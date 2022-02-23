Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
VACCINE RULES VIEW: Councillor Mike Cohen, during the Feb. 14 council meeting, expressed strong views about the potential loosenings of vaccine rules, in advance of a Feb. 15 Quebec government press conference in which the complete removal of such measures by March 14 was announced. Cohen, who had COVID in January 2021, said “I think the Quebec government is getting intimidated by the truckers and they [were meeting] to talk about getting rid of the vaccine passports. I know there’s a great comfort level in our own city, and in the library, which is my portfolio, it’s been very orderly, people have to show their passports [and] we’ve been a leader all the way on the mask protocol. I’m afraid Quebec is going to get rid of the masks as well, and I think we should hold strong. And when the time comes, I think this council should come together .... I’m very concerned about these measures being lifted. COVID is not over, the Omicron [variant] is still very much with us, and I’m very concerned what Quebec is doing. I’m hoping, from my portfolio perspective, that we keep the vaccine passport — we had a committee meeting of library and culture — and we intend to continue to do virtual programming for the next little while, at least.”
TBDJ BLOOD DONOR CLINIC: Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem is holding a blood donor clinic on Tuesday, March 1 from 1:30 pm to 7:30 pm at 6519 Baily Road. It is by appointment only by calling 1-800-343-7264. The theme is Heroes of the Pandemic, Reinforcing the Front Line. Yair Meyers and Ari Schwartz are the co-chairs. Cardiologist Dr. Mark Eisenberg, general internist Dr. Louise Pilote and respiratory therapist Alyssa Grunstein are the honourary co-chairs.
HampsteadTOWN HALL, COMMUNITY CENTRE REOPENING FEB. 28: The town announced that the Town Hall and the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre will reopen on February 28. “In order to ensure the safety of all, visitors are asked to respect the health instructions in force by the government: Wear a medical mask or face covering. Disinfect your hands at the entrance. Maintain a distance of two meters from other people. People who have symptoms of COVID-19, who have been in contact with a person with COVID-19 or who are awaiting a screening result are not authorized to enter municipal buildings.”
AGGLOMERATION CALL TO ACTION: The town has put out a publication pointing out that the overall 6.3 percent tax property increase is largely due to a 9.7 percent increase in Hampstead’s share of its agglomeration bill for such services as police, the fire department and public transit. The publication points out that “in March 2022, the Association of Suburban Municipalities mayors will hold a full-day meeting to determine next steps in the face of this inequity.” The town is also urging residents to “take an interest in agglomeration affairs” and “attend agglomeration council meetings (The agglomeration council meets on the last Thursday of every month. Meetings begin with the public question period at 5 p.m).” Residents are also being encouraged to ask Mayor Valérie Plante and her administration “how the City of Montreal justifies excessive rent increases for tenants who live in the demerged suburbs, which are caused by its agglomeration tax increases; why Hampstead residents receive less public transit service, despite paying 9.7% more in taxes this year; why a police station serving Hampstead was eliminated without consultation, while Hampstead homeowners are forced to pay 9.7% more in agglomeration taxes; and whether Mayor Plante’s promise not to close any more police stations without consultation is credible. (https://montreal.ca/en/how-to/submit-question-to-agglomeration-council.” For more details, see https://hampstead.qc.ca/files/other_files/Hampstead_lettreTaxes_ANG.pdf.
Montreal WestSNOWSHOEING IN STRATHEARN PARK: The town announced that snowshoeing in Strathearn Park will take place 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 27. “Free snowshoeing rental for Montreal West residents. Book your 30-minute time slot at www.amilia.com/store/en/ville-de-montreal-ouest/shop/programs/70816.”
Town of Mount RoyalDEMOLITION APPLICATION: The town announced that it has received an application for the demolition of the building at 8291 Royden Road. Interested residents are being asked to express their views in writing by Feb. 24 – instead of in person – regarding the application. To be eligible, a comment must be sent by email to townclerk@town.mount-royal.qc.ca; or be dropped off in the mail chute at Town Hall, 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Mount Royal, to the attention of the Town Clerk.” After that, “the Demolition Review Committee of the Town of Mount Royal will hold a closed session meeting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at 4 p.m. The recording of this meeting will be available on the Town’s website as of Tuesday, March 1. The purpose of this meeting is to present the project concerning the application ...and to render a decision.”
St. LaurentINDOOR SHOWS RETURN: The borough announced that indoor show events resumed Feb. 19, and that “residents are invited to reconnect with culture through quality programs that will be offered at St. Laurent’s performance venues. This season, the Culture team will be presenting deeply human themes in these free-of-charge events, which include great discoveries in theatre, music, dance and film, among others. “After months of waiting, we are happy that our residents can once again enjoy the pleasure of attending a show in the presence of the performers,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “The special bond that develops between the artists on stage and their audience is unique, so I invite St. Laurent residents to indulge in the friendly and relaxed atmosphere that characterizes the performance halls of the Cégep de Saint-Laurent, the Centre des loisirs and the Centre d’exposition Lethbridge.” The announcement explains that “free passes will be available one month before the scheduled date of each event through the online ticketing service at st-laurent.tuxedobillet.com or in person at the following locations: Centre des loisirs, Complexe sportif, Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, Bibliothèque du Boisé and the Centre d’exposition Lethbridge. Depending on availability, tickets may also be purchased right on site at the venue prior to the show. Seating is limited. Vaccine passports are required for everyone age 13 and older. Proof of identity must be presented in addition to the vaccine passport. Further details may be found on the Quebec government’s website.”
WestmountNEW GARBAGE TRUCK: The city announced that a “new small truck is now used to collect recyclables and garbage from public street and park bins. Unfortunately, the city has a recurring problem of contamination of the recycling bins with various types of waste including mainly food and beverages, dog feces, and soiled food containers. The illustration on the new truck’s bin is intended to remind residents of the importance of disposing of their waste in the proper receptacles, i.e. recyclables in the recycling bins and all other types of waste in the garbage bins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.