Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
CSL MASKS REMINDER: The city posted that as of May 14, “visitors to municipal facilities will not be required to wear masks, however masks will be required when attending city council meetings or public consultations, or an event—such as a concert or presentation—at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium. In order to provide an area for those who are immunocompromised, the library is allocating its Shell Room as a space where masks will be required. The city will continue to strongly encourage visitors at municipal buildings wear masks as a courtesy to those with underlying risk factors and who would otherwise stay away from these facilities.”
MASTER PLAN PUBLIC CONSULT PROCESS BEGINS JUNE 8: The city is launching what will be a months-long public consultation process between June 8 and this December on a revision to the municipal Master Plan and Zoning By-law revision documents. “The city wants to capture your values and the essence of what makes Côte Saint-Luc home to you,” says an announcement. “We want to know how you imagine the future of your city.” The process begins with an online public consultation 7 p.m. June 8 and continues throughout the year with “public information sessions, an open house, and a public hearing. “There will be a web page to share resources and keep you updated on the process, as well as an online survey to collect your feedback,” the advisory adds. “You will learn about the process and how to participate. Register for the session at www.cotesaintluc.org/engage/. Your point of view is important to us, and we look forward to hearing what you have to say.” The city announcement explains that the Master Plan is a “long-term planning document that guides the development of our city. It acts as a kind of roadmap for decisions we make about housing, commerce, transportation, green spaces and public spaces, accessibility, infrastructure, and so much more. It determines where we live, how we get around, where we shop, and how resilient we are in the face of major challenges such as climate change, housing affordability, and pandemic recovery. The new Master Plan will also lay the groundwork to ensure the financial sustainability of CSL. As well, “the Zoning By-Law Revision is a document that reflects the vision in the Master Plan and modifies the zones that are affected by it. The Master Plan and Zoning By-law revision documents are scheduled to be adopted by the City Council in 2023. Drafting a new Master Plan is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The last time we did this was 20 years ago.” Councillor Mike Cohen says the discussions will include the potential redevelopment of Quartier Cavendish (Cavendish Mall), the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and Décarie Square. For more information, visit www.cotesaintluc.org/engage/
Montreal WestFREE FOR ALL DAY: The town announced that Free For All Day is taking place Saturday May 28 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. “Residents are invited to place any unwanted but functioning and useful items at the end of their driveways for free pickup by their neighbours,” the posting says. “It’s perfect for those who would like to do a spring cleaning but may not be inclined to hold a garage sale. Any uncollected articles should be removed in the evening and not left out for the Thursday garbage pick up.”
St. LaurentCOMPANIES AMONGST BEST MANAGED: Deloitte Canada, which “provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries,” recently announced the winners of its 2022 Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards program. Those privately-owned companies recognized have annual revenues of over $50 million. “This year’s companies—including the program’s 29 new winners—highlight their strategic planning, adaptability, and commitment to their communities as key factors contributing to their success on a global scale,” says a Deloitte statement. Amongst the 29 companies recognized are two from St. Laurent — Adfast Canada Inc, which provides assembly, sealing, insulation and protection solutions; and eyewear retail company New Look Vision Group.
Town of Mount Royal
UMQ PARTICIPATION: The town announced that TMR was recently “represented by its Mayor and the members of its municipal council at the 2022 conference of the Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ). This event was, among other things, an opportunity to exchange with numerous municipal delegates and partners from all regions of Quebec. Current issues that affect many cities were discussed in order to work together to find solutions to put forward. Your municipal team has returned from Quebec City with plenty of ideas to continue improving the quality of life in our Garden City!”
ONGOING RESURFACING WORK: The town recently announced the May 16 start of street resurfacing and sidewalk reconstruction “on Lockhart Avenue, between Rockland Road and Aberdare Road, and on Wicksteed Avenue, between Canora Road and Dunraven road. Local traffic is affected.” The work is expected to be completed in mid-June. “Within the affected zone, parking on the street [is] limited. We ask you to park your vehicles in the adjacent streets, where parking [is] permitted day and night only for the duration of this work. However, parking restrictions such as no parking signs, no stopping signs or fire hydrants still need to be respected, as well as any other temporary signage. There is no need to obtain a special parking permit, Public Security will be informed of the authorization for the duration of the work. The estimated remaining work includes: May 30: Sidewalk work on even addresses; and June 6: Pavement work. Please be assured that the town will execute this work as quickly as possible, minimizing any inconvenience it may cause.”
HampsteadSHRED-IT SERVICE: The town announced that it is offering residents “free Shred-it paper shredding and document destruction services Sunday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Public Works (10 Cleve). Protect yourself from identity theft! Shred-it ensures your personal and confidential documents are securely destroyed. For further information, please contact 514 369-8200.”
RECYCLING INTERRUPTED: The town, after hearing complaints recently, posted that “the May 11 collection was interrupted due to equipment failure and recycling was not all collected.... We are very sorry about this inconvenience. For further information, contact 514-369-8200 ext 8200.”
WestmountTREES OF KING GEORGE PARK PROJECT: The city recently pointed out that “many of the trees in King George Park have exceeded their natural life span and have been irreversibly damaged by invasive insects. These trees are dead and constitute a real safety problem for users. The city has developed a five-year action plan to ensure that a new life cycle takes root in King George Park. The project [started] on May 16. The project consists of four main interventions: pruning, cabling, felling and planting. Please follow the progress of the project on the “The Trees of King George Park” page at engage.westmount.org/kinggeorgepark.”
