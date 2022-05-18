Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
COMPOST GIVEAWAY: The city announced that “compost will be distributed free of charge to residents on Thursday, May 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Every household is entitled to 120 litres. Bonus: one tomato plant. Limited quantities, first come, first served. The distribution takes place at the Public Works Department Building located at 7001 Mackle Road. Bring: Proof of residence (utility bill or other official document) Empty 40-litre buckets to help cart away the compost. Bags will be available for residents without buckets. If there is compost left towards the end of the day, residents may return to take away more. For more information, call 514-485-6868 or e-mail publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.”
PROPERTY TAX SECOND INSTALMENT DEADLINE: The city also reminded property owners that “taxes are paid in two instalments. For 2022, the deadlines for the two instalments are: First instalment: February 24, 2022, second instalment: May 25, 2022. For more information about the methods of payment, [click on] Paying your property tax bill at cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadPUBLIC SECURITY REPORT: As part of his Public Security report, Councillor Michael Goldwax said that “spring has arrived and more and more young children and adults are out walking and playing. Please pay extra attention when driving through our streets. Do not speed and be on the lookout for people and pets who are out and about. I would also like to announce and thank Commander Montour of SPVM station 9 who is here [at the May 2 council meeting] for the extra presence that has been allotted to our town. He heard our concerns and shares the common goal of increasing the residents’ safety. There are several teams offering vehicle patrols, bike and foot patrol who focus on circulation and infractions and are taking the task very seriously. For parents of drivers, please remind your teens and young adults to be prudent when driving. We are also looking at some immediate measures to curb speeding and as well as some medium-term plans to address the issues.”
St. LaurentDESOUSA APPOINTED CHAIR OF GREEN MUNICIPAL FUND COUNCIL: The borough announced that St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa has been “appointed Council Chair of the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and will serve in this capacity until March 31, 2024. This $1.65-billion fund financed by the federal government supports municipalities of all sizes throughout Canada in carrying out their sustainable development projects. DeSousa succeeds Ben Henderson, who has served as GMF Council Chair since 2015. Since its creation 20 years ago, the GMF has invested in 1,738 projects, contributed toward avoiding 2.75-million metric tons of CO2 and helped create 12,908 person-years of employment. DeSousa has served on the GMF Council as a municipal elected official since June 2018, where he was the Vice-Chair and Chair of the Audit Committee. In 2014, he received the FCM Green Champion Award and the Canada Green Building Council Government Leadership Award in the public sector. He brings more than 30 years of public administration experience and activism for sustainable development and environmental preservation to the role of Council Chairman. He has a thorough understanding of municipal government decision-making.” DeSousa stated that “it is a great honour for me to chair the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund Council. I am proud and pleased to be able to share my many years of experience and expertise in sustainable development and municipal leadership with other communities in the country. Under my leadership, St. Laurent has become a sustainable municipal territory recognized for being innovative and at the forefront of the green transition. I would like to help spread these same values across Canada because the climate emergency can’t wait any longer.” Joanne Vanderheyden, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, stated that: “We are delighted that Mayor DeSousa has agreed to chair the Green Municipal Fund Council. In this key role, Alan DeSousa will help Canadian municipalities of all sizes move towards carbon neutrality, so that their actions drive transformational change in the areas of energy, affordable housing, transportation, water, land use planning and waste.”
Town of Mount RoyalLAWN WATERING TIMES: The town announced that, “from May 1 to Oct. 1, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., manual watering on even-numbered calendar days for addresses with an even civic number and on odd-numbered days for addresses with an odd civic number. Automatic sprinkler system: from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on the same days, based on the street number.”
THREE-STREAM SORTING STATIONS POSTPONED: The town also announced that it is “postponing the installation of new three-stream sorting stations that allow refuse to be separated into recyclables, compostables and trash. Last year’s experience in Gaia and Daoust parks showed that refuse placed in these bins is unfortunately not being sorted correctly. Most of the improperly sorted materials end up being soiled and sent to landfill. Before installing more sorting stations in its parks, the Town plans to promote good practices for managing residual materials. An information campaign will be conducted to optimize use of the existing three-stream stations. The campaign will include, among other things, information panels installed on site to better guide users toward using the right bin. The Green Patrol, a municipal squad dedicated to protecting the environment, will also speak with park users to raise awareness of the issue. “Three-stream sorting stations are expensive and using them improperly only adds to the costs for the Town,” says Ginette Leclaire, Director of Technical Services. “Before acquiring new ones, our priority is to put in place tools that will make them easier to use,” she adds. Mayor Peter Malouf said “I sincerely hope Mount Royal will become a model in sustainable development and that we will continue developing initiatives to protect our environment. I support the Town administration’s efforts to correct this situation and better support residents in managing refuse in our parks.”
WestmountMOTORIZED WHEELCHAIR RULES: The city posted that the Quebec government “announced the signing of a ministerial order to regulate the use of motorized mobility aids (MMAs), such as electric wheelchairs, scooters and four-wheelers. These rules aim to ensure the safety of MA users. They will govern the movement of MMAs on streets, bicycle paths and sidewalks. In summary : A person using an MMA will be able to use sidewalks, bicycle lanes and, under certain conditions, a roadway or its shoulder. Some changes have been made to the definition of an MMA, traffic rules and mandatory equipment. In the event of a violation, the penalties provided for in the Highway Safety Code, in the event of non-compliance with a rule, will apply. This order, which came into force Aug. 9, 2020, is the result of a pilot project headed by the Ministry of Transport which was carried out between June 2015 and June 2020.”
