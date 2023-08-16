Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Les Jardins Westminster register
The city announced that a much anticipated register on the proposed 12-storey high end rental project at Westminster and Mackle “will be open, without interruption, on Monday, August 21, 2023 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at City Hall, 5801 Cavendish Blvd.” Residents of the zones near the project can sign, and if the requisite amount of signatures are obtained from residents in each of the zones (more detail on that in a CSL notice in The Suburban and on www.cotesaintluc.org), the council can either hold a referendum on the project or withdraw the bylaw. The existing bylaw allows for a six-storey project on the site of the former Jack Vincelli nursery. As evidenced by past council meetings, many area residents oppose the 12-storey project.
• Hampstead Annual blood driveThe 17th annual Hampstead blood drive takes place from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 22 at the Adessky Community Centre, 30 Lyncroft at Hampstead Park. “I started the blood drive 17 years ago in honour of my son Brandon Baran-Goldwax, and I’m just asking everybody to come out, to give blood or recommend to someone to do so,” Goldwax has said. Goldwax and Brandon have co-chaired the drive since 2007. A previous announcement pointed out that Brandon “owes his life to his parents, who pioneered direct-donation in Quebec in 1996 when he was born as a micro-Preemie at 25 weeks. Michael has been a regular blood-donor since being the first direct-donor in Quebec following the birth of his very premature son.” A town announcement says “we invite you to be a hero in someone’s life by participating in the 17th annual Hampstead blood drive, organized in collaboration with Héma-Québec. Each pint of blood you donate has the potential to save up to four lives, making your contribution invaluable to those in need. Join us at the community centre, where Councillor Michael Goldwax will be present to support and inspire us throughout the day’s proceedings. He will share firsthand the significance of giving blood and the profound impact it has on countless lives.To make an appointment before going to a blood drive, You can easily do it online at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/trois-facons-simples.en.html or by calling us at 1-800-343-7264 (SANG).”
• Montreal West Next council meetingThe next Montreal West council meeting takes place 8 p.m Monday Aug. 28 in the Music Room at town hall, 50 Westminster South. The meeting is also broadcast live and remains for posterity on the Town of Montreal West YouTube page.
• St. Laurent Library’s 10th anniversary celebration
The borough is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Bibliothèque du Boisé on Thimens Blvd. with free activities during the day Sunday Sept. 10 starting at 12:30 p.m. First come, first served: From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m: Pause musicale avec Skarazula Trio — For all. Amuseur public : Alice au Pays des Merveilles — For families. From 2 to 4 p.m. Lis avec Capitaine — For ages 7 to 12. Yogistoires — For 0- to 5-year-olds and their parents Digital discovery of Mixlab — For all. From 2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Dessins en direct avec l’artiste Yayo — For ages 6 to 12. Création de Fanzine numérique — For all. At 2 p.m. (registration required): Rencontre littéraire with writer Dany Laferrière “Un plongeon dans l’encrier” — For adults. Places are limited.
Heritage Montréal tour in the borough Heritage Montréal is offering tours of Beaudet Park and Vieux Saint-Laurent beginning at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, and Sept. 10 and 24. “Starting at Beaudet Park, explore the heart of the original village of St. Laurent and its green spaces, which, today, co-exist with institutions, residential areas and the industrial sector,” an announcement says. “In the company of our volunteer guides, discover the impact of the introduction of parks on a neighbourhood, its architecture and its development or how, on the other hand, existing neighbourhoods influenced the design of these green spaces. These visits are presented in partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge, with support from the ‘Entente sur le développement culturel de Montréal conclue entre la Ville de Montréal et le gouvernement du Québec’ and the Government of Canada’s Young Canada Works program.” The tour takes place for two hours rain or shine. The meeting point is the corner of du Collège Street and Décarie Boulevard, next to Du Collège metro, and finishes near the Du Collège metro. As well: Online registration only . Registration cannot be done onsite. No date changes. Refunds can be made, except for service charges, up to 48 hours before the visit. Please notify us as soon as possible if you cannot attend the visit. For special rates (Senior, -35 or Member), proof may be required on site, on the day of the visit. You will receive a confirmation of your registration by email, as well as a reminder a few days before the visit. Departure in English is at 10:30 AM. Departures in French are at 10 AM and 2 PM. Dogs are not allowed on guided tours. Please contact us for assistance dogs. For more information and to purchase a ticket, go to heritagemontreal.tuxedobillet.com/main/the-parks-of-saint-laurent.
Fall programmingThe Action Centre, a bilingual organization for adults with physical disabilities in St. Laurent, announced that its fall programming, including weekly zoom activities, monthly seminars, an online platform and bilingual content and activities, begins Sept. 1. Those interested must be 18 years or older, have a physical disability, after the proper equipment to participate, be screened, and pay an annual membership fee of $25 a year. For more information, e-mail ptsonis@centreaction.org.
• Town of Mount Royal Public market extendedThe town announced that its public market, featuring fresh food, has been extended to Oct. 5. “Producers and processors [gather] on Moyle Road, near Connaught Park, every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.. This high quality public market offers a wide range of products from local farms. It’s a great way to get your hands on fresh produce while having a great time in the heart of our Garden City. Food trucks are also featured every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday. The street food schedule includes: Aug. 17: Free Range Duck + Beaver Tail; Aug. 24: Sapré Charles + Pâte à Crêpe + Olaola; Aug. 31: Schnitzel Truck + Simple & Sweet; Sept. 7: Café du Passeur + Queue de Castor; Sept. 14: Chez Ta Mère + Olaola; Sept. 21: Sapré Charles + Simple & Sweet; and Sept. 28: Gras Dur Poutine + Queue de Castor. The Town is upholding its eco-friendly requirements for food trucks: all supplies, including plates and utensils, must be compostable. The same goes for its general non-competition requirements with respect to permanent restaurants in the Town Centre area, whose menus cannot, in essence, be duplicated.”
• Westmount Registration for fall activitiesThe city announced that “the registration period for the 2023 fall sports and recreation activities began Aug. 1 for Westmount residents begins Aug. 29 for non-residents. For more information on registration procedures and the various activities offered by the Westmount Sports and Recreation Department, consult the Fall 2023 Activity Guide. Registration is online at westmount.org/onlineregistration and in person at the Westmount Recreation Centre, 4675 Ste-Catherine Street.” • CDN-NDG CDN-NDG goes bouncy for pickleball
The borough of CDN-NDG has transformed two of its tennis courts into four pickleball courts at Warren-Allmand and Martin-Luther-King parks.
Martin Luther King Park has 9 tennis courts and 2 pickleball courts at the corner of Appleton and Hudson. Warren Allmand Park, (formerly Somerled), has 11 tennis courts and 2 pickleball courts accessible via Hampton and Hingston Avenues. To try them, all you have to do is bring your equipment and your playing partner(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.