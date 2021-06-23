Côte St. Luc$1MILLION FROM QUEBEC FOR LIVING LAB PROJECT:
The Quebec government has provided a $1 million grant to researchers to look at a follow-up to Côte St. Luc’s 2019 VillAGE Initiative entry into the Canada-wide Smart Cities Challenge, Councillor Dida Berku revealed during her District 3 virtual meeting last week.The city’s entry into the national contest was well received, resulted in a $250,000 grant and landed in the top-10 of entries.The new provincial grant is for a three-year research project in CSL to “create Smart homes for seniors, connect it to tele-health and a healthy community eco-system,” and create an “age-friendly city connecting residents to services,” Berku explained. “It’s called the Côte St. Luc Living Lab. We had our first meeting June 16. “We’re going to be working with the CIUSSS and researchers at the Université de Montréal, and all of you [residents] are part of this,” she added “We’re not just going to be looking at seniors who are isolated in their apartments somewhere, but seniors like us who are living in our own private homes or condos, or who have mobility issues. It’s going to be very interesting, and will start in the fall. We will have to consult with the community.” The original CSL Smart Cities contest proposal was the VillAGE Initiative, a five-year project with “a connected framework, leveraging smart devices and related technologies that will empower seniors to live more safely and independently in their homes, be better connected to their communities and city services, and be more socially engaged.At the time it was announced in June 2019 that CSL did not win the $10 million prize to carry the project out, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the VillAGE Initiative “will still come to fruition for the benefit of all CSL residents and all Canadians. Stay tuned!”
St. LaurentCHEZ BENNY EXPRESS VANDALIZATION IS POSSIBLE HATE CRIME: Last week the Montreal police arson squad began looking into a vandalism incident at the Kosher restaurant Chez Benny Express in St. Laurent. Federation CJA tweeted that a possible anti-Semitic hate crime had taken place there. “Federation CJA and our advocacy agent CIJA are in contact with the SPVM and the owners of Chez Benny Express following an incident targeting the Ville St-Laurent restaurant,” says the tweet. “Federation CJA security was immediately on the scene and police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.” Peter Subissati, Associate Director, Communications and Marketing (Quebec) for CIJA, e-mailed The Suburban: “We are still waiting for additional information from the SPVM, which is still investigating the incident. Nothing further to report beyond what Federation CJA tweeted a short while ago.” One source in the area of the St. Louis Shopping Centre said he believes someone tried to burn down the restaurant as an act of “sabotage,” but he knew nothing more. B’nai Brith Canada provided more detail. “Unknown assailants shattered the front door of Chez Benny in Ville Saint-Laurent with a rock, then attempted to light a fire, which failed to catch due to a lack of flammable material,” says the organization’s statement. “There was no evidence of any attempt to take money or valuables from the restaurant. No one was in the restaurant at the time of the incident. Owner Mike Assedo also called on anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the vandalism or saw something suspicious to contact police.” “It has been a difficult month and a half for Jews across Canada, so people are naturally on edge following this attack,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “We thank our friends at SPVM for their swift work, and will do anything possible to assist with the investigation.”
Town of Mount RoyalESPACE POUR LA VIE IN TMR: The town announced that the Espace pour la vie team (Biodome, Insectarium, Botanical Garden, etc.) is “reaching out to celebrate nature with citizens in the parks and other public spaces across the agglomeration. A team will be at Mount Royal’s Dakin Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. Throughout the summer, Espace pour la vie teams will be facilitating observation and exploration in people’s everyday natural environments, which often go unnoticed. Like tour guides in an art gallery, science educators will encourage people to take a closer look at the life around them. The artworks featured in this open-air museum are plants, mammals, birds, insects, minerals, weather and night sky—a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with nature in these spaces brimming with life. Having undergone various improvements in recent years, Dakin Park lends itself perfectly to this type of activity. Apart from its impressive living sculpture, made of Miyabe willow, the park has also been home to a pollinating insect hotel since 2018, as well as a butterfly garden, a flower bed planted with milkweed, verbena, echinacea and buddleia, where you can admire monarchs, painted ladies, mourning cloaks and hummingbird moths.”
WESTMOUNTHYDRO WESTMOUNT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE NAMED: The city announced that the director of Hydro Westmount “recommends the creation of a committee to accompany [the utility] in its new challenges, in environmental and technological matters. This Westmount Hydro Governance Committee will act as an advisory committee, with a mandate of two years. The committee’s mandate will be to recommend to municipal council future environmental and technological strategies and directions for Hydro Westmount.... Councillors Jeff J. Shamie and Philip A. Cutler are appointed as members of the Hydro Westmount Governance Committee, with Mayor Christina M. Smith as an ex officio member. Ms. Geneviève Grenier, Mr. David Laidley, Mr. Stephen Léopold, Mr. Daniel A. Perrault and Mr. Timothy E. Price are appointed as community members of the Westmount Hydro Governance Committee.”
Montreal WestFETE NATIONALE ACTIVITIES JUNE 23: The town has released its schedule of online activities to mark the provincial holiday: 12 p.m.: Opening — Tribute to the Flag & Patriotic Speech by Kathleen Weil (on our Facebook page); 1:00 — 1:30 p.m.: Story Time with local authors Pat Nicholson and Sarah Brunel in collaboration with the Children’s Library (via Zoom — reservation on www.amilia.com/store/en/ville-de-montreal-ouest); 2:00 pm — 3:00 pm: Tight-knit presentation with Bruno Stenson (via Zoom — reservation on Amilia) The tight-knit presentation will address all kinds of subjects of Quebec, our history, our cultures, our traditions to celebrate our pride and is especially addressed to our elders; 3:30 p.m.: Learn how to make a kite (via Zoom — reservation on Amilia) Online art activity and the list of supplies will be provided on our website. 4:00 pm: History and influences of traditional Quebec music (Sean & Jonathan) (via Zoom — reservation on Amilia); 6:45 pm: Family Trivia (via Zoom — reservation on Amilia) Online and interactive experience, prizes will be given to the winning families and participants. 8:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.: Swindlers Show (1h) (via Zoom — reservation on Amilia) A musical performance celebrating Quebec culture and influences. Consult montreal-west.ca for more details and links.
HampsteadBELL CANADA WORK THIS SUMMER: The town announced that “excavation [will take place] to unblock Bell’s existing underground lines in order to run a new fiber optic cable to better serve their customers. Some of the work will allow the passage of overhead cables.” The work will be done by Bell Canada and its subcontractor Telecon on Holtham, Gayton, Downshire, Minden and Hampstead Road “at the back of houses according to their plans. There will be no impact on vehicular traffic.” The work will take place this month, as well as July and August.
