Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc
Canada Day reminder: Côte St. Luc is holding its Canada Day event, nearly two months after the originally scheduled time that was postponed because of inclement weather and the then-raging Quebec wildfires. The event takes place at Trudeau Park tomorrow, Aug. 31 beginning at 4 p.m. and will be hosted by radio personality and Suburban reporter Dan Laxer and Dr. Laurie Betito. There will be a drone show, face painting, a live band and other activities.
Heritage building demolition: Council moved a draft bylaw regarding the demolition of buildings to bring their law "into compliance with new provisions in the Land Use Planning and Development Act." The amendment has to do with "heritage immoveables," defined as "any immovable listed in an appendix of the present bylaw in addition to any immoveable that has archaeological, architectural, artistic, emblematic, ethnological, historical, landscape, scientific, social, urbanistic or technological value." As part of the amendment, a city director must forward an application for a certificate of authorization for demolition to the city's Planning Advisory Committee for review and to make a recommendation to council based on "the condition of the building for which the request is made, the heritage value of the building for which the request is made, deterioration of the quality of life of the neighbourhood, the cost of restoring the building for which the request is made, the projected use of the cleared land; and where the building includes one or more dwelling units, the harm to tenants and the effect on the housing needs in the surrounding area." As well, in evaluating a request for authorization regarding a heritage property, the PAC must consider "the history of the immovable, its contribution to local history, its degree of authenticity and integrity, its representation of a particular architectural movement, and its contribution to an ensemble to preserve."
• Hampstead
Lead testing: The town is urging residents who have not done so to "take action now for lead testing, which ends Sept. 26. "The significance of this campaign cannot be understated," says a town statement. "While 2022 saw substantial progress, numerous homes have yet to be tested, and the participation in 2023 has fallen. Every resident, whether residing in a single-family home or a duplex, whether owning or renting, seize this opportunity to guarantee that your water adheres to, or is below, the government-mandated standard of 0.005 mg/L. Pending results have been mailed and more results will be made available shortly." Register online at hampstead.datedechoix.com/main.php.
Upgraded phone line: The town announced that it has upgraded its phone system at (514) 369-8200 to serve residents better. The town also reminded residents "for inquiries related to the Community Centre, reach them by dialing extension 2; for Hampstead Public Security, call the TMR/Hampstead dispatch at 514-369-8250; to reach the Captain or the Lieutenant, please contact Town Hall and ask to be transfered and for inquiries related to public works, Town Hall administration will assist."
• Montreal West
MoWest Exo train station open: Exo recently announced that the work at the Montreal West station was completed "and that the station’s new infrastructure [was] open to the public as of Monday, August 21, in time to provide a safer environment for the many students and other users who frequent it on a daily basis. Some work will continue beyond this date, which will not affect the free movement of customers."
• St. Laurent
Reaction to closure of Métro Média newspapers: Mayor Alan DeSousa wrote in the borough's newsletter that "a few days ago, we were dismayed to learn that Groupe Métro Média is closing. This means that the latter will no longer be covering the council meetings in Montreal’s boroughs or bringing us the local news. Thus, I would like to thank the readers of this newsletter. It will be essential for the entire community to continue to learn about the important decisions that affect them through this information resource, and also, to regularly refer to our Facebook page and print publications. My colleagues on council and I are working hard to define orientations that are favourable to the development of our community, and we are counting on your feedback to make this happen!"
• Town of Mount Royal
Added cost for pool owners explained: Mayor Peter Malouf told the August public meeting that "I realize that some residents have been surprised by the additional bill of $100 they received for being pool owners. However, this amount is to reflect the added costs related to increased waste water treatment due to increased waste in the sewer system, be it from emptying the pool, from the backwash or from added surface water which cannot percolate in the ground. This decision was made by council during the 2023 budget planning process and we concluded, given the increased costs of all parts of our Agglo bill, that this additional usage fee represented a small contribution on behalf of pool owners. Your municipality has faced significant cost increases, just as you all have during your everyday life, whether purchasing groceries, paying for services or even going out to eat."
Return of fireworks: Malouf also told the meeting that "fireworks have always been a highlight of our summer offerings to Townies and we are pleased to replace the June fireworks, which were not possible to do due to circumstances back then, by the upcoming ones. We have now decided to hold the fireworks on the evening of the fall multicultural fair of Sept. 23. There is much discussion on the environmental impact of fireworks and, as a council, we have felt that for this year we will hold the event and then rethink to see if this is an activity we continue or not in the future. I look forward to seeing you at the multicultural fair and fireworks on Sept. 23 and hope you take in the many activities we still have planned for the end of the summer-fall season."
• Westmount
New solid fuel-burning appliances and fireplace bylaw: The city announced that "to limit the emission of fine particles into the atmosphere, promote better air quality and contribute to fight against climate change, the City of Westmount adopted a new by-law on solid-fuel appliances and fireplaces on Aug. 21, 2023. In accordance with this by-law, as of Sept. 1, 2024, it will be prohibited to install or use any solid-fuel heating or cooking appliance or fireplace (e.g. wood stove or wood fireplace) in all residential buildings in Westmount, unless the appliance has an emission rate equal to or less than 2.5 grams of fine particles per hour into the atmosphere. This emission rate must be certified by the Canadian standard CSA/B415.1-10 or the American Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or by Services POLYTESTS. This by-law applies only to residential buildings. All owners of solid-fuel-burning appliances or fireplaces, whether or not they comply with the new regulations, must declare the appliance to the City before December 30, 2023. To find out more about the by-law and the mandatory declaration, go to westmount.org/solidfuel."
• Côte des Neiges-NDG:
Women, textile arts and the Holocaust event Sept. 6: The Montreal Holocaust Museum is hosting a special event regarding women, textiles and the Holocaust. "Textiles are central in Jewish religious practice, from challah covers that grace Shabbat tables to prayer shawls draped over shoulders in synagogues," says the MHM announcement. "Alongside their central place in formal Jewish life, the creation of textiles has played an important role in the lives of Jewish women. In partnership with Tablet, we invite you to join us at the Montreal Holocaust Museum on Sept. 6 at 7 pm for a discussion about how textile arts became a form of resistance, remembrance, and cultural preservation during and after the Holocaust. Tanya Singer, media industry veteran and writer, Bernice Steinhardt, co-founder of Art & Remembrance, and moderator Natalie Nudell, historian and curator of fashion and textiles, will join us for a conversation followed by a Q&A period. ($5 tickets can be reserved online in advance)." For more information, go to museeholocauste.ca/en/news-and-events/textile-arts-women-and-the-holocaust/. The museum is located at 5151 Côte Ste. Catherine Road.
