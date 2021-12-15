Around the Towns: West End

Côte St. Luc
2022 BUDGET AND TAX MEETING: The 2022 budget meeting, dealing with the presentation and adoption of the city’s operating budget and capital investment budgets for 2022, will take place beginning 6 p.m. Dec. 20 via the City of Côte Saint-Luc YouTube page, as meetings have not returned on an in-person basis as of yet. On the same night, beginning at around 7 p.m., the meeting regarding a notice of motion and tabling of a draft by-law concerning tax rates for 2022 will take place, also on that YouTube page.
HampsteadCOMPOST PICKUP IN MULTI-RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS: A resident pointed out at the Dec. 6 town council meeting that she had asked before the pandemic began if there could be pick up of compost on Hampstead’s part of Côte St. Luc Road or from other local apartment buildings. “I got an answer that night in which it seemed they were going to wait until the contract was renewed,” she said. “Where are we with that? I realize that once the pandemic hit, it became a lower priority. I’d just like to know any update going forward.” Councillor Michael Goldwax said that “the big issue a lot of the multi-residential buildings have is composting, because of the regulations of what goes in a compost bin. As it is, the recycling company has a hard enough time with garbage that is in recycling bins, and it’s harder to contain and manage in a multi-residential, compost even worse. That was the contractors’ main issue of contention. We have not sat down with him for a new contract to discuss what we are going to do about multi-residential. It’s the same thing for institutions as well that want to compost, hospitals, synagogues — I run the Waldorf residence and we want to do it as well. I will get more information when we can actually find a way to work with the contractor to get composting for multi-residential, where there’s a greater volume and which would be beneficial to the town as well and the environment. I will follow up with you.” Town Director-General Richard Sun said the compost collection contract is not yet up for renewal.
COOPERATE WITH PUBLIC WORKS THIS WINTER: Councillor Leon Elfassy urged residents to cooperate with the town’s Public Works department and crews this winter — he spoke on the day of a significant snowfall in Montreal. “Try to assist, for instance, put a garbage container on a driveway, not on the sidewalk,” he said. “Try to think about those guys who are coming with big machinery and they want to remove the snow, it makes their lives much easier. That is really important.”
Montreal WestTOWN FOOD DRIVE UNTIL TODAY: The town has organized a food drive that began Dec. 1 “benefitting Head and Hands this holiday season. Drop off non-perishable items until Dec. 15 at the following locations during our opening hours: Town Hall, Community Centre, and the Legion Memorial Rink. Suggested food items include canned vegetables and soup, fruit juices, and snacks. Please give generously!”
city of montreal newsPRIX PIERRE-AYOT AND PRIX LOUIS-COMTOIS WINNERS FOR 2021: The City of Montreal announced that “Myriam Dion has won the Prix Pierre-Ayot and Nadia Myre has won the Prix Louis-Comtois. These distinctions recognize excellence in visual arts and the work and potential of young artists.” Artist Myriam Dion “meticulously cuts newspapers with an X-Acto knife. Her creations set current events to a new tempo. The Prix Pierre Ayot, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, recognizes the quality of the creations of artists ages 35 years or younger. Algonquin artist Nadia Myre, winner of the Prix Louis-Comtois and a member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, revisits the history and the political and social struggles of the First Nations. The Prix Louis-Comtois, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, recognizes an artist who has made his or her mark on Montreal’s contemporary arts scene over the past 15 years. Presented jointly by the city and the Association des galeries d’art contemporain (AGAC), these two visual arts awards include grants of $5,000 and $7,500 respectively.”
Town of Mount RoyalCHRISTMAS BASKET FOOD DRIVE: The town informed residents that “until December 20, [they can] drop off non-perishable food items at one of the following food drive collection sites: Urban planning and Inspection (10 Roosevelt), Technical Services (40 Roosevelt), Recreation Centre (60 Roosevelt), Town Hall (90 Roosevelt), Library (1967 Graham), and the Arena (1050 Dunkirk). New toys are also accepted. This non-perishable food drive is being held to benefit a community organization that provides food to low-income families.”
SNOW REMOVAL OPERATIONS: The town is reminding residents to “make sure your household waste and bins don’t interfere with snow removal operations. By blocking the passage of sidewalk plows during heavy precipitation events, bins and other containers placed on sidewalks slow down snow removal operations and increase the risk of collision. Reminder: Under sections 24 and 28 of By-law No. 1358 and section 46 of By-law No. 1380, no objects may be placed on a public way (street or sidewalk). For more information: Public Security, 514 734-4666.”
”BUY LOCAL” A SUCCESS: The town announced that “for this third crowdfunding campaign, “At VMR, we buy local”, the 2,500 $30 gift certificates were sold out once again. Thus, for a total of $75,000 distributed to promote local purchasing, $50,000 was disbursed by our citizens and $25,000 was added by the ‘Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec’. The gift certificates, currently in production, [are being] emailed to their recipients during the week of Dec. 13, and can then be spent at the respective merchants. In short, since the beginning of the pandemic, the TMR community has raised no less than $225,000 which will be spent locally to support its much appreciated businesses. Congratulations again for this great collective effort!” The town reminded residents that the effort was launched “to support local businesses through this difficult time, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent – Mount Royal and the Town of Mount Royal, in collaboration with La Ruche and Quebec’s Federation of Chambers of Commerce, created the crowdfunding campaign “We buy local in TMR!”. This project invites citizens to buy gift certificates on the La Ruche website to use at their favourite shops. For every $20 paid, residents will have their gifts certificates increased by $10 so they can actually buy for $30.”
WestmountINTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: The city, on Dec. 3, marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and pointed out that “almost everyone is likely to experience some disability – temporary or permanent – at some point in their life. The United Nations declared Dec. 3 an annual day to promote an understanding of disability issues and to mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. On this occasion, we invite residents to visit the Accessibility page and find out more about Westmount’s Accessibility Plan and read the September 2021 report of the Westmount Accessibility Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations on improving accessibility in all municipal departments. Everyone can join on social media by using the hashtags #IDPD | #EveryoneIncluded | #CRPD and promoting this year’s theme on ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.