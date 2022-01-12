Around the Towns: West end

Retired councillor Michèle D. Biron was awarded the Medal of the National Assembly at St. Laurent Borough Hall last month. From left, Christine St-Pierre, MNA for Acadie; Alan DeSousa, Mayor of St. Laurent; Isabelle Bastien, Borough Director; Jacques Cohen, Borough Councillor, Côte-de-Liesse District; Biron; Annie Gagnier, Borough Councillor, Norman-McLaren District; Marwah Rizqy, MNA for St. Laurent; Aref Salem, City Councillor, Norman-McLaren District, and Head of the official opposition for the City of Montreal; Francesco Miele, former City Councillor; and Vana Nazarian, City Councillor, Côte-de-Liesse District.