• Côte St. Luc
Winter carnival The city’s annual winter carnival takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Feb. 12 at Trudeau Park, at Mackle and Einstein. Activities include a dog sled, horse-drawn carriage rides, snow games, ice sculptures and much more.
Spring break activitiesThe city has published a list by day and by activity of spring break activities from Feb. 20 to March 12, including drop-in activities at the arena, annex, gymnasium and indoor pool throughout the period; Mad Science at the Aquatic and Community Centre (1 p.m. Feb. 20 and March 1), Bricks for Kids at the Aquatic and Community Centre (1 p.m. Feb. 22, March 8), Weekend Family Storytime at the Library (11 a.m. Feb. 25), a Circus Show at the Aquatic and Community Centre (1 p.m. Feb. 27, March 10), Mitten Monsters at the Library (3:30 p.m. Feb. 28), Clay Creations at the Library (3:30 p.m March 2, 9), Movie and Popcorn Afternoon at the Library: Encanto (2 p.m. March 3), Game Time at the Library (3:30 p.m. March 4), Discover Reptiles With Reptizoo at the Library (3:30 p.m. March 5), Lego Club Special Edition at the Library (3:30 p.m. March 6), Origami Masters at the Library (3:30 p.m. March 7) and Slime Time at the Library (3:30 p.m. March 12). For more information, go to cotesaintluc.org/announcements/2023-spring-break-activities/.
• HampsteadProperty tax bill due dateThe town alerted local homeowners that they should be receiving their 2023 tax bills. The first payment instalment is due Feb. 20. Those who have questions should send a request “under Property Assessment and Taxation in the Citizen’s Portal or by calling Town Hall.”
Art WorkshopA “Printing and Image Transfers on Canvas” workshop featuring artist and art educator Ilana Kuska takes place 10 a.m. Thursday Feb. 9 at the Adessky Community Centre at Hampstead Park. Those participating will “work on individual canvases/totes,” and all material is included. The cost is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. For more information, call 514-369-8200, ext. 3.
• Montreal West
MoWest to vote on new recreation centre
Montreal West residents will be voting in a matter of weeks as to whether the town should build its planned recreation centre, Mayor Beny Masella announced at the recent town council meeting. Masella explained that the town has issued a call for tenders, with bids expected to be opened at the end of February. The council also moved a notice of motion for a borrowing bylaw of more than $27 million for the centre, the maximum the town needs to borrow and which incorporates a grant from the federal and provincial governments. The bylaw was passed at a special Feb. 2 meeting, as required by the provincial government. The Mayor added that, with many bylaws, residents can sign a register to prompt a referendum or the bylaw’s withdrawal. A vote in this case would be held before all information was made available. Still, a register will be open at town hall Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 391 signatures or more would prompt a referendum or a withdrawal of the bylaw.
Indecent exposure
Councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather told the Jan. 30 Montreal West council meeting that “there was another incident of someone exposing themselves to a Royal West Academy student earlier in January between 6 and 6:30 p.m.” A previous incident took place this past summer, “but it’s not the same individual. Make sure you continue to be vigilant, for the younger people in our community. If you see an incident, make sure to report it to 911.”
Town contribution to stricken pso The town council passed a resolution committing to a contribution to a Go Fund Me campaign for Clifford Jordan, a Montreal West Public Security Officer and Côte St. Luc Emergency Medical Services First Responder who was stricken with what may be flesh-eating disease while visiting family in Barbados. Jordan’s leg had to be amputated. The town committed to match contributions made by its employees to the Go Fund Me page, Medic in Distress, up to a maximum of $2,000. Council expressed their best wishes to Jordan during the Jan. 30 meeting. Jordan was returned to Montreal on Feb. 1, but as of that day, remained on life support.
