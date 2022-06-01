Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next council meeting will be held in person at city hall on Cavendish Blvd. on a first-come basis and online 8 p.m. June 13. At the last council meeting, 12 attendees were allowed to sit in the council chamber, and they had to sign in first at the entrance door of the city hall section of the Bernard Lang Civic Centre. For the first question period, “the public can ask a question in person in the council chamber. Alternatively, the city offers these options for those who do not wish to ask the question in person. OPTION #1: Ask a question via Zoom videoconference. Use [the] form [at cotesaintluc.org] to register for First Question Period to ask a question live via the Zoom videoconference app. If you register to ask your question via Zoom, you do not need to send the written question in advance. Your can submit your question using the form until 7 pm the day of a City Council meeting. Check back again [at cotesaintluc.org] a week before the council meeting. OPTION #2: Submit a written question in advance. If you cannot ask your question live via Zoom, you can alternatively ask a written question using [a form at cotesaintluc.org]. You can submit your question using the form until 5 p.m. the day of a city council meeting. Check back again [at cotesaintluc.org] a week before the council meeting.” For the second question period after council concludes their agenda, “the public can ask a question in person in the council chamber. Alternatively, “OPTION #1: Ask a question via Zoom videoconference. Use [the form at cotesaintluc.org] to register for Second Question Period in order to ask a question live via the Zoom videoconference app. You can register to ask a question for Second Question Period beginning 15 minutes after the start of the meeting. OPTION #2: Submit a written question in advance. During the second question period, attendees can only ask questions about items on the council agenda. Note that there is no second question period during special council meetings. You can submit a question for second question period following the start of the meeting.”
HampsteadSHABBAT UNDER THE STARS: The town announced that Hampstead, “in conjunction with the Chevra Synagogue, is pleased to invite all residents to join us for an outdoor Shabbat Under the Stars: June 17 at 6 p.m. in Hampstead Park. To buy tickets online, please go to www.ShabbatUndertheStars.com or call (514) 482-3366.”
RECYCLING COLLECTION ISSUES: The town also advised residents that they are invited to “contact directly 514-369-8200 ext 8216 or write to selongtin@hampstead.qc.ca to report any problematic situations in relation with the recycling collection.”
St. LaurentTWO COUNCIL MEETINGS IN JUNE: The borough will have two council meetings in June. The first will be the usual first Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m. June 7 in person — at city hall on Marcel Laurin Blvd, and for view online. The second, in lieu of a meeting in July, the next meeting will take place 7:30 p.m. June 28. For more information on how to watch online, check montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent.
HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL: The France-based in vitro diagnostics company bioMérieux, whose Canadian office is based in St. Laurent, announced that its “BIOFIRE® Blood Culture Identification 2 (BCID2) Panel has received Health Canada approval. The BIOFIRE® BCID2 Panel for rapid molecular diagnostic of bloodstream infection includes several additional pathogens, an expanded list of antimicrobial resistance genes, and many revised targets compared to the existing BIOFIRE® BCID Panel.” The announcement points out that “sepsis resulting from bloodstream infection is the 12th leading cause of death in Canadai. Each year, nearly 75,000 patients are diagnosed with a mortality rate of over 40 percent. Time to diagnosis and appropriate antimicrobial therapy is imperative since for each hour that severe sepsis goes untreated, the average mortality rate increases by 7.6 percent. Julie Émond, Vice-President & General Manager, bioMérieux Canada, stated that “BIOFIRE® BCID2 is a significant addition to our existing sepsis-related diagnostic offering, enabling clinicians to accelerate sepsis diagnosis and provide the right therapy faster, proven to improve survivorship.” Jessica Blavignac, Director of Scientific & Medical Affairs, bioMérieux Canada, said that “rapid molecular syndromic testing is literally a game changer. With sepsis, each hour counts. The BIOFIRE®BCID2 panel empowers small and large laboratories across Canada to shorten time to pathogen identification by up to 70 percent and to the optimal therapy initiation by 33.5 hours. BIOFIRE® BCID2 is also an important ally to Antimicrobial Stewardship.”
Town of Mount RoyalCONSTRUCTION WORK UNDERWAY: The town announced work is now underway on two streets in TMR. Sidewalk and pavement reconstruction work on Athlone Road began May 24 between Morrison and Athlone Roundabout, and is taking place for approximately four weeks from the start date. On Moyle Road, “work mandated by Bell began] May 23 [and takes place] until June 23. Moyle Road will be in complete continuous closure between Laird Boulevard and Deal Avenue during these four weeks to let TRANSELEC COMMON INC perform the work. There [is] no impact on the collection of residual materials. No traffic detour is expected. For any questions or additional information, please contact Technical Services at 514 734-3034.”
Montreal WestPOOL OPENING: The town announced that its municipal pool at 220 Bedbrook is opening June 4, and that residents can “register for a pool membership and aquatic programs now.” For more information, check https://montreal-west.ca/en/recreation/activities-information-online-registration/aquatic-activities.”
MEET THE COUNCILLORS: Residents can meet their members of town council 6 p.m. June 14 at Davies Park.
WestmountON JASE-TU CONCERT: The city announced that at 11 a.m. June 4, “as part of the great intergenerational movement On jase-tu?, which takes place across the province, the City of Westmount invites seniors to Westmount Park for a tea or coffee, and for an outdoor concert of classic songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, featuring Gary White. No registration is required. For more information, call 514 989-5226 or e-mailabaker@westmount.org.”
CITY HALL OPEN DURING RESTORATION: The city also announced that “as part of Westmount’s Capital Works programme, the city will carry out work to restore the windows at City Hall over the next several months. A work perimeter and fencing have been installed around the building, but both entrances remain accessible. The building is open to the public and all services are available. For this phase of the project, the parking lot is not affected. Please note that only the west entrance (from the parking lot) is wheelchair-accessible. We apologize for any inconvenience this work may cause.”
