Around the Towns

Côte St. LucBROWNSTEIN VACCINATION APPEAL TO COMMUNITY: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, on the CSL Ideas Facebook page, appealed to the community to “help our seniors and vulnerable population get vaccinated. Ideas on how we can get the message out that it’s safe, letting isolated seniors know we can help them register for appointments, and working with partner organizations to provide lifts when needed. Let’s all help our seniors and vulnerable population get vaccinated. Ideas on how we can spread the message that it is safe, let isolated seniors know we can help them register appointments and work with partner organizations to provide transportation when needed.”
SPRING CLEANING DROP-OFF: The city announced that residents “can drop off excess waste due to spring cleaning at the Public Works Yard (7001 Mackle Rd.) from Tuesday, March 23 to Thursday, March 25 between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Friday, March 26 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, call 514-485-6868 or publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadMAYOR URGES VACCINATIONS: Mayor William Steinberg posted a message saying that he and his wife Doris were recently vaccinated at Decarie Square, and he urged the community to do so as well. “The organization is incredibly good. Arrive 10 minutes before your appointment, not earlier, and you should be done in under an hour including the 15 minutes waiting time after the shot. There can be very mild reactions to the vaccine but for my wife and me there were none, not even a sore arm....Most people who get COVID, will not be seriously ill but seniors are the most at risk for a bad case, hospitalization and even death. Do you really want to take a chance when the shot will, within three weeks, reduce your chances of getting COVID dramatically, and if you get it, your chances of being very sick or dying will be almost eliminated. For yourself, your loved ones, and our community – get the shot as soon as you are allowed to.” Steinberg’s message received many anti-vaccine responses on the Town of Hampstead Facebook page.
SEASON PASSES ON HOLD: The town announced that “due to the current pandemic, registration for Hampstead’s day camp, tennis camp, pool and tennis season passes is temporarily on hold. Once the provincial government announces more specific regulations regarding these activities, we will be in a position to know if our programming can run as originally planned or a modified version.”
Montreal WestDAY CAMP REGISTRATION BEGINS TODAY: The town announced that it plans to offer its day camp this summer. “Our priority is to provide a safe, secure and fun environment for children to spend their time in the summer and with that in mind as we face the current pandemic and government regulations relating to day camps, we must of course adjust all of our activities and procedures. As such, camp will look a little different than it has in the past. Registration will begin Wednesday March 24 at 9 a.m. via our online registration platform and will be restricted to residents of Montreal West at first....If you have any other questions or require further information, please reach out via email at camp@montreal-west.ca. Please keep in mind that regulation can evolve through the summer, which may have an effect on how programs are offered and what activities can be done.”
EGG-CELLENT ART: The town announced the launch of EGGcellent Art around Town, from March 27 to April 5. “Get out your paint, markers, crayons, and your craft materials, or anything else you may need to get creative. Decorate your windows, door, sidewalk, trees or yard for all to see. Submit your images of your EGGcellent Art in Town or of other EGGcellent Artists find on your walk around town via the form on our website,” www.montreal-west.ca.
Town of Mount RoyalEXO PUBLIC INFO SESSION: The town let residents know that EXO-Réseau de transport métropolitain “invites you to a virtual public information session on March 24 at 5 p.m. The activity will be webcast through Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/events/185396146290915. The deadline to send questions in advance was March 22. Topics of the discussion will include “public transport by train and bus, as well as adapted transport across the territory of the Montreal Metropolitan Community.”
St. LaurentONGOING CONSULTATIONS: The borough is continuing its Zoom-format public consultations regarding its 2022-2025 strategic planning process. All of the sessions feature participation by Mayor Alan DeSousa. A session takes place 10:30 a.m. today, March 24, on the “economy and development of the territory.” The next sessions deal with the post-COVID recovery plan (6:30 — 8 p.m., Thursday, April 15), ecological transition and the fight against climate change (6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m Thursday, April 22) and social development and lifestyles (6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m Thursday, April 29). The format includes a 15-minute presentation, 40 minutes of written questions / surveys for participants and 30 minutes of comments by the participants. “The meeting will be held mainly in French. However, it will be possible to answer questions and surveys in English. To register, choose a session at montreal.ca/en/articles/strategic-planning-2022-2025-citizen-consultations-saint-laurent-11063 and click on the registration link.”
WestmountMAYOR’S ONE-YEAR PANDEMIC MESSAGE: Mayor Christina Smith posted a message marking the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic. “While we must continue to be vigilant, the good news is that the recent launch of the public vaccination program provides hope and reason for optimism,” she wrote. “As we reflect on the past year, I want to thank our city employees for their diligence, professionalism and flexibility. While caring for their own families and juggling the demands of work, homeschooling their children and supporting elderly parents, they continued to ensure our needs were met. Our administrative team rethought how to provide services and developed effective and customer-friendly approaches and solutions....l wish to thank my colleagues on city council for their support and their laser-like focus on finding creative solutions to the challenges we faced. What has impressed me the most throughout this ordeal is the thoughtfulness and kindness of our neighbours. We are so grateful to our health-care workers, particularly those on the front lines who have put their own well-being at risk for the safety of others. We are full of admiration for staff at grocery stores and pharmacies, who have ensured we continue to benefit from essential services. We marvel at our local entrepreneurs, who have adapted and innovated in order to stay afloat. And, of course, we are inspired by the community spirit and compassion of Westmounters who have been reaching out to one another, checking-in on the elderly and buying groceries for shut-ins....Perhaps the most important lesson is that our strength is our community spirit and our commitment to supporting and watching out for each other, especially our most vulnerable.”
