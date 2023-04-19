Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Ruth Kovac Blood Donor Clinic
The Ruth Kovac Blood Donor Clinic is taking place Tuesday May 2 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Côte St. Luc Gymnasium, 5794 Parkhaven. A city statement points out that Kovac, who passed away in 2019, “believed that there was no greater gift than the gift of life. Councillor Kovac organized her first blood donor clinic in 1984 with the Mount Sinai Auxiliary and then every year since 1988 with the City of Côte St. Luc. She herself donated blood more than 40 times. The City of Côte St. Luc is honouring her memory by naming its annual blood donor clinic The Ruth Kovac Blood Donor Clinic.” Donors must book an appointment by calling 1-800-343-7264, emailing igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca, or by booking online at: https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/formulaire-demande-de-rendez-vous.en.html.” This year’s chairperson is Councillor Oren Sebag. The city pointed out that Héma-Québec “has everything in place to ensure that donating continues to be a safe experience.” There are many measures at all collection sites, including “access control at the sites by taking the temperature of donors and volunteers, additional sanitizing measures, and revised logistical organization of the drives in order to respect the distancing measures.” Eligible donors are “anyone who is healthy and 18 years of age or older.” Potential donors are advised to check their eligibility by visiting Hema-Quebec.qc.ca.
Ice storm claimsAs part of its several ice storm-related alerts, residents were alerted that CSL “must receive a written notice within 15 days following [an] incident for any material damages, failing which the City of Côte Saint-Luc will not be liable for any damages, as per section 585 of the Cities and Towns Act. To make a claim, please: note the date and time you noticed it; photograph the damage (if possible); and send an email or a letter explaining the incident with all evidence to claims@cotesaintluc.org or to City Clerk, City Hall, 5801 Cavendish Blvd., Côte Saint-Luc, Quebec, H4W 3C3.”
COPS information session April 19The city is seeking new recruits for its volunteer Citizens on Patrol (vCOP) program and is holding an information session Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5801 Cavendish Blvd. Registration is required. Visit CoteSaintLuc.org/vCOP to register for the information session. The program “trains volunteers to patrol the streets of CSL in marked vans, on electric scooters, on foot and on bicycles. The volunteers notify local agencies about emergency and non-emergency situations. They serve as skilled observers throughout the community. Volunteer patrollers also help out at community events, deliver books to shut-ins and check on residential properties while homeowners are on vacation. They also assist Public Safety at major incidents (such as water main breaks, major fires, power outages and downed wires) to help secure perimeters.” Potential volunteers do not have to be CSL residents, “however they must be age 18 or older. Many are retirees who patrol on three-hour shifts every week or two. Trainees will learn about first aid, Cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and the use of Automated External Defibrillators, fire extinguishers, two-way radios and in patrol and surveillance techniques. Chairman and former councillor Glenn Nashen said that “our program is an extraordinary way for citizens to give back to their community. We provide training and support to our members and they will gain new, unique experiences and wonderful camaraderie.”For more information visit CoteSaintLuc.org/vcop, call 514-485-6800 #5106, or send an e-mail to vcop@CoteSaintLuc.org.
• Hampstead New parking signage New parking signage on Dufferin between Queen Mary and Langhorne took effect on April 1. The new alternate parking signs “prohibit parking on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 and 11 a.m. from April 1 to Oct. 31.” Residents and motorists in general are advised to “pay close attention to street signs to see where you may park legally. Be advised, all other parking regulations remain in effect.” For more information, contact public security at (514) 369-8250.
Intercommunity baseball returnsIntercommunity baseball is returning to Hampstead this spring and registration is open. Spaces are limited, “and a serious commitment is required.” For more information, call 514 369-8200, ext. 3. Hampstead residents can register on the town’s sports program page, at www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/recreation/sports-programs. Proof of residency is required. A town advisory pointed out that “each city/town will form their own teams this season; Hampstead, Westmount, CSL, Montreal West and Mount Royal will all partake in this competitive baseball program. Teams will play an intense 10-game regular season with playoffs and each team practices throughout the season. Weekday and weekend time slots will be used.” For more information on the program, check out hampstead.qc.ca.
