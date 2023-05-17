Around the Towns: west end

• NDG
Art lovers get hopping in NDG!
NDG artists and art lovers get hopping again this month, as the NDG Art Hop returns on May 27 and 28.
The fifth version of the Art Hop promotes the work of visual artists living or creating in the neighbourhood, and promotes stimulating encounters with artists, visits to their creative spaces, and discovery of artworks in a variety of styles. Art Hop director and watercolour artist Helene Mayer says this year’s event features 21 artists at 17 locations in Villa Maria, Vendome and Loyola neighbourhoods.
Local artists throw open their doors, figuratively and literally, from 11 am to 6 pm, and invite the public into their studios and spaces across NDG. Some have real studios, other do it outside, others share spaces, but the reaction in terms of the flow of people coming in to see the art and meet with artists, Mayer told The Suburban it’s a win-win for everyone.
• Côte St. Luc Virtual District 2 meeting Councillor Mike Cohen is holding a virtual meeting via Zoom for the city’s District 2, 7:30 p.m. May 29 at CoteSaintLuc.org/DistrictMeeting. The agenda of the meeting includes opening remarks, traffic issues, the city’s ongoing new master plan process and the Quartier Cavendish development timeline, issues relating to Marc Chagall Avenue including Sheila Finestone Park and the snow dump, and the district’s Rembrandt Park. For more information, contact mcohen@cotesaintluc.org.
Naming rights donation for CSL library
The family of the late Gary Fagen, a long-time and enthusiastic member of the Eleanor London Côte Saint-Luc Public Library who passed away on Sept. 19, 2018, made a $7,000 donation to name the Gary Fagen Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Section, Councillor Mike Cohen announced at the May 8 council meeting. “This will include the purchase of some new chairs for the reading section as well,” Cohen wrote on his www.mikecohen.ca blog. “Throughout his life, he was an avid science fiction and fantasy reader, devouring everything the library had. He often made suggestions for purchases and as no one had the knowledge nor passion that he had, he became the library’s unofficial Science Fiction and Fantasy selector.” “Gary was particularly adept at ensuring that no one volume from any series was ever missing,” said CSL Director of Library Services Janine West. “He was also tireless in his advocacy for the library to purchase more in his beloved genre, but as he was one of its few fans we never purchased as much as he would have hoped. However, he was able to take advantage of our Interlibrary Loan Service, which he used extensively for all of the obscure titles the library didn’t own.” Cohen interviewed daughter Fagen’s daughter Erin, wife Emma and brother Daniel. The interview can be seen on the Bibliothèque publique CSL Public Library YouTube page.
Compost giveaway: Compost and tomato plants “will be distributed free of charge to residents on Thursday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The distribution takes place at the Public Works Department Building located at 7001 Mackle Road.” The giveaway is for residents only and is while quantities last. Participants must bring proof of residence (utility bill or other official document); empty 40-litre buckets to help cart away the compost — bags will be available for residents without buckets. “If there is compost left towards the end of the day, residents may return to take away more.” For more information, call 514-485-6868 or email publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.
• Montreal West Next council meeting The next Montreal West council takes place 8 p.m. Monday May 29 at the Montreal West Town Hall, in the building’s Music Room.
• Hampstead This year’s Hampstead DayThe annual and very popular Hampstead Day event will take place June 11 at Hampstead Park from 4 to 9 p.m. Activities for the entire family will include inflatables, carnival games, face paint, reptiles, photo booth, snacks and refreshments, wandering clowns and animators, and more, and the event traditionally concludes with fireworks.
New constables: The town has hired three new constables to “replace those who left to pursue careers in police work and other fields.” A statement points out that Constable St. Jean is “fully bilingual and has experience as a supervisor with a private security firm. He is a quick learner and enthusiastic.” Constable Moline “has 22 years of experience as a police officer in Haïti and 12 years in security at the UN in New York City, as well as experience as a Border Surveillance Agent at the Montreal Port and Trudeau Airport.” Constable Littlejohn “has five years of experience in municipal security in Pointe Claire and Lachine for bike and foot patrol, and also worked for a private security firm.” The town, to “augment the presence and frequency of patrols in Hampstead, is currently in the interviewing process to complete the roster and add supplemental Public Security Officers (PSOs). These officers will conduct bicycle and foot patrols on a randomized pattern to increase surveillance and protection, and supplement on-street security on Cleve and Harrow at appropriate times.” The town looks forward to their contributions “to keeping our community safe.”
• St. Laurent Open-air exhibition on Décarie Blvd.Paintings by artist Étienne Côté (1959-2022), who was born and lived in St. Laurent, are on display outdoors on Décarie Blvd. “thanks to the installation of 10 two-sided structures from Place Rodolphe-Rousseau to Beaudet Park. The installation enables the display of artwork year-round. The grand opening of the De tous Côté exhibition took place May 4. “I love the fact that today’s exhibition is the first in a long series, because these installations will be able to accommodate exhibition proposals from our different cultural partners all year long,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “In the meantime, I invite residents to enjoy a pleasant stroll through Vieux Saint-Laurent while admiring these delightful paintings!” The themes of the latest exhibition are yards, oceans, and gardens, and is taking place until Oct. 31.
• Town of Mount Royal Public market returns after two-year absenceThis summer, “producers and processors will be gathering on Moyle Road, near Connaught Park, every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., from June 22 to September 28. “This high quality public market offers a wide range of products from local farms,” a town statement points out. “It’s a great way to get your hands on fresh produce while having a great time in the heart of our Garden City.” As well, food trucks will be back on Thursdays from June 22 to Sept. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m., along Connaught Park. The schedule is: June 22, 2023: Chez Ta Mère + Olaola; June 29, 2023: Mi Corazon + Mignon; July 6, 2023: Burger Truck + Queue de Castor; July 13th 2023 : Chez Ta Mère + Simple & Sweet; July 20, 2023: Gras Dur BBQ + Mignon; July 27th 2023 : Mi Corazon + Simple & Sweet; August 3rd 2023 : Chung Chun + Gras Dur Tacos + Olaola; August 10th 2023 : Chez Ta Mère + Pâte à Crêpe + Olaola; August 17, 2023: Free Range Duck + Beaver Tail; August 24th 2023 : Sapré Charles + Pâte à Crêpe + Olaola; August 31st 2023 : Schnitzel Truck + Simple & Sweet; September 7th 2023 : Café du Passeur + Queue de Castor; September 14th 2023 : Chez Ta Mère + Olaola; September 21st 2023 : Sapré Charles + Simple & Sweet and September 28th 2023: Gras Dur Poutine + Queue de Castor. The town is “upholding its eco-friendly requirements for food trucks: all supplies, including plates and utensils, must be compostable. The same goes for its general non-competition requirements with respect to permanent restaurants in the Town Centre area, whose menus cannot, in essence, be duplicated.”
• Westmount School expansion workThe expansion and exterior restoration project at Saint-Léon-de-Westmount School will continue until fall 2023, the city announced. “The now partially completed project includes an expanded wing housing a multipurpose room, a library, a daycare centre, an outdoor terrace, and several classrooms, as well as the restoration of outdoor spaces including the staff parking.” The progress of the project can be followed by visiting cssdm.gouv.qc.ca, under Infrastructures scolaires/Construction et agrandissement des écoles.
