Around the towns: west end

• Côte des Neiges-NDG Big get for Plaza Côte des Neiges
Plaza Côte des Neiges, as part of its ongoing remodeling and modernization effort, will be adding a new Giant Tiger store to its roster of stores, and new escalators next to it. The Giant Tiger clothing, food and electronics chain began in Ottawa in 1961, and the original store is still in the Byward Market. The new Plaza Côte des Neiges store will be opening April 1. Five other Giant Tiger stores will be opening this year alone in Ontario and Quebec. Another new location is in LaSalle, across from Carrefour Angrignon.
• Côte St. LucRepairing lawns: The city pointed out that Public Works department snow trucks or those of its contractors “can sometimes drive over grass near the curb” and that CSL’s policy is to “repair the property.” A property owner’s request to do so has to be received by May 1. “Any request after that date will be done in the fall when the temperature is cooler. Residents whose lawns have been repaired will receive a letter with care instructions. If you think your lawn was damaged during snow removal, you can contact the Public Works Department at 514-485-6868 or publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.”
Residential pool inspections: Councillor Mike Cohen announced on his www.mikecohen.ca blog that CSL has a full-time pool inspector, Arianne Cyr, who began inspections in April 2022. “Information on the changes to the fencing rules for private pools went out to all owners in the fall of 2021 and Ms. Cyr is working on coordinating visits, answering questions and guiding people on what needs to be changed, if anything, in their yards,” Cohen explained. “The project will continue through the entire summer and we ask for residents’ cooperation to get all pools to conform by the new July 1, 2025 deadline.” Cohen added that owners of residential polls should take note of those new fencing rules.
• HampsteadLease renewal: The town announced that lease renewal season is upon us and that that tenants may have received a notice from their landlords. The town has a section of their website, www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/town/your-rights-as-a-tenant, devoted to explaining the rights of tenants. Regarding evictions and renovictions, “eviction from a dwelling is accompanied by a notice that must generally be received six months before the end of the lease. There are conditions under which the landlord can evict a tenant. However, these are specific when it comes to renovations (change in the internal structure of the building) or a repossession. In the event of an eviction, the tenant has 30 days to respond upon reception of the notice, and if he accepts the conditions, he may receive compensation from his landlord. It is illegal for a landlord to evict a tenant to simply do renovations. This is sometimes called ‘renoviction’. This can be a way to rent the apartment to a new tenant at a much higher rent. Be aware that a landlord cannot evict a tenant if the tenant or their spouse meets the following three conditions: is age 70 or over, has lived in the apartment for 10 years or more, and has an income that would qualify them for low-rental housing.”
• Montreal West Sports and recreation centre referendum likely in April The town council passed a resolution formalizing its intention to hold a vote on whether residents want the town to go ahead and build a new sports and recreation centre to replace the current, decrepit arena. The referendum will be held “after the bids have been opened and the effects on our tax bill will be known in more detail,” Mayor Beny Masella explained. “The timing of that vote is yet to be determined but please assume it will be held in April. And though we mentioned the register at our council meeting at the end of January and the beginning of February, had it published via e-bulletin, posted it on our website and it was reported in The Suburban, we still received grief from residents who said we did not do enough to inform our population. While I vehemently disagree, we will do better.” There were 329 signatures on the register — 391 were needed to prompt a referendum or the withdrawing of the bylaw. Masella added that “to be clear, the register was strictly to force a referendum on a loan by-law, nothing else. The vote we will hold will be a vote on the project as a whole — you will know the cost of the project and you will know the impact upon our tax bills. Then you can make an informed decision. And to be clear, the decision will be based on the majority of votes cast.” The planned centre dominated the meeting’s question period. The late February council meeting can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXW4u-zq_i4.
March break camp cancelled: Councillor Colleen Feeney announced at the Feb. 27 public meeting that the March break camp that was supposed to have taken place was cancelled “due to low registration.” Feeney explained that the town feels the low registration took place because “the English and French school boards have different weeks of spring break, and that has had an effect.”
