Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
RUTH KOVAC BLOOD DONOR CLINIC: The city announced that the Ruth Kovac Blood Donor Clinic “will take place on Tuesday May 3 between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the CSL Gymnasium located at 5794 Parkhaven. You must book an appointment by calling 1-800-343-7264, emailing igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca, or by booking online at: https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/formulaire-demande-de-rendez-vous.en.html.” The announcement pointed out that “Councillor Ruth Kovac believed that there was no greater gift than the gift of life. Councillor Kovac organized her first blood donor clinic in 1984 with the Mount Sinai Auxiliary and then every year since 1988 with the City of Côte Saint-Luc. She herself donated blood more than 40 times. Councillor Kovac passed away on October 1, 2019. The City of Côte St. Luc is honouring her memory by naming its annual blood donor clinic The Ruth Kovac Blood Donor Clinic. The chairperson for this year’s event is Councillor Oren Sebag. Héma-Québec has everything in place to ensure that donating continues to be a safe experience. Many measures at all collection sites, include access control at the sites by taking the temperature of donors and volunteers, additional sanitizing measures, and revised logistical organization of the drives in order to respect the distancing measures. Who can donate blood? Anyone who is healthy and 18 years of age or older can usually donate blood. Before going to a blood drive, you can check your eligibility by visiting Hema-Quebec.qc.ca.”
HampsteadEXTRA GARBAGE PICK UP: The town announced that an extra garbage pick up will take place Friday April 22. Another extra pick-up took place Friday April 15. Garbage collections generally take place on Tuesdays.
Montreal WestTREE GIVEAWAY: Town residents have until 4:30 p.m. today April 20, or until quantities run out, to take part in the ninth annual tree giveaway. “Montreal West residents may purchase a tree for a $10 administrative fee. A limited quantity of trees will be made available on a first come, first serve basis. Trees will be delivered to your home the week of May 16 and must be planted by the residents themselves on their own property (instructions will be provided). Please note, however, that these trees cannot be planted on land that belongs to the Town, i.e. the area between the property line and the sidewalk. You will be asked to provide your second and third choice of species in the unlikely event that your first choice is not available. The available species are Larix laricina, Quercus macrocarpa, Carya cordiformis and Ostrya Virginiana. New this year, trees can be ordered directly from the Town’s Amilia store. At the time when you place your tree order, you will be able to pay for the tree by credit card in the online checkout. You will be required to create an Amilia account or log into your existing Amilia account with the Town. Alternatively, you may call Public Works at 514-485-8597 to place an order. Maximum of one tree per household. Only payments by Visa or Mastercard will be accepted. We will send you a confirmation by email and provide further instructions after the ordering deadline has passed. For all other questions, please contact environment@montreal-west.ca or call the Public Works reception at 514-485-8597.”
St. LaurentORGANIC WASTE PILOT PROJECT: The borough announced that a pilot project for the collection of organic waste in residential buildings with nine or more units yielded very positive results. “An organic waste collection system, on a volunteer basis, [was introduced] in a few residential buildings of nine or more units as well as in industrial and commercial (IC) establishments on the territory. The organization VertCité was asked to assist the borough in carrying out information and awareness-raising activities with owners, building superintendents and residents and to prepare a report on the project four months after the start. “Once again, our community is meeting the challenges of the climate emergency and I’m very proud of it,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “The owners have demonstrated their willingness to follow us in our objective of reducing the waste produced on our territory as much as possible and thereby limiting our greenhouse gas emissions. This is giving a strong and positive signal for the rest of the implementation and also for all our other measures planned within our climate emergency plan.” As well, says the borough statement, “over 80 percent of the residents interviewed showed a relatively high or very high interest in the new collection.... This report will help the borough’s teams to improve their methods and procedures in the implementation process in order to ensure the support of the greatest number of people and to gradually increase the participation rate among the population concerned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.