Around the Towns

Côte St. LucDÉCARIE SQUARE TO ALLOW VÉZINA RESIDENTS TO PARK OVERNIGHT : Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced at the Aug. 9 council meeting that, as a means to reduce traffic on Vézina eastbound to Décarie Blvd, residents of Vézina will be able to park overnight in Décarie Square instead of on the street. CSL residents in the area have complained that on-street parking has exacerbated the traffic situation, expected to get worse when various development projects are completed. “We’ve been working with traffic specialist Rick Leckner on ideas of how to improve the situation, particularly on Vézina, which gets backed up very seriously during rush hour,” the Mayor said. “Décarie Square agreed to a pilot project where they will be allowing any resident on Vézina to park in their parking lot for free. They will get a sticker. These are Montreal, not Côte St. Luc, voters, yet it’s also in their best interest to have traffic move well when they exit their driveway. Décarie Square was very much in favour, because they acknowledge the fact that when people try to leave the parking lot at the mall, they have a hard time, particularly since the vaccination clinic is there. So they would like to see it there’s any way they can help.” Brownstein said he would like the next step to be for Montreal elected officials to agree to no parking on Vézina west of Décarie during rush hour. “Although this is a Montreal issue in terms of the problem, we’re trying to be as proactive as we can in CSL to help improve the situation,” the Mayor added. Area councillor Oren Sebag said he has been vocal about the problem. “All of these ideas were constantly brought up during the first year of my mandate, and Montreal wasn’t really open about it,” he added. “Hopefully, [the parking at Décarie Square] will be done very shortly. I hope that Montreal will be listening to us this time around.”
Côte des Neiges-NDGSURPRISE RESIGNATION OF LOYOLA COUNCILLOR CHRISTIAN ARSENEAULT: Independent Loyola City Councillor Christian Arseneault has resigned. Minutes before the start of the last council meeting of the current mandate, Arseneault put out a statement on social media announcing his resignation. “An hour ago I suspended my re-election campaign and tendered my resignation to the City Clerk, effective immediately” he wrote. “I have serious mental health issues that I need to address and which have led me to conclude my inability, despite the short time remaining in this mandate, to adequately discharge my duties as City Councillor for the Loyola District.” Arseneault wrote that his intention over the coming months is to focus exclusively on his health and in order to properly focus on the road ahead, he also announced he will be deactivating his social media accounts for an indefinite period of time. “Once again a private citizen, I will not be responding to any information requests and I hope that my request for privacy will be respected. To the people of the Loyola District, it was an honour and privilege to serve you, and it saddens me greatly to resign before the end of my mandate. I will be forever grateful for your confidence.” No mention was made of his announcement at the opening of the council meeting, Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery only saying “Mr. Arseneault is not with us.”
WestmountCALL FOR PLANNING ADVISORY COMMITTEE CANDIDATES: The city announced that it is “seeking candidates to sit on its Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) for the duration of its mandate. The mandate given to the Committee by City Council is to review matters within its jurisdiction and, in accordance with existing by-laws, to formulate recommendations to City Council, at its request, on all matters relating to planning, zoning, subdivision and construction; advice concerning minor exemptions (DM), comprehensive development plans (CDP), site planning and architectural integration programs (SPAIP), specific construction, alteration, or occupancy proposals for an immovable (SCAOPI), conditional uses (CU); advice to City Council concerning the Cultural Heritage Act in its capacity as the Westmount Heritage Council; and advice to City Council regarding any other matter provided for by law. The candidates sought for this mandate must be members in good standing of the Ordre des architectes du Québec, the Ordre des urbanistes du Québec or professionals in a related discipline.. Such members shall be members of their respective professional bodies. Any interested person is invited to submit a letter of interest and resume no later than Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.” There is a form to be filled out at westmount.org/en/candidates-pac. “Questions may be forwarded to Suzie Chapman at schapman@westmount.org. Any selected candidate will be recommended to City Council who, as the appropriate authority, will make any decision regarding the nomination, if applicable.”
HampsteadWATER METER READINGS: The town is reminding residents to “use Hampstead’s website (www.hampstead.qc.ca) to submit your water meter readings As we approach the time of year when the town needs to obtain water meter readings, we want to inform you that you can send in the information using the town’s website. You can send the reading of your water meter through your My Hampstead account if the have one or without registering by clicking on the link” on the website to get to my.hampstead.qc.ca/guest/water-meter.
Town of Mount RoyalTOWN SEEKS URBANIST: The town is seeking to hire a Technical Urbanism Agent for the Urban Planning and Development Department. Those interested can apply for the position before Friday, August 20, at 1 p.m. Check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.