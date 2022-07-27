Around the Towns: West end

Montreal West
COUNCIL MEETING REMINDER: A reminder that as is the case each year, there was no council meeting in late July. The next meeting will take place 8 p.m Aug. 29 at town hall.
Côte St. LucGRAFFITI BYLAW: Côte St. Luc council, during its July 11 public meeting, passed a bylaw to “prohibit the maintaining of graffiti on private property and to amend the amounts associated with infractions.” Councillor Steven Erdelyi explained that the city already has a bylaw prohibiting tagging and marking up buildings on private and public property. He said the main point of the bylaw amendment is to “make it illegal to preserve graffiti, to allow graffiti to stay there. Our goal is to keep the city clean. The reason we have to adopt laws like this is sometimes certain owners lack common sense, if I can say that. Common sense would dictate that if there’s graffiti on your building, you should probably clean it up because if you don’t, other graffiti artists will continue to come and will tag it. We know at the city level, if graffiti is not cleaned up quickly, it invites others to do the same. Some building owners allowed the graffiti to stay up for weeks, months and even years. This gives the city another tool in its arsenal to work with landlords and building owners. Of course, we’ll send warnings first to clean up the graffiti, and if they don’t, it allows the city to fine them.” The fine for a first infraction is a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $1,000 for a physical owner; and if it is a legal person, a company, the minimum fine is $500 and the maximum is $2,000. The fine for a second infraction within two years of the first is a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $2,000 for a physical person, and a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $4,000 for a company.
HampsteadPOOL SAFETY: The town is reminding residents of the “safety requirements for swimming pools. Please note that several standards must be respected depending on your installation type. To ensure your pool complies with the regulations, consult the Zoning By-Law 1001 Chapter 6.”
STREET MARKING: The town announced earlier this month that “the street marking operation will soon begin throughout the Town. A new company will do the operation as the original contractor did not have a sufficient workforce and did not receive the necessary paint to start work earlier. This project aims to redo the road markings to indicate the signs in place and optimize operational services. Please note that this project will impact traffic flow in the Town.”
DEFECTIVE JUNCTION BOX: The town recently advised residents that “a problem with a defective junction box is forcing us to interrupt the use of street lights on Dufferin Road near Langhorne. We are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. However, the construction vacations and the intervention from Hydro-Quebec are causing delays. The work should be completed by the end of August. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we invite you to be cautious when using this section of the road.”
St. Laurent
ABB-MICROSOFT ENERGY EFFICIENCY COLLABORATION: ABB, the information technology company which is based in Switzerland but is also located in the Technoparc in St. Laurent, recently announced it is collaborating with Microsoft “on energy efficiency to reinforce commitment to low-carbon society. Microsoft has joined [ABB’s] Energy Efficiency Movement. Launched in March 2021 by ABB, the #energyefficiencymovement is a multi-stakeholder initiative to raise awareness and spur action to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions to combat climate change. Companies are invited to join the movement and make a public pledge as a way of inspiring others to take action. Microsoft represents one of the largest corporate partners to join the initiative to date.”“The greenest energy is the energy we never use,” said Tarak Mehta, President, Motion business area, ABB. “With 45 percent of the world’s electricity used to power motors in buildings and industry, improving energy efficiency is an essential strategy to fight climate change. Digitally connected energy-efficient solutions are critical to accelerating progress and I am delighted Microsoft and ABB are making common cause to enable greater energy efficiency in our operations and those of our customers.”
Town of Mount RoyalGREEN PATROL: The town announced that its Green Patrol is back until Aug. 5. “The Patroller (named Heli), a young man in a green sweater identified “Patrouille verte”, [is] present at the summer market and the food truck activity to distribute various notices and informative material on different environmental topics. The main topics include water, biodiversity, and residual materials management.
WestmountFALL SPORT AND RECREATION REGISTRATION: The city announced that “the registration period for sports and recreation activities for the 2022 fall season starts on Aug. 2, 2022 for Westmount residents and Aug. 30 for non-residents. For more information on registration procedures and the various activities offered by the Westmount Sports and Recreation Department, please consult the Fall 2022 Activity Guide. Registration begins Tuesday, Aug. 2 online at westmount.org/onlineregistration as of 8 a.m. in person at the Westmount Recreation Centre, 4675 Ste-Catherine Street, as of 8:30 a.m.”
DEVON PARK PLAY STRUCTURE: The city recently announced that “after inspections, structural and stability problems were found in some of the play structures and the swings at Devon Park. For safety reasons, access to those play structures and the swings in the park is prohibited. The city has initiated a process to renew those play structures and the swings to make them safer and to better meet the needs of young users. This project is expected to take place in the fall of 2022. Please do not use those play structures and the swings. Warning signage signs have been installed. Thank you for your understanding.”
