Around the towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
CANADA DAY HOURS: The city posted that on Canada Day (and Fête Nationale before that), “all administrative offices are closed, the Aquatic and Community Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (indoor pools from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.), the CSL Tennis Club is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the gymnasium is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the library is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.” As well, the “Parkhaven outdoor pool is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the pedal boats at Trudeau Park are operating from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Public Works yard is closed, the Rembrandt tennis courts are open from 8:45 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Samuel Moskovitch Arena is closed. Curbside waste collection is not affected by the holiday. Overnight parking will be tolerated from Thursday, June 30 at 5 p.m. to Sunday July 3 at 8 a.m. Tolerance includes overnight parking, alternate-side parking (wrong side of the street) and parking at the same location for 12 consecutive hours. Parking in front of fire hydrants, in emergency fire lanes, in front of garage entrances, and in any area where parking is usually prohibited remains prohibited. Please also pay attention to temporary No Parking signs posted on the streets prior to the start of street cleaning operations.”
EVENT POSTPONED: The city also announced that the National Indigenous Peoples Day that was to be held June 21 at Trudeau Park and featuring a performance by the Buffalo Hat Singers was postponed due to rain. A new date will be announced soon.
LEAF BLOWER RULES TO TAKE EFFECT IN 2023: The city council recently announced that leaf blowers will be prohibited between June 1 and Aug. 30 starting next year, with a new bylaw that will take effect April 28, 2023. “During the other months they will only be permitted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” Councillor Mike Cohen wrote on mikecohen.ca. “Thanks to our Public Works Department, which researched the situation and came to council with this new proposal. We passed a notice of motion on June 13 for a draft bylaw. I think this a good start for us. Many people work from home and keep their windows open during the summer. The noise from the leaf blowers is hardly welcoming. This new bylaw can also be a means for our community to bring down our carbon footprint, improve air quality by reducing harmful exposure to toxic emissions and reduce noise pollution.”
STATION 9 CATALYTIC CONVERTER AUTHENTICATION: As thefts of catalytic converters in the Montreal area continue to soar, SPVM station 9 (PDQ 9) in partnership with the SPVM’s Prevention and Urban Security Division, Info-Crime Montreal, Equity Protection against Insurance Crime and the cities of Montreal, Côte-St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West are inviting car owners to come have their catalytic converter authenticated for free to prevent theft. You can make an appointment at Gordons Tires (2125 Cavendish Boulevard), on a first-come first-served basis, for Wednesday July 6 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To make an appointment call 514-280-0411/9411. — Joel Ceausu
HampsteadNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next Hampstead council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Monday July 4 at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park. As the town recently announced, the meeting will be in person only and will not be broadcast on the town’s Facebook page.
Montreal West
CANADA DAY EVENT SCHEDULE: The town has posted that its Canada Day event, back in person this year, begins at 3:30 p.m. with a parade, festivities continue at Strathearn Park at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks take place at 10 p.m.
St. LaurentMON JARDIN ÉCOLO CONTEST: St. Laurent celebrated Garden Month in May and “to top off the festivities, St. Laurent launched its new Mon jardin écolo contest. This initiative combines the popular basket distribution, now in its third edition, with the Maisons fleuries contest, a long-standing St. Laurent tradition. Now with a new, more dynamic and engaging formula, it will be possible for more St. Laurent families to enter the contest. Registration begins July 4. From July 4 to 29, gardening enthusiasts in the community will be invited to submit photos of their outdoor arrangements. An online poll will be held between August 1 and 19 to determine the winners. Prizes will be awarded in each of the borough’s four collection sectors for the arrangements that receive the most votes in the two categories, specifically ground- level gardens, and balcony gardens. The winners will be announced in September. The contest rules will be published soon on Saint-Laurent’s website and Facebook page.”
Town of Mount RoyalNEXT COUNCIL MEETING POSTPONED: The town announced that its council meeting “which was to be held on July 12, 2022, will now be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 7 p.m., in front of a live audience and webcast live. The Schofield Hall doors will open at 6:45 p.m. A one-metre distance inside the hall is still recommended. The agenda for the regular council meeting will be available the Friday before the event.”
ARTTRAM: ARTISTS IN THE PARK: The town announced that “ArtTram is bringing its outdoor exhibitions back to Connaught Park throughout summer, on several Saturdays. This open air event is free. On July 9 and 23, August 6 and 20, and September 10, always from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In the event of rain or high winds, the event will be cancelled for that day.
TOWN CONGRATULATES STUDENTS FOR TMR MONOPOLY: The town posted that “supervised by their teacher, Ginette Gauthier, two Grade 4 students from Saint-Clément-Ouest school, Anne-Gaëlle Laberge and Lingfeng Wen, distinguished themselves in an enrichment project. With the help of Cécile de Lacaze and Guylaine Lemay, these students brilliantly succeeded in creating a game of Monopoly, TMR version, by replacing the original lands with different structures, schools and parks from the Town of Mount Royal! A greeting was organized with the mayor, Mr. Peter J. Malouf, who wanted to personally congratulate Anne-Gaëlle and Lingfeng for the quality of their project. Congratulations again!”
