Around the towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Public consultation reminder:
CSL will be holding a public consultation meeting 7 p.m. March 22 at the city hall council chamber regarding a proposed 12-storey mixed-use residential building at the corner of Westminster and Mackle. Council voted 4-3 recently in favour of the project, with councillors Dida Berku, Steven Erdelyi and Andee Shuster opposed. They say the project is too close to the CP railyards.
Extended hours for spring cleaning drop-offs: The city also says residents can drop off their household waste “including recycling, organic waste, hazardous and electronic waste, during the extended hours of the Public Works Yard. The service is for CSL residents only, and proof of residency is required. “The Public Works Yard will be open: Thursday, March 30: 7 am – 7 pm, Friday, March 31: 7 am – 3 pm, Monday, April 3: 7 am – 7 pm, Tuesday, April 4: 7 am – 7 pm and Wednesday, April 5: 7 am – 3 pm. For more information, call 514-485-6868 or publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.”
• Hampstead Burglary preventionTown Director General Richard Sun and Information and Security Director Thierry Houle pointed out that Hampstead and neighbouring municipalities “have experienced an increase in attempted thefts: home and vehicle break-ins. The Town’s Public Security department is actively monitoring the situation in Hampstead and collaborating with the SPVM to keep residents and their properties safe.” They are asking residents to “report any suspicious activity to Public Security dispatch at 514-369-8250, which is open 24/7. The SPVM will also continue to investigate the situation. Records show that these thefts have a pattern of frequent repetition over a short period of time.” They listed precautions to prevent burglaries, such as: “Always lock your doors and windows; when inside your home, when you leave briefly, or when you are outside on your property. Always lock the car doors. Always close the garage doors. Light your house in the evenings and at night. Activate your home camera and alarm system. If you live in an apartment or condo building, close the door behind you when entering or exiting the building. Report any security concerns, such as dim lighting around entrances or points of easy access, to your property manager. If available, use a timer for interior lights. Do not announce your vacation or trips on social media. Use the citizen portal to plan a home surveillance by Public Security. Arrange for house checks by relatives or friends. Arrange for mail holding or forwarding. Keep your valuables in a safe or lockbox when you go out. Do not keep large amounts of cash or valuables in the master bedroom; that is where the criminal will go look first. Change passcodes on electronic locks and garage doors from time to time. Keep your valuable items out of sight. Install motion sensor lights, deadbolt locks and upgrade patio/sliding glass door locks. Trim shrubs and bushes to eliminate hiding spots, and never hide keys outside, as under a flowerpot. Always change the locks when you move into a new home, condo, or apartment or if your keys are lost or stolen. An updated inventory list of your valuables and belongings (with photos) would help the SPVM identify any recovered items. It will facilitate the insurance claim process for quicker results.” Sun and Houle added that “if you come home and notice your dwelling has been broken into or sense suspicious activity on your property, don’t go in. Call Hampstead Public Security and the SPVM and wait for the authorities to arrive. Your safety is our priority, and all our efforts are being put towards counteracting these crimes,
• Montreal West Fifties music lecture seriesThe town is presenting a six-week lecture series on Popular Music of the 1950s, with Craig Morrison, taking place 1 to 3 p.m. on consecutive Thursdays beginning tomorrow March 16. The first lecture is about the pop music of the decade, the March 23 lecture is about vocal groups, the March 30 lecture concerns rock and roll, the April 6 lecture is about Elvis and the Rockabillies, the April 13 lecture is about country and folk and the April 20 lecture is about blues and jazz. A spot can be reserved on Amilia.
• St. Laurent Police investigating another arson in St. Laurent industrial areaThe SPVM is investigating yet another arson that took place in the western industrial area of St. Laurent around 1 a.m. Tuesday March 7, about 200 metres from another arson that took place Feb. 16. The first incident took place at T.I.M.E. Cargo at McCaffrey near Montée de Liesse. The latest took place at Lit Mural at Montée de Liesse near Côte Vertu. In both cases, accelerants were found inside the premises after windows were smashed. As of press time, there were no arrests. No one was injured. Also in St. Laurent, on Jan. 23, an industrial building was destroyed on Pitfield Blvd. between Thimens and Henri Bourassa. That incident was not considered a criminal act. Neither was a Feb. 2 fire, battled by 90 firefighters at a former Portuguese restaurant on Décarie Blvd.
Green programs: The borough, in collaboration with VertCité, set up grant programs “to encourage the population to reduce their waste, contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases and be better prepared for climate change. Some of the green programs include: Financial assistance for the purchase of personal hygiene products Subsidy offered: 50% of the total bill for a maximum of $150 before taxes per address. Eligible products: washable panties and underwear for bladder leaks and bedwetting, waterproof product bags, washable durable sanitary ware, washable inserts, washable potty training pants, adult cloth diapers, durable tissues and toilet paper, bidets, bidet toilet seats, removable bidets and bidet showers. More support is offered to low-income families. Emergency preparedness kit financial assistance Subsidy offered: 50% up to $175 before taxes on the purchase of a home emergency kit and a road safety kit for the car per address Eligible products: one home emergency kit and one car emergency kit. More support is offered to low-income families.” More of these programs can be seen at montreal.ca/en/articles/green-programs-saint-laurent-27063.
• Town of Mount Royal Sports and community centre update: Mayor Peter Malouf provided an update regarding the planned sports and community centre. He pointed out that recent presentation evenings attracted “approximately 150 people present live and 160 online on February 1, plus 22 live and 60 online on February 2.” The Mayor reminded residents that “we are still moving forward with our joint project with the SIM (Montreal Fire Department) for a new fire station and municipal services building (Public Security, Engineering, Urbanism), to replace the current obsolete 10/20 Roosevelt building.” Malouf also reported that “at this point our discussions with the government lead us to believe that there is no loss of the current $3 million grant from the provincial government. Our town manager has had exchanges with the government and there is no change in the status of the grant. In addition, we are hopeful that with the new vision we will be able to apply and obtain bigger grants.” As well, “it was suggested by the previous architects Poirier-Fontaine to reduce costs: Eliminate green roof, do project in phases, eliminate & revaluation of some services & facilities, amongst other things…. The current visions costs of plans will be significantly reduced as we already have the measured dimensions and specs, needs list, volumes etc.… It will be much easier for an architect team to modify the ‘bungalow into a cottage.’ We will benefit from space savings, reduction of corridors and walls and lighting, with a building lending itself to more natural lighting, as the spans will not be so long. We will also save on the costs of temporary facilities by not having to displace the staff for a period of two years. This results in savings of approximately: Sports and recreation estimated cost $700,000 / Caserne estimated cost $2.3 million / Public Security estimated cost $1.5 M. A total saving of $4.5 million without interruption of services while providing a better work environment for staff over two years. The conservation of additional green space of some 30,000 square feet. We are ready to move forward with majority approval of council to go to tender for the next phases required to move the project forward.”
• Westmount Summer concert series call for submissions The City of Westmount is inviting musicians “to submit their candidacy for inclusion in our 2023 Summer Concert Series.” The city says the concerts “will bring live music to the public in a relaxed outdoor setting, and aim to showcase a variety of music from emerging or professional ensembles.”The Summer Concert Series takes place on five Sunday afternoons in July and August, “on a fixed stage in Westmount Park. Each concert consists of a one-hour set, with or without an intermission. Please note that all performers are required to provide their own technical equipment and technician, if required. For more information, call 514 989-5226 or email rconover@westmount.org. Interested groups are invited to fill out an online form by Thursday, April 6, 2023. The online form can be seen at westmount.org/en/event/call-for-submissions-2023-summer-concert-series/.”