• St. Laurent Office Market OutlookStatistics from JLL Canada, a professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management, says transit-connected nodes such as St. Laurent, as well as Brossard, have benefited most from an office market momentum shift in the Greater Montreal area from the centre city, “with nearly one million square feet of total net absorption since 2020.” The planned REM Bois-Franc station in St. Laurent will be one of those transit-oriented areas. The firm says Montreal “has seen sublease availability rise to 3.2 million square feet, as tenants continue to right-size their footprints. As availability rises and build-out costs remain elevated, companies are increasingly able to capitalize on subleasing this space and accruing significant savings.” “Despite global economic uncertainties, the main economic indicators of the Montreal real estate market are showing signs of resilience,” said François Létourneau, JLL Canada’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Montreal Office and Industrial.
• Town of Mount Royal Bilingual status confirmedMayor Peter Malouf announced at the Feb. 21 council meeting that the town “received confirmation from the Office québécois de la langue française that following the adoption of last month council’s resolution concerning the town’s bilingual status, our status as a bilingual municipality has been approved.” Bill 96 required municipalities with less than 50 percent English mother tongue populations to pass resolutions stating they wanted to continue to be designated bilingual.
St. Peter’s Church status: The Mayor also announced that the town has received confirmation “that the sale of St. Peter’s Church between the Diocese and the Sajo Company has been finalized in late 2022. I wish to be clear that this in no way means that a demolition or re-development is imminent; I only want to mention the status of the property as it has been an often-asked question.”
Passing of Gordon Black: Malouf announced, “with great sadness, the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Mr. Gordon Black. Gordon was our Human Resources Director and had been associated with the Town and serving our community for 18 years. Gordon was a wonderful person, generous, affable and endowed with an extraordinary sense of humor. We have lost a colleague, a friend, a person who only saw the good in others and always tried to help. It is heartbreaking, our sincere condolences go out to Gordon’s family.”
• Snowdon Stop sign sought in SnowdonMichael Balyasnyy and many of his neighbors are wondering why there’s no stop sign on Lemieux at Kent, when there are four-way stops at every other intersection running north from Van Horne. “I think it’s simply an oversight or some kind of old outdated rule,” he told The Suburban, after writing to Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa and city councillor Sonny Moroz asking for a four-way stop. The intersection is a heavily used crossing point for residents and non-resident drivers, as well as multitudes of pedestrians and cyclists, he says, but stop signs are installed only on Kent. “This creates a lot of inconvenience and traffic stalls for drivers and cyclists, as well as more dangerous crossing for pedestrians, as intersections protected by four-way stop signs are much safer.”The Suburban asked for clarification and CDN-NDG borough services explained that the justification for all-direction stops includes Quebec Transport Ministry standards, namely distance from other intersections equipped with traffic lights or stops. Balyasnyy says multiple intersections located at the same distances from each other all have four-way stop signs on Lemieux, except at Kent.
• WestmountAll trees reserved: The city informed residents that all trees have been reserved for its distribution program, which was recently announced. The city “allocated $5,000 in its 2023 budget” for the program. Residents receive one Eastern Hemlock tree free of charge. The trees are being delivered to homes “during the first two weeks of the month of May.”
Spring break activities: The city encouraged residents to partake in many activities during the school break, which ends March 10. At the Westmount Public Library, “find hidden pictures of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in the scavenger hunt, settle into a great movie with the Film Club or polish up your submission to the literary competition. There are activities for all ages....All students in Westmount are entitled to a free library card.” At the Westmount Recreation Centre (WRC), “facility card holders enjoy free access to general skating and general hockey rink time. Guest passes can also be purchased online or in person at the WRC for $5 per person, or $8 for hockey. Additional general rink time has been added during the school break. For the most up-to-date schedule, visit westmount.org/rinkreservation.” To see more activities, go to westmount.org.