• Montreal WestNext council meeting: The next town council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Monday April 24 at the town hall.
Rewild your yard workshop: A “rewild your yard” workshop is taking place at the town hall 10 a.m. April 30. This is a free event being hosted by the Montreal West Environmental Action Committee, inc, in collaboration with the Groupe de recommandations et d’actions pour un meilleur environnement (GRAME). The workshop will deal with “growing native plants and letting nature thirive, encouraging biodiversity and helping pollinators, saving time and money on lawn maintenance” and “spending more time enjoing your backyard’s ecosystem.”
• St. Laurent Gardening Month activitiesAs previously reported, the second edition of Gardening Month returns this May. Activities for that month include: Selection of books on gardening and biodiversity at the Bibliothèque du Boisé and Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, starting May 1. Conference-workshop: Gardening in the city and learning how to plant your own seeds (in French), on Saturday, May 6, at the Bibliothèque du Boisé with Vertcité. Participants will receive free seedlings. Registration required online at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent. Festival Cultivons la biodiversité à Saint-Laurent, on Saturday, May 13, at Parc Beaudet. Free baskets of seedlings and seeds on three giveaway days, Saturday, May 13, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Compost giveaway on Saturday May 20, when residents “may come and pick up free compost and mulch outside the Ateliers municipaux building. In addition, the first 300 visitors will receive a flowering shrub.”
• Town of Mount RoyalEarth day conference: The town, to mark the international Earth Day and as part of an effort to “bring awareness and encourage mobilization around ecological issues,” is inviting residents to “join the virtual conference “Je mange de façon durable” (I’m eating sustainably), on April 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. While the conference will be conducted in French, residents “will be able to interact in English with the host Elisabeth Paradis to ask questions.” Paradis “believes that eating is linked to pleasure, to sharing and to ecological values. Elisabeth will propose sustainable eating and will offer concrete solutions to everyone to eat better and preserve the Earth. From the farm to our table, the way we eat has a major impact on our health and the one of the planet.” Those who register for the online conference, at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JJIFGAInRBiR04KLYxD0Nw#/registration “will have a chance to win one of three $50 gift certificates to be spent freely at the Town of Mount Royal’s 2023 Summer Market. The draw will be made among the registered participants.”
Council meeting decorum: Mayor Peter Malouf told the March council meeting that during question periods, “I listen carefully to everyone. When needed, I extend the question period, in the spirit of accommodating a long queue of residents who would like to ask their questions. Unfortunately, some people have taken advantage of their time at the microphone and not respected the 90-second question period. Instead, they made the choice to make themselves known by making speeches and generally behaving in an aggressive and unacceptable manner, towards the council and myself. Question period is a time to ask questions. It is not an interrogation of the Mayor and council. It is not an opportunity to give a speech or a grandstand. It is a period to hear out the questions of residents in a calm manner. And yes, it is important to stay calm so that everyone is heard, comfortable asking questions and not feeling intimidated by the actions of others. Indeed, I have received several communiqués from residents who feel intimidated and troubled by the outbursts and behaviour of some residents attending the meeting. As a result, they feel reluctant to attend. We will ensure that a proper decorum is maintained at all council meetings and in the interest of all residents of TMR, especially the silent majority. The bylaws and rules are clear, and I will address and respond to questions that are clear and to the point. I can only say that I look forward to questions from residents of our community who wish to respect the 90-second question time allocated to them for a preamble and a question, and I’ll be more than pleased to respond to the best of my ability. Anything else not respecting the bylaws and rules will go unanswered.”
• WestmountArtisans Westmount call for submissions: The Westmount Library and Community Events Department is “inviting interested artisans to submit their work for inclusion in the 2023 edition of Artisans Westmount.” The show, featuring a jury, “aims to showcase high quality, functional goods for sale in Victoria Hall the weekend of Nov. 11 and 12. All work must be handmade by the submitting artisans. All submissions are evaluated by a selection committee. Space is limited and the committee is mindful of presenting a variety of products each year. The jury’s decisions are final and will be communicated in June.” The participation fee is $100. All those interested artisans are invited to information, detailed at westmount.org/en/event/artisans-submissions, by Friday, May 5.
