting and eating, while respecting physical distancing measures.” In the Victoria Village Area, “several public parklets offer a small oasis in a busy neighbourhood, as last year. They have been in place since the end of April for anyone wishing to stop by and take advantage of local businesses. Two are located on Sherbrooke Street near Prince Albert Avenue, while the third is on Victoria Avenue. The Greene Avenue installations will be implemented in phases starting in May and will remain in place as long as good weather permits. The City of Westmount continues to adapt to a new reality and to rethink the public space for the benefit of citizens and merchants.”
HampsteadREPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Mayor William Steinberg urged residents, if they see anything suspicious in light of Mideast tensions and incidents that have taken place in Montreal, to “call Public Security at (514) 369-8250. In case of an emergency, please call 911. At least one incident took place in Hampstead last week, as youths shouting profanities at a motorist with an Israeli flag on a car escalated into a near-confrontation.
Montreal WestTOWN HALL OPEN FOR TAX PAYMENTS: The Montreal West town hall is temporarily open to the public May 26 “to accommodate citizens wishing to pay the first installment of their property taxes in person.” Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Payment can be made by cheque, debit and cash. “A number of sanitary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will be put in place,” says a town advisory. “Entrance is through the front door only, except for citizens with reduced mobility. For the latter, please indicate your presence to the security officer at the main entrance. Only one citizen will be allowed inside the building at a time. You must wait outside and a security officer will greet you. Face coverings are mandatory. Upon entering the building, clean your hands with disinfectant gel provided by the Town. Maintain a physical distance of two metres at all times. There will be no access to toilets. The Town continues to encourage its citizens to prioritize online and telephone services. Reminder: the deadline for payment of the second installment of property taxes is August 27.”
Town of Mount Royal2021 BUSINESS CENSUS: The town also announced that its Urban planning and development division, “in collaboration with PME-Mtl West Island, is continuing the project to update the census of the industrial and commercial sector in order to draw up a statistical portrait of the businesses established on its territory. A first exercise was done in 2019 and we hope to update the information in 2021. The main goals of this study are to document issues such as those related to employment, human resources and business, but also the challenges and obstacles related to development. This study will also allow us to better characterize the service offer in Mount Royal as well as to identify the necessary needs in order to offer services or programs adapted to businesses. We are asking for the participation of the various businesses of the industrial and commercial sector.”
