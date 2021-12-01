Côte St. Luc
INTERVIEW POSTED: The city recently posted an interview in which “Mayor Mitchell Brownstein speaks with Pinchas Eliyahu Blitt about his book A Promise of Sweet Tea, which is about the people who lived in the small town of Kortelisy—a humble, vibrant village in the backwoods of western Ukraine before and during the Holocaust.” The 32-minute interview can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoCNp9pGdpw.
HampsteadDIFFERENT GOVERNANCE APPROACH: New Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, during his first council meeting and the first to be held both in-person and with a new live feed via Facebook for those who could not attend, told residents there will be a change of governance in the town under his administration. Resident Peter Wainberg had said, under the previous administration, there were “improper procedures and practices,” including and beyond the issue of tennis. He had sent a seven-page letter to council this past April. Levi responded that the new council will be a “cohesive unit. “It’s a new mandate,” the Mayor said. “It’s a very different governance approach. That will trickle down into many departments in Hampstead.” Wainberg said he hoped the Mayor and council will be more actively involved in the operations of the town, “because it seems like there’s a very big hole.” Levi replied that resolutions will soon be presented “which will actually grant legal authority to councillors who oversee those portfolios. In that way, the governance will be that much more agile when there’s an issue. We’re going to basically decentralize how this administration is run. It will be much more efficient.”
TENNIS COURT CONTRACT CANCELLED: Councillor Leon Elfassy announced that a contract with a company that was supposed to rebuild the town’s tennis courts will be cancelled. “We were really hoping that, by December, they would have done 90 percent of the work, and unfortunately, to date, only 10 percent of the work was done,” he explained. “The company that won the bid is not respecting the contract. We will start all over again with a new bid and which will cause, probably, a delay, for next year’s tennis season. I know this is not good news. I’m happy that, at least, we’ll stop the bleeding and start fresh. But it’s sad for the tennis players.”
Montreal WestWEBSITE TECHNICAL ISSUES: The town posted Nov. 23 that it had been “experiencing technical issues with our website and our contact forms for the last few days. As such, there may be longer delays in getting back to those who have submitted form entries since Sunday afternoon. We thank you for your understanding as we work on fixing these issues.”
St. LaurentRETURN TO IN-PERSON COUNCIL MEETINGS: The borough held its first in-person council meeting in a year and a half Nov. 23 — meetings had been online only since the COVID pandemic was proclaimed early last year. Residents also have the option of watching the meeting from home, as has taken place in the past year and before the pandemic.
ST. LAURENT MP’S FOURTH ANNUAL FOOD DRIVE: St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos is encouraging the community to “give generously to her fourth annual non-perishable food drive, which runs until Dec. 15. You can donate at her constituency office at 750 Marcel-Laurin Boulevard, Suite 102, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.” Lambropoulos’s office adds that “by contributing to this food drive, you will make a major impact on your neighbours’ lives. Your generosity will help them better enjoy the holiday season. All donations will be distributed to residents of St. Laurent. Thank you to our partners and generous donors.”
Town of Mount RoyalVACCINATION PASSPORT UPDATE: The town posted an updated list of local activities requiring a vaccination passport. “According to the provincial law, the vaccination passport will be required from November 20, 2021, for persons 13 years of age and older (identification with a picture [is] required for those between the ages of 16 years and 74 years old) if the individual: Is registered in a recreation or physical activity course; is a spectator or accompanies someone to a class; participates in parent class – child; attends special events; and enters the arena. In addition, it [is] mandatory to wear a mask indoors at all times for anyone 10 years of age or older, except during physical activity. These measures will be applied until further notice.” Before classes, ‘prepare your vaccination passport (paper, PDF on mobile phone or VaxiCode application) and a photo ID. Only participants 75 years old and over can bring an ID card without a photo. An employee will validate your vaccination passport before entering the classroom. It is forbidden to enter the classroom without prior verification of your vaccination passport. Participants without a valid vaccination passport will not be allowed to enter the class. As a precaution, remember to bring your vaccination passport with you at all times.” The town is also reminding that “hand washing is mandatory before entering the premises. The protective mask is mandatory when circulating in the recreation centre and when circulating in the building for anyone 10 years of age or older, except during physical activity. Make sure to maintain a distance of 1 metre from other participants. Remember to disinfect the material after use.”
WestmountSUMMIT LOOKOUT UPDATE: The city posted Nov. 20 that “we regretfully announce that the closure of Summit Lookout is extended until further notice. Following a structural inspection this summer, the site was closed for safety reasons. Despite the city’s many efforts to mandate a contractor to secure the Summit lookout and re-establish pedestrian access, a contract has not yet been awarded. Although calls for tender had been launched, no bids were received for reasons of a lack of labour and materials. Nonetheless, this dossier remains a priority for the city and will remain so until Summit lookout is once again open to the public.” Check westmount.org for further updates on the status of the lookout.
GARDEN WASTE COLLECTION: The city posted that it is “asking residents to be patient with the collection of their garden waste. It’s now the peak of the leaf season and the collection teams are doing the best they can to collect it all. Please note that collection days might be delayed because of the high volume. For your waste to be collected, please ensure: that it is placed at the curbside by 7 a.m. on your designated collection day; that your garden waste is in yard waste paper bags (available at local hardware or grocery stores); materials in any other type of bag (ex. plastic bags) will not be collected; OR that the garden waste is placed loose in an open container such as a plastic or rigid metal bin (please leave the lid open so the collection teams can easily see the contents); that the weight of any bag or containers does not exceed 20 kilograms (otherwise, they will not be collected); that small branches are tied in bundles (maximum 5 cm in diameter and 1.2 metres long), with natural twine (not plastic rope).”
