Around the towns: West Island

BEACONSFIELD
The city is announcing a new pilot project for residents to have access to the water ramp at the corner of Lakeview and Lakeshore. The project allows for non-motorized watercraft requiring a trailer only, and a permit is required to pass through the gate to access the boat launch. The cost of the permit is $100 for the current year and a $100 key deposit is required. Light watercraft allowed free of charge include kayaks, canoes, windsurf boards and paddleboard. To obtain an annual access permit, you must provide photo and registration certificate of the boat; proof of residence (e.g. driver’s licence, Hydro-Québec or telecommunication company bill); Quebec driving licence. You must present yourself in person at the permit counter in City Hall, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. during opening hours, Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, write to permis@beaconsfield.ca
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXThe city of Montreal will carry out necessary rehabilitation and reconstruction work on the sewer collector on Lake Street, between Westpark and Manuel from July 4 to July 20. This pipe collects and transports wastewater from residents of Dollard-des-Ormeaux to the Montreal wastewater treatment plant. During the rehabilitation work, there will be complete closure of Lake between Manuel and Westpark. Only local traffic will be permitted and detours are planned. Parking will be prohibited in the work zone. There’s also the possibility of temporary obstructions at driveways located in the work zone. During the work there can also be temporary interruption of sewer service for an average of 24 hours. People affected will receive a door hanger 48 hours in advance. Where sidewalks are obstructed, temporary walkways will provide access and the sidewalks along Parc du Centenaire will remain accessible at all times. Pedestrians will be encouraged to use this sidewalk rather than the one along the residences. Collection schedules will be maintained. Garbage cans and bins that are not accessible to collectors will be moved by the company performing the work. Each container must be clearly identified with your address so that it can be returned to the right place.
DORVALThe city has purchased the property at 12 Dahlia Avenue. On June 9 the sale of the property was concluded between the City of Dorval and the sisters of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame. The city is pleased to have acquired this magnificent property located on the shores of Lake St-Louis, in order to protect the historical and heritage character of the part of the building known as the “Quatre vents” manor as established by its regulations. The building adjoining this manor, where the sisters of the Congrégation de Notre-Dame-de-la-visitation resided, will be assessed over the next year to identify the City’s options for its future use. The residence “Quatre vents” is a building of great importance in Dorval, while it was the home of Désiré Girouard, first mayor of Dorval Village in 1892. He inherited the house in 1873, enlarged and renovated it and, since the wind came from the four cardinal points, gave it the name “Quatre-vents.”
KIRKLANDCalling all Gardening Enthusiasts! This summer, bring colour to your neighbourhood. The Municipal Council invites homeowners to enter the 7th edition of the ever-popular Kirkland in Bloom Contest to celebrate the beauty of the Kirkland territory and highlight collective efforts to beautify the town. Once again this year, participating properties will be the subject of an online vote open to all Kirkland households. The contest is open to all homeowners who take pride in the embellishment of their front yard through landscaping and aims to recognize their efforts. To enter the contest, simply fill out the online form. Registration is open until July 15, 2022, after which date a professional photographer will take pictures of the participating properties from July 16 to 22. Only front yard landscape arrangements will be photographed. You can also vote for your favourite landscape arrangements. Following the registration period, pictures of the participating properties will be posted on a microsite specifically developed for this contest. Online voting will be open to all Kirkland households and take place over a period of 15 days, from August 29 to September 12. Each participant of the 2022 edition of the Kirkland in Bloom contest will receive a certificate and a participation prize as well as an 8’’ x 10’’ picture of their property. In addition, winners will receive a trophy specially designed for this year’s edition, a plaque with a laminate of their property and a surprise gift.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROThere will be a public open doors consultation — Special urban planning program for boulevard Saint-Charles on Tuesday, June 21. Residents can share their realities, ideas, concerns and aspirations during this open doors public consultation. The discussions will contribute to the future Special urban planning program for boulevard Saint-Charles in Pierrefonds-Roxboro and to the emergence of priorities. Take part in creative and participative activities under five themes on which you will be able to express your opinion: Mobility; Built environment; Urban functions and cohabitation; Urban landscape; Ecology and greening. The completion of each activity stations can take from 1 to 2 hours depending on your time and level of participation. No registration required, just show up at the Pierrefonds Cultural Center on Tuesday, June 21, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
POINTE-CLAIREAre you looking for an exciting job? There is a wide variety of jobs available with the city of Pointe Claire. Simply visit the city’s website and select the career opportunities section and you can view a number of positions available, including aquatic coaches, mechanics, weight room monitor and lifeguards, as well as clerks and draftspersons.
