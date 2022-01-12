Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
NEXT CSL COUNCIL MEETING: The next Côte St. Luc council will be taking place Monday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. by videoconference. “Ask questions in advance by completing the form at cotesaintluc.org/council by 5pm the day of the meeting,” says an advisory. The meeting can be seen live on the City of Côte Saint-Luc YouTube page, and anytime afterwards. CSL council meetings usually take place the second Monday of each month, but they usually take place slightly later as the new year begins.
CONVERSATION WITH PINCHAS BLITT: The Azrieli Foundation is presenting a conversation with Holocaust survivor Pinchas Blitt, author of A Promise of Sweet Tea, 2 p.m. Jan. 26. Councillor Mike Cohen will be speaking with Blitt in commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day. The conversation will be held via Zoom (register via an event link at cotesaintluc.org) and CSL’s TBS telephone system. “Join the Telephone Broadcasting Service (TBS) for content by phone every weekday at 2 pm,” says an advisory. “ To listen: call 438-809-7799, then when prompted, press 500 514 054 ##.”
Montreal WestNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next Montreal West council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Jan. 31. The town’s website says it will take place at town hall, but in light of the current curfew and quick spread of the omicron variant, check the town’s website, montreal-west.ca, for any possible changes.
RINK CLOSED: The town announced on its Facebook page Dec. 30 that “due to the current situation related to COVID-19 and the recent measures announced by the government, the Town of Montreal must temporarily close the Legion Memorial Rink as of Dec. 30. We are currently examining what we may offer based on the new government directives and will provide an update as soon as possible.”
St. LaurentLONGTIME COUNCILLOR HONOURED: Longtime St. Laurent councillor Michèle D. Biron, who retired after serving on the city and then borough council since 1982, was recently awarded the Medal of the National Assembly “for her exemplary commitment, her political longevity and her dedication to Quebecers, and to the St. Laurent community in particular. This honour was awarded jointly by Marwah Rizqy, MNA for Saint-Laurent, and Christine St-Pierre, MNA for Acadie. At the same time, Alan DeSousa, Mayor of St. Laurent, and the council members paid tribute to Mrs. Biron as well as to Francesco Miele for their invaluable services to the St. Laurent community during their political life. In addition, council members highlighted the arrival of two new elected officials at the Mairie (borough hall): Vana Nazarian, City Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse district, and Annie Gagnier, Borough Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district. “It is with a heavy heart that we are saying good-bye to Mrs. Biron and Mr. Miele,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “We will certainly miss them. Each in their own way, they have left their mark on the development of our beautiful community. We can be proud of their many accomplishments. They served their people with dedication, respect and integrity, and for all that we will be eternally grateful. As departures are also an opportunity for renewal, we are therefore starting a new chapter for St. Laurent. Two new councillors are joining us, bringing their strengths and talents, to complete our team: Vana Nazarian and Annie Gagnier. We welcome them and wish them the best of success!”
Town of Mount RoyalICE RINKS: The town announced Dec. 31 that “as a result of new measures announced on Dec. 30 by the provincial government, outdoor rinks will close at 9:30 p.m. to respect the curfew in effect. As well, “in accordance with the latest government guidelines to limit the spread of the virus, the arena will be closed for the remaining vacation season. An update will be made in January 2022.” As well, ‘The skating rinks are restricted to residents only. Hockey: passes are allowed, respecting the usual two-metre distance. The chalets will be open and the usual sanitary measures will be applied: mandatory face mask inside, hand washing, two-meter distance between skaters, etc. An area with tables has been set up outside the chalets for changing. The outdoor rinks are accessible seven days a week from 7:00 to 9:45 p.m.. The chalets at Connaught and Mohawk parks will be open from 4 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 10:00 to 9:45 p.m. on weekends. Lockers to store personal items will be accessible inside the Recreation Centre at Danyluk park, access to put on your skates and use the bathrooms will be allowed. Note that the town is not liable for any theft.”
BULKY ITEMS: The town also recently announced that “as of Jan. 1, residents will no longer have to request pick-up for bulky items collection or fill out an online form. Bulky items must be placed at the curb after 7 p.m. the day before or before 7 a.m., on the day of the bulky items collection. Collection takes place every two weeks throughout the year. As stated in the Collection By-Law No. 1358, the maximum quantity per residence is 5m3 and the bulky items must be stacked or tied up in an orderly manner to prevent its dispersion and facilitate its removal. If your furniture or bulky items are in good condition and could still be used by another family, the Town invites you to take them to the Écocentre located at 6925 Côte-des-Neiges, or to the Centre de distribution Renaissance at 5900 Ferrier.
CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION: The town advised residents that “Christmas tree collection will take place from January 12 to 18. Please note that your tree must be placed at the curb before 7 a.m. on Jan, 12, 2021. If you are unable to place your tree on time or if you missed the collection, you can always bring your tree to the Côte-des-Neiges Ecocentre at 6925, Côte-des-Neiges Road.”
WestmountMAYOR’S NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE: Mayor Christina Smith recently wished residents a happy New Year, as well as her reflections and updates on the COVID-19 situation. “A year ago, with the arrival of the vaccines against COVID-19, we had thought that we were close to putting the pandemic behind us,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, this is clearly not the case. These holidays have been marked by limits on social gatherings, the closing of gyms, bars and restaurants, and of course, a curfew. While discouraging, these public health measures are necessary due to the spread of the Omicron variant, which is very present in our community and particularly in our seniors’ residences....This continues to be a challenging time for our healthcare workers, and on behalf of all Westmounters, I wish to thank them for all they do. We are grateful for your professionalism, your caring and your commitment. My hope, like yours, is that these latest measures will be effective and short-lived. In the meantime, I know from our experience over the last two years that Westmounters are resilient and caring. So, as we have done since the start of the pandemic, please continue to look out for one another by, for example, calling an elderly neighbour to say hello and buying groceries and other items for those who can’t get out. The public health measures combined with the spread of the virus are impacting our services and programmes. The Library, Victoria Hall and the Westmount Recreation Centre are all closed. If the situation persists, we will once again move as much programming online as we can. In the interim, and if the weather permits, please take advantage of our parks’ various outdoor activities. During the pandemic, one of our strategies has been to have our employees work in groups that did not overlap to limit any possible spread of the virus. Unfortunately, with the significant increase in staff members who have tested positive, this approach is no longer as effective. The end result is that we anticipate that the rise in staff who are sick and unable to work may soon impact the delivery of our services. We will keep you posted as the situation evolves. This may feel like the hardest stage of this pandemic to you. It certainly does to me. But as a community, we will get through it together.”
