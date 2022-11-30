Around the towns: West end

RESIDUAL MATERIALS BYLAW AMENDMENT : Côte St. Luc council passed a bylaw amendment this month allowing residents to use 360-litre bins, the largest offered, but not surplus bags. As well, Councillor Steven Erdelyi told The Suburban, “rather than the entire city having recycling on the same day, organic waste on the same day and garbage on the same day, the city is being split into different zones, starting the week of Dec. 12. In the next few weeks, residents will receive a postcard that explains the new zones, but we also encourage residents to download the CSL Collecte app, where, based on their address, they can see what the new collection days will be. We’re going back to the way it was 10 years ago. The reason is, what we’ve seen with Waste Management is there’s been some [collection] issues and the goal with this is to make it more efficient.”
HampsteadSNOW REMOVAL OPERATIONS OUTLINED: In light of the coming winter and the recent first significant snowfall of the year, the town outlined the nature of its snow removal operations. “Plowing and salting are carried out day and night. Snow operations clear out a linear area of 29 kilometres of roads and 58 kilometres of sidewalks. Hampstead relies on the cooperation of all motorists to ensure that snow removal is carried out safely. Blowing the snow on lawns will take two to four days when more than 10 cm of snow has accumulated on the roadway. In addition, several successive storms can slow down operations. The Town of Hampstead wishes to remind residents with snowblowers and contractors that pushing snow onto the sidewalks or streets contravenes Town By-law 813 Section 4. Snow removal operations force us to move snow from the street to the lawns and curbs to allow traffic to flow safely. This may cause snow to accumulate in front of all private entrances and accesses to garages. The town will follow up by removing these snow banks during the subsequent snow-removal operation. However, each resident is responsible for clearing their driveways of snow. When clearing snow, sidewalks should not be obstructed by vehicles parked too close or collection bins . It is essential to ensure that a safe path is cleared for the Town’s equipment. A Public Security officer will issue a ticket for those obstructing snow removal operations. Residents are also asked to be on the lookout, as vehicles impeding snow removal operations will be towed during heavy snowfalls. If your car is towed, please contact the Public Security Department at 514-369-8250. Any problem observed in connection with snow removal operations that requires an intervention by public works to correct the situation must be reported via the citizen portal [via hampstead.qc.ca]. However, if a Town department cannot correct the intervention, you are invited to file a claim with the Town clerk.”
Montreal WestSANTA’S BREAKFAST: The annual Santa’s Breakfast event takes place at town hall Dec. 11, and there will be face painting, arts and crafts and, of course, Santa himself. Tickets will be on sale via Amilia starting in December. This event is one of several public fundraising efforts for the planned new sports and recreation centre that will replace the aging arena. For more detailed information, go to montreal-west.ca.
St. LaurentPARTICIPATORY BUDGET REMINDER: The borough reminded residents that they have until Dec. 4 to “propose your project ideas within the framework of the second edition of the Montreal participatory budget. Go to www.makingmtl.ca/participatorybudget.
Town of Mount RoyalTMR’s 110TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT REMINDER: The town reminded residents that “on the occasion of its 110th anniversary, the Town of Mount Royal has prepared many activities on Dec. 3, starting at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate this moment in a festive and magical spirit! On the program:Lighting of the Christmas tree with a choir. Visit by the Santa Bus. Show and animation Visit by Santa Claus in person Fireworks display All these activities will take place in front of the Town Hall (90 Roosevelt Avenue). No registration required. Come and celebrate with your family and friends! See you there! Please note that due to the event, indoor and outdoor parking at Town Hall will be prohibited from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 3 inclusively.
AVOID INTERFERING WITH SNOW REMOVAL: The town reminded residents to “make sure your household waste and bins don’t interfere with snow removal operations. By blocking the passage of sidewalk plows during heavy precipitation events, bins and other containers placed on sidewalks slow down snow removal operations and increase the risk of collision. Reminder: Under sections 24 and 28 of By-law No. 1358 and section 46 of By-law No. 1380, no objects may be placed on a public way (street or sidewalk). Information: Public Security, 514 734-4666.
NON-PERISHABLE FOOD COLLECTION: The town posted that “with the holiday season right around the corner, the Multicaf organization [has organized] a collection of non-perishable food supplies in collaboration with the Town of Mount Royal. The Townies are invited to take action to help the needy and vulnerable. Thank you in advance for your generous donations. Donation boxes will be installed in various municipal buildings until Dec. 16, 2022. Municipal buildings where the boxes will be located: Recreation Centre (60 Roosevelt Avenue), Library (1967 Graham Boulevard), Urban Planning (20 Roosevelt Avenue), Town Hall (90 Roosevelt Avenue), Arena (1050 Dunkirk Road) and Engineering (40 Roosevelt Avenue).”
WestmountBLOOD DRIVE TODAY: Héma Québec says at least 70 residents are needed for the blood drive being held today, from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at Victoria Hall, 4626 Sherbrooke West. “Thank you to the Westmount Council for organizing this blood drive,” says an Héma Québec statement. Don’t hesitate to come see us if you are near the blood drive. We will be pleased to welcome you to donate blood if a collection chair is available. Every appointment is important to maintain the blood supply at an optimal level. If you have to cancel your appointment, be sure to call us at 1 800 343-7264.” To make an appointment, go to www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/.
