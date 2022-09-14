Around the towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
SHORT FILMS PRESENTATION: The Eleanor London Côte St. Luc Public Library announced the event A Shot of St. Urbain on an Autumn Afternoon: The Byng Baronage Comes to CSL will be presented 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Blvd. “Two short films lay the backdrop for a space which produced some of Montreal’s most notable Jewish writers, lawyers, doctors, artists, and journalists during the 1940s,” the announcement says. “Discussion and a popup display of memorabilia will follow.” One film is the 1976 National Film Board animated short The Street. “This award-winning animation is a poignant interpretation of a short story by Montreal author Mordecai Richler,” says the NFB website. “It makes a strong statement about how many families respond to their old and infirm members. In washes of watercolour and ink, filmmaker Caroline Leaf illustrates reactions to a dying grandmother, capturing family feelings and distilling them into harsh reality.” The second film is the NFB’s Our Street Was Paved With Gold, from 1973. “Filmmaker Albert Kish revisits Montreal’s St Lawrence Boulevard in the ‘70s,” says the NFB website. “The street, also known as ‘The Main,’ is a little Europe with many languages, foods and small courtesies that make a stranger feel at home.” Dr. Phil Gold will also speak about his time at Baron Byng High School. Admission is free and masks are required. Spaces are limited.
WORK ON HEYWOOD: The city recently announced that Heywood is blocked to traffic between Einstein and Kellert/Sabin until Oct. 28. Changes during that period include: “Detours westbound through Kellert and Kildare. Detours eastbound through Einstein and Kildare. Local traffic permitted for most of the occupation, access to and from the Holland sector will be through Sabin. Safe paths for pedestrians ensured throughout the work.” The reason for the work is “reconstruction of the road and infrastructure, reconstruction of sidewalks, replacement of lead pipes, adding conduits for streetlights, and adding traffic calming.”
HampsteadSECOND AND THIRD PHASES OF WATER TESTING ACTION PLAN: The second phase of Hampstead’s collection of water samples at older homes, to analyze the lead concentration in drinking water, will be completed in October. “The Quebec government is asking for the complete replacement of [lead] pipes,” a June town advisory says. “The Town of Hampstead wishes to act as a facilitator in this request.” The third phase will begin this fall. That involves “inventory, planning of the service entrances and the targeted pipes. Once the analysis is completed, the results will indicate if lead is present in the water. This may required pipe and connection replacements.” In answer to the question, “who is responsible for replacing water service pipes?,” the town responded that “the responsibility is shared between the town and the homeowners. The public section is replaced at the town’s expense. The private section is replaced at the owner’s expense. The service line consists of two parts: a public section managed by the town and a private section managed by the owners.”
Montreal WestFREE FOR ALL DAY: The town announced that “Fall Free For All Day is back! On Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, residents are invited to place any unwanted, yet functioning and useful items at the curb for free pickup by other members of the Montreal West community. The purpose of this event is to encourage re-using, recycling and reducing waste that ends up in landfill. Please note that any uncollected articles MUST be removed in the evening and not left out for the Thursday garbage pick up. Mark your calendar and start setting aside your potential treasures now!”
St. LaurentERICSSON EVENT SPOTLIGHTS 5G FUTURE: The St. Laurent headquarters of Ericsson, the provider of 5G network equipment, was host to the second of two Imagine Live Tour events Sept. 12. “The Imagine Live tour is an Ericsson mobile demonstration booth, featuring a personalized experience with the latest innovative products and hardware displays.” Participants were able to “watch new product demonstrations and engage with experts about Ericsson’s radio system, private 5G, AI and ML driven operations, advanced networking technology, and more. Demos also included how everyday life could look in 2030 – a world where 5G and next-generation connectivity is embedded in all areas of life, work, entertainment, communication, healthcare, transport and environmental action.” The first of the two events took place in Ottawa Sept. 9.
Town of Mount RoyalGOLDEN CIRCLE CELEBRATION: The town announced that on Aug. 27, the Golden Circle event was held at Town Hall. “We celebrated residents over 90 years of age as well as those who have been married for 50 years and more. Antoine Tayar, Councillor for District No. 1, gave a speech to congratulate the residents for all their achievements and their loyalty to Mount Royal. The residents were able to sign the Town of Mount Royal’s Golden Book after the meal and each received a clock marked ‘Golden Circle.’ The Town of Mount Royal would like to thank the team of volunteers who greatly assisted in preparing the food, providing the services and taking the photos.”
TD SUMMER READING CLUB: The town posted that the “entire library youth section team was present to give out prizes to participants in the TD Summer Reading Club at the closing party at Connaught Park on Friday, August 26. This year, 475 young people signed up for the club, and 296 participated by handing in reading-coupons. Our goal was 10,000 hours of reading time, and we reached it! Adding up all the hours spent reading by participants, the total comes to 10,082. Congratulations to all of our young readers! See you next summer for another edition of our Reading Club!”
Westmount
SECOND PHASE OF KING GEORGE PARK TREE PROJECT: The city announced that “the second phase of the arboricultural project at King George Park [began Sept. 1]. The work [is being] carried out by Arbo-Design. The work is expected to last approximately two to three weeks depending on the weather conditions. The work [was] initially carried out on the trees inside the park. Later on, the trees on the streets around the park will be treated. Residents in the vicinity of these areas will be informed. Temporary no-parking signs may be installed near some of the work areas. Please pay attention to the signs. Wood from the felled trees will be stored for a few days in the park before being collected by the Centre de valorisation du bois urbain (CVBU). The CVBU is a non-profit organization whose mission is to recover urban wood from Quebec municipalities by transforming it into value-added products and redistributing the benefits to the community.”
