Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
NEW COLLECTION DAYS REMINDER: The city reminded residents that “starting the week of Dec. 12, the curbside collection schedule for brown bins, black bins and bulky waste is changing in many areas of Côte St. Luc for single family homes and duplexes (no change for multifamily buildings). Also starting the week of Dec. 12, garbage bags must be placed inside your garbage bin. Bags left at the curb will not be collected. Look at our map at cotesaintluc.org and table to see the curbside collection days in your area. “Area A (Brown bin pick-up Monday, Blue bin pick-up Tuesday, Black bin pick up Thursday and bulky pick-up Friday), is the area west of Westminster to Blossom, at CSL’s western limit. Area B (Brown and Blue bins Tuesday, Black bin Wednesday, bulky Friday) is the area of Parkhaven westward and Westminster eastward. Area C’s schedule is the same as Area B, and is located east of Parkhaven, Wallenberg southward, north of Baily Road including Cavendish Blvd. north of the underpass and Marc Chagall westward. Area D’s schedule is the same as Area A’s, and is located at Baily Road and southward, Fleet Road up to Hampstead, Cavendish Blvd. south of the underpass and the separate areas of CSL’s part of Macdonald and the area around Décarie Square.
YOGA FUNDRAISER: The 13th annual yoga fundraiser will be raising funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the Jewish General Hospital’s Wellness in Aging Centre, says organizer and certified personal trainer Dorit Hood. “This cause is near and dear to me,” she says. “My mother and our family live with the effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia every day. A yoga and meditation hour will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. More details still to come.
HampsteadTENNIS COURT PROJECT UPDATE: The town informed residents to “please note that the security fences around the courts and parking lot have been removed as the project is in its final phase. Unfortunately, only court #4 could not be completed due to the weather. We will have to wait until spring to spread the Har-Tru and simultaneously do the final touches. The snow will have to be gone entirely to be able to do the photometry tests. The opening of the courts should follow final light adjustments and post-winter cleanup. A further update will be provided in the spring.”
Montreal WestCP HOLIDAY TRAIN EVENT A SUCCESS: Mayor Beny Masella told the late November council meeting that “though the rain came, it did not dampen the spirits of the participants at CP Holiday Train as it made its stop in Montreal West Nov. 27. The many thousands of spectators were treated to a great show by the performers on stage and by the decorated train itself. I want to thank our Recreation, Public Security and Public Works departments for organizing the off-train activities. CP generously donated a cheque to the Depot Community Food Centre for $5,000, an amount very much needed in these trying times of food insecurity.”
St. LaurentSCREEN PRINTING TEAM EFFORTS: The borough posted that its screen printing team, “responsible for a large number of signage tools on various mounts installed on the borough’s territory, does their part by reducing and reusing some materials. How? All aluminum panels are reused, even the most damaged ones, even recycling those in other rounds. Coroplasts, which are not recyclable, receive special attention: to avoid wasting anything, we print on both sides, reuse the change and donate those that are no longer recyclable to the cultural workshops of the Centre de loisirs.
Town of Mount RoyalROYALMOUNT PROJECT UPDATE: Mayor Peter Malouf told the late November council meeting that “from the beginning of our mandate, we clarified our position regarding the addition of a residential component to the Royalmount commercial project, and maintained that there would be no change to the current zoning, which does not allow for the addition of a residential component to the existing commercial project.
PUBLIC SAFETY ACTION: Mayor Malouf also told the meeting that “safety has continued to be a concern, and as we heard from many residents during the campaign, we have taken action on the issue. The intersections around Dakin Park have been reconfigured to increase pedestrian safety and reduce speed. The paths in the park will be cleared in the winter, thus making access for school children easier and safer. We have also added several new speed humps on various streets and continued to convert speed humps into permanent installations, thus increasing the efficiency of our workers, reducing asphalt waste, and most importantly, increasing road safety. 15 humps were converted into permanent installations this year. The remaining humps will become permanent in 2023. In addition, with the swearing in the past year of 25 new public security officers, we have also increased the presence and visibility of our public security force throughout the community.”
WestmountPUBLIC SAFETY HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE: The members of Westmount’s Public Safety team are inviting residents to “contribute non-perishable food items in support of families in our community. Any donation of goods or cash will be gratefully accepted. Here are a some suggestions: rolled oats and other breakfast cereals; peanut or nut butters, tuna and other proteins; tomatoes, sauces, soues and other canned goods; dry or canned beans and pulses; noodles, rice and other grains; gluten-free foods and ready-to-eat foods; toiletry items. Please, no expired items. You can bring items to the bins located in municipal buildings between now and Dec. 12. The Public Safety Unit works with CLSC Métro, which identifies families in the community that can benefit from the food baskets. Our officers will deliver the baskets between December 15 and 20. Thank you for your generosity.”