• St. Laurent
St.Laurent councillor calls for earlier start to city council meetings
It’s a letdown for some, a boon for others, but still no real solution for the big challenge of engaging a new generation in public life, says Vana Nazarian,the Saint-Laurent city councillor for Côte-de-Liesse. She believes that last spring’s proposal in a motion by Montreal North Borough Mayor Christine Black asking the Plante administration to consider changing the schedule of city council meetings to forge a better work- family life balance for elected officials should have been adopted. Nazarian and her opposition colleagues suggested starting Monday council meetings earlier, that is, 9 a.m. as per a regular workday. Meetings would end earlier without reducing hours devoted to council business, including public question period. “If we want to attract a more diverse group of people to public life,” Nazarian told The Suburban this week, “we have to be more accommodating.” Currently, meetings run from 1-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m., resuming at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays.The administration rejected the proposed changes, announcing its response last month: shortening council meetings by ending 30 minutes earlier on Monday night and starting 30 minutes earlier on Tuesdays, subtracted minutes coming from dinner breaks.
• Town of Mount RoyalSnowfall removal impact The town thanked residents for their patience and cooperation in light of the impact of recent heavy snowfalls on local operations. The town advisory said other municipalities have been similarly affected. The advisory said Public Works crews were “spreading ice melters and abrasives on sidewalks and streets, clearing, blowing and loading,” but the amount of snow involved caused delays and slowed down the operation. The town also pointed out that its employees “must also comply with the Quebec Heavy Vehicle Hours legislation, which imposes a mandatory rest period for employees.” As a result of this and repeated snowfalls, the town has to “redo some of the work that has already been done, such as clearing snow from sidewalks and streets, before we can start blowing and loading it, which slows down the sequence of the work.” Residents have also been asked to remind their snow removal contractors not to deposit the snow on public streets.
Loan bylawsThis is the time of year when municipalities pass loan bylaws for funds for various projects. The council approved several draft bylaws, including $900,000 for municipal building maintenance and equipment purchase, $1,348,000 to buy vehicles and equipment, $5,810,000 for municipal infrastructures work, $3,130,000 for sewer and water infrastructure work, $715,000 for municipal parks and $1,343,000 for the “purchase of computer equipment and the redesign of the website.”
Indoor and outdoor skating scheduleThe town published the latest indoor and outdoor ice skating schedule. Updated schedule and condition information for outdoor rinks, which can change with the weather, can be seen at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/node/188. Indoor skating at the municipal arena, at 1050 Dunkirk Road, takes place Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., until April 2. Free skating sessions for adults take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The town advisory says that all skaters “must show their valid Recreation card stamped for 2023 to have access to the rink, or pay according to the indicated rates. A hockey or skating club affiliation does not give free access to the ice.” The 2023 recreation membership can be purchased online with an up-to-date Activitek account at mon.accescite.net/66072/en-ca/Home/Index, or in person at the recreation centre. Helmets are compulsory for all participants, and “only people with skates are allowed on the ice.” For more information, call the Recreation Department at 514-734-2928 or email rec-mt-royal@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
• WestmountNew director generalThe city council announced that Julie Mandeville will be Westmount’s new Director General effective Feb. 20. She is Westmount’s first female DG. She previously served as Director of Finance and Treasurer, Assistant Director General and Treasurer, and Director of Finance and Treasurer in Brossard. Mayor Christina Smith said Westmount is “on a path to strong leadership coming from someone who is dedicated to the city.”
• Côte des Neiges-NDGCurb extensions for school safety The borough announced that it is installing new curb extensions near four schools this year. The locations were chosen by the City of Montreal as part of its school zone safety program, to “encourage young people to walk or cycle by improving safety.” The curb extensions will “reduce the length of the pedestrian crossing, increase visibility at intersections, modify drivers’ behaviour by reducing speed, improve the safety of vulnerable people (pedestrians, schoolchildren and people with reduced mobility), make the neighbourhood greener and help reduce heat islands.” The four locations in the borough are Félix Leclerc School, at Darlington and Brighton; Judith-Jasmin School at Somerled and Mariette, Willingdon Elementary School Senior Campus at Somerled and Coronation, and Sainte-Catherine-de-Sienne School at Somerled and Saint-Ignatius. Later on, curb extensions will be built at schools near intersections with traffic lights, at Petit-Chapiteau School at Victoria and Plamondon and École des Nations at Victoria and Barclay. These are also expected to be completed this year, “barring unforeseen circumstances resulting in the cancellation and/or postponement of these projects.”
