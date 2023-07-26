Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc New Canada Day date
Councillor Andee Shuster, in response to a question at the CSL council meeting, announced that the Canada Day event, postponed from July 1 because of weather and smoke issues, will now take place Aug. 31. “There will not be fireworks. The city decided that in 2023, given the popularity of last year’s drone show that people were very impressed by, we would replace the fireworks with an extended drone show.” More details to come.
Roadwork in July and August: The city posted last week that “it will take longer to leave Côte Saint-Luc via Cavendish Boulevard and Fleet Road over the next month. Fleet Road eastbound [is] narrowed as we prepare for road resurfacing and underground pipe work. The project will last until about mid-August. Starting [this past Monday] July 24, we’ll start preparing for road resurfacing work on Cavendish Boulevard southbound between Kildare Road and the underpass.
New mobile stageCouncillor Mike Cohen welcomed the debut of the city’s new mobile stage at a Vintage Wine concert and, on his website, www.mikecohen.ca, posted the story behind it. “There are so many benefits to securing donations,” he wrote. “Last September, we celebrated a $500,000 gift from Roslyn Margles for the naming of the Max Margles Children’s Library after her late husband, While most of this money was earmarked for library services, Ms. Margles allowed us to put some of the funds towards a project of our choice. The Eleanor London Côte Saint-Luc Public Library is known for a lot more than books. Culture is a big part of our mandate. I am proud to have Library and Culture as one of my council portfolios. When Director Janine West and I began developing a wish list, a mobile stage came up as a high priority. Besides all of the library concerts, there was also Canada Day and other presentations where the city had to rent stages. We agreed that purchasing a custom-made stage that could be set up anywhere in the city would be an excellent investment. We made the purchase. It arrived recently and was assembled by our Department of Public Works. Produced by Stageline, a high quality stage manufacturer used in over 50 countries all over the world, this stage will enable CSL to offer a higher level of professionalism to our array of outdoor summer concerts and events. Known for its safety features as well as its ease of set up and take down, this compact stage has won numerous awards because of its unique and innovative design – it is built as a trailer that unfolds to become a stage. This will enable the stage to be easily transported to any park or area in CSL. We look forward to using this valuable asset for many years to come. The stage made its debut on July 12 at Trudeau Park at a very well-attended outdoor concert by the group Vintage Wine.”
• Hampstead Next council meeting in late AugustUnusually, the next town council meeting will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 instead of the first Monday of the month as usual, at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park. Council meetings will also be held later than usual for the two months after that as well, at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 and 8 p.m. Oct. 17. The November council meeting will be held on the first Monday of the month as usual, at 8 p.m. Nov. 6.
Storm damage claimThe town pointed out that following the severe weather on July 14, “many residents have experienced damage. Residents that need to submit a claim for damages incurred may do so online. To ensure an efficient claims handling experience, please follow the steps outlined below: Contact your insurance company: Reach out to your insurance provider to notify them of the damages caused by the storm. They will guide you on the specific steps you need to take. Document the damages: Take photographs of all the affected areas and any property damage caused by the storm. These records will be essential during the assessment of your claim. Gather important information: Prepare a detailed inventory of damaged items, and gather any relevant receipts or invoices to support your claim. This documentation will help us accurately assess the value of your losses. Start your claim online: Visit My.Hampstead if you are a resident to begin the online claims process. Fill out the necessary information, including your contact details, the date and approximate time of the incident, a description of the damages, and upload any supporting documentation you have collected. Review your submission: Before submitting your claim, double-check all the information you provided to ensure accuracy and completeness. This will expedite the evaluation process and ensure that we have all the required details to assist you effectively. Follow up and communication: After submitting your claim, Hampstead will review the information and contact you as soon as possible. Please ensure that the contact information you provide is accurate so that we can reach you promptly. Please anticipate possible delays due to the high volume of requests. During the claims process, we may request additional documentation or information, so please stay responsive to our inquiries.”
• Montreal West Virgin Radio’s Movie in the ParkVirgin Radio, CTV and Sweet Sixteen Classic Little Candies are presenting a movie in the park after sundown Aug. 16 at Hodgson Field. The movie being presented is Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. “Join us after dinner with your blankets and lawn chairs and we’ll bring a ton of candy from Sweet Sixteen and more treats,” the town posted.
• St. Laurent Blood drive exceeds target The borough’s June 13 blood drive “attracted nearly 110 donors to the Centre des loisirs. This was the 38th edition, a true feat of longevity for an annual clinic. In addition to the general public, all borough staff were invited to the clinic, which successfully met its target of 100 donors. Between now and the summer, Héma-Québec needs 7,000 new donors to maintain Quebecers’ blood reserves at an optimal level. In addition to blood drives organized on an ad hoc basis, such as the one in Saint-Laurent, it is possible to donate at any time by appointment. It’s an invaluable gesture, since everyone can help save up to four lives. To make an appointment today: 1-800-343-7264 or e-mail jedonne@hema-quebec.qc.ca.”
• Town of Mount Royal Anthony’s Assembly
Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather is holding his periodic Anthony’s Assembly. A first session took place yesterday, July 25, in Côte St. Luc. A second, with the same format, takes place tonight Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. at TMR town hall. “The format and content will be identical, so you only need to attend one,” Housefather wrote on Facebook. “Please join me at the site closest to you. I will speak about what I have been working on in Parliament and the riding and then take questions. If you have questions you want me to cover, please email them to anthony.housefather@parl.gc.ca and while everyone will be admitted, it would be helpful if you email us to let us know you plan to attend.”
• Westmount Shakespeare in the ParkRepercussion Theatre’s Shakespeare-in-the-Park 2023 is presenting Cymbeline at Westmount Park for several performances in July and August. “Part fairy-tale, part historical-fiction, part tragic-comedy – Cymbeline has it all: a troubled kingdom, forbidden love, betrayal, battles, deception, disguises, revelations and reunion,” says a city announcement. “With music, a dynamic, eco-conscious design, and an ensemble of eight talented actors taking on multiple roles, Cymbeline explores what we do in the name of love, how deeply our humanity is rooted in the Earth, and how much we must sometimes lose to find ourselves, and each other, again.” Performances began July 20 and are also at 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. “Don’t forget your chair or blanket!” For more information, call 514 989-5226 or e-mail victoriahall@westmount.org.
Green patrol returnsThe city announced that the Westmount Green Patrol “has returned to continue raising positive awareness among residents on best practices for recycling and composting. The young patrollers, Eve and Isabel, promote eco-citizenship and the improvement of our living environment by focusing on education and citizen involvement. The Patrol is ready to answer any questions you may have regarding waste management and sorting. Find them in your neighbourhood during weekly green and blue bin inspections. This year, the Green Patrol will also be working on promoting composting and recycling programmes for businesses and institutions, as well as for multi-unit buildings of more than nine units, in order to further develop Westmount as an exemplary eco-friendly City. The Green Patrol is a project of the Regroupement des éco-quartiers whose mission is to raise public awareness of environmental issues by encouraging the adoption of favourable ecological practices. Across the Montreal network, four common mandates drive the 2023 Green Patrol season: the promotion and protection of the urban forest, responsible management of residual materials, sustainable water management and ecological transitions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.