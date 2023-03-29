Around the towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Council meeting reminder
The next city council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Tuesday April 18 at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre. CSL council meetings usually take place the second Monday of each month, but the annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust remembrance ceremony is taking place the day before.
Yom Hashoah ceremony: This year’s Montreal Holocaust Museum Yom Hashoah event takes place in person at Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem, Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. “to commemorate Yom Hashoah Vehagvurah, Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day. On this day and every day, we remember the victims of the Holocaust, honour the survivors, and learn the difficult lessons of the past.” The synagogue is located at 6519 Baily Road in Côte St. Luc. Reservation are encouraged at www.eventbrite.ca/e/yom-hashoah-vehagvurah-tickets-574683051477.
Park pathway repairs approvedCouncillor Mike Cohen announced that much needed repairs have been approved for a Rembrandt Park pathway via Merrimac. “For a number of years now, users of Rembrandt Park have expressed concern to me about the walkway leading to the area from Merrimac Road,” Cohen wrote on his www.mikecohen.ca blog. “The Merrimac paver stones at this walkway are in poor condition. These sunken pavers are not only an eyesore, but they also typically represent a warning sign of a larger problem. An uneven paver can produce safety/trip hazards while sunken/missing pavers lead to water ‘pooling’ that will always collect puddles. I wish to thank both our Public Works and Urban Planning Departments for moving forward with repairs. At the March 13 council meeting we approved a bid for just over $50,000 to conduct the necessary work in May. The existing stone pavers will be removed and we will install asphalt, keeping the same walkway width and profile. There are four sumps along the walkway which will be checked and levelled with new asphalt.”
• Hampstead Tennis court update
The town announced that the new tennis courts “will be ready for play this spring. The project is nearing completion and when the weather permits, work required before opening will be completed, including: The laying of material on court 4, minor touch-ups on the courts, tennis lights alignment, post winter clean-up, and final inspection and acceptance of work. This step is crucial and must be performed in order to preserve our warranties. Using the courts before the final inspection will void the guarantees.” As well, “the town is reviewing options for the Tennis Reception shelter (TBD). Please continue to check our website for future updates. Registration dates and rates will be posted on the Town’s website.” Until the new tennis court opens, the town is inviting user to try the “new indoor Pickleball Court at the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. For reservations, call 514-369-8200 ext. 3.”
Can no longer use CSL snow dump this season: CSL’s Councillor Cohen also recently announced that snow from Hampstead can no longer be dumped at the CSL snow dump on Marc Chagall. “For many years, CSL has signed a contract with the Town of Hampstead, allowing the community to use our snow dump,” Cohen, the area councillor, wrote. “For the record I have voted against this agreement each year. It is not that I do not want to be a good neighbour, but the dump tends to fill up quite rapidly during the winter. Due to an unprecedented amount of snow that has fallen during this winter, we recently gave notice to Hampstead that they can no longer use the snow dump for the rest of the season. As per the terms of our original agreement, more specifically article 3.3, the Town of Hampstead’s right to dump snow shall cease once Côte Saint-Luc provides written notice that the dump has reached 80,000 cubic meters between Feb. 1 and 28.” Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi confirmed to The Suburban that this was the case.
Day camp discount for need-based rentersCouncillor Jack Edery announced on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page that “given the day camp registration just started, I want to advise renters that the day camp will be discounted for any resident who needs it. No child will be turned away for lack of funds.” Those eligible “must be a resident of Hampstead, must be a renter and need based.”
• Montreal West New support for planned sports and recreation centre The town announced that the Molson Foundation “joins the growing list of valued donors for the construction of a new Sports and Recreation Centre in Montreal West.” Mayor Beny Masella thanked the foundation. “The support shown by The Molson Foundation is so important to us,” he said. “The construction of a new Sports and Recreation Centre is essential for our community’s quality of life and well-being, and we are pleased to see organizations and individuals recognizing its value.” The town also thanked all the other donors “for their generosity and support.” A referendum will be held soon on whether to build the centre.
• St. LaurentGardening Month in May: The borough announced that in light of the success of the events in 2022, “Gardening Month is returning to St. Laurent in May with a series of activities organized all month long dedicated to gardening, including the free distribution of seeds and plants.” As well, “over the summer, residents will be able to submit a photo of their in-ground or balcony garden for the second edition of the Mon jardin écolo contest. “With their participation in the initiatives of the first Gardening Month in May 2022, our residents demonstrated their enthusiasmmfor preserving biodiversity and support for our orientations,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “We are pleased to be once again supporting their interest and offering them the opportunity to serve as ambassadors by inviting themvirtual community to vote for their garden. This approach allows us to broadcast our message beyond our territory. Last year, 15,000 votes were registered.” Check out the events by downloading the spring 2023 St. Laurent bulletin at montreal.ca/en/articles/le-bulletin-de-saint-laurent-13081.
• Town of Mount Royal Loan bylaws approved The town announced that bylaws passed by council Jan. 24 to “authorize capital expenditure and a loan of $715,000 for municipal parks “ and another one to “authorize capital expenditure and a loan of $1,343,000 for the purchase of computer equipment and the redesign of the [town’s] website” took effect following approval “by qualified voters on Feb. 6 after the opening of a register for each of these bylaws” and approval by the Municipal Affairs Minister on March 7.
• Westmount Mayor comments on blue collar negotiations Mayor Christina Smith posted March 14 that “since Nov. 12, 2021, 17 negotiation meetings and four conciliation meetings have been held with union representatives to renew the city’s blue-collar collective agreement. The employer, the City of Westmount, has always been available to meet with the union and has adapted when union spokespersons have changed. In keeping with the procedures set out in the Labour Code, city council wishes to keep the discussions at the negotiating table and does not intend to negotiate publicly or in the media. Indeed, the parties are currently in a conciliation process. To that effect, a conciliator has been appointed by the Ministère du Travail and is actively participating in this process to renew the collective agreement. Rest assured that the City Council and I are following this process closely and are aware of the discussions at the negotiating table.” The Mayor added that the city is “duly represented by its bargaining committee, just as the blue-collar workers are represented by their committee. We hope that the discussions will take place in good faith, as required in the Labour Code [and that] this process can soon lead to the signing of an agreement between the two parties.”
Conservatory restoration project shortlisted for award The town proudly announced that the “Westmount Conservatory restoration project is the among the finalists for the Prix d’excellence en architecture 2023. Established by the Ordre des Architectes du Québec (OAQ) in 1978, the program recognizes the work of local architects by highlighting exemplary projects throughout the province.” The announcement further explained that “in September 2015, significant deterioration led to the closure of the Conservatory to the public. The restoration of this building, a place deeply tied to the identify of our city, was no small undertaking. In June of 2022 its doors opened again, revealing a complete restoration that preserves the unique exterior appearance of this heritage structure. On the inside, a full interior redesign emphasizes universal accessibility so all our residents may enjoy the unique beauty of this location. The jury of the Prix d’excellence en architecture evaluates projects based on several criteria, including inclusivity and universal accessibility, as well as integration into the socioecological transition currently underway. Winners will be announced on April 21 and the public may vote on their favourite project among the finalists until March 30 by visiting the website of the OAQ.”
