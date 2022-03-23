Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
CAVENDISH EXTENSION UPDATE: Councillor Dida Berku said at the March 14 council meeting that the City of Montreal recently deposited a project notice to the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) regarding the long-awaited Cavendish extension. “Once that’s deposited, the City of Montreal [is now] publishing notices in the English and French newspapers. Once the notices are published, the public has 30 days to give their suggestions and recommendations as to what kind of environmental impact studies should be conducted by the City of Montreal because the BAPE is going to order those studies and review them in the upcoming months, and those studies will deal with the configuration of the road. The City of Montreal has proposed a road with bike paths, sidewalks, dedicated rapid transit lanes and one lane of traffic in each direction, which Côte St. Luc feels is insufficient. That should be a subject we need to discuss. More importantly, we need to ask the BAPE to review the on-ramp. How is it going to look? What is it going to be like north of Mackle, probably somewhere around Collins, to enter the extension? How is it going to be integrated with the road network? All these issues will be studied by the BAPE. Once we have the notice in the newspaper, we will post on our website (cotesaintluc.org), inviting our residents to give their ideas as to how this should go forward.”
EXPANDED HOURS AT LIBRARY AND ACC: The city announced that hours have expanded at various facilities in light of the end of the vaccine passport requirement on March 12. “The following are the hours of operation at municipal facilities [as of] Monday, March 14.: City Hall: Monday to Friday from 9am to 12pm, and 1pm to 4pm Aquatic and Community Centre: Daily from 6am to 10pm. Pools: 6am to 10pm (see schedule for open-swim times). Game room: 6am to 10pm. Fitness room: 6am to 10pm. Gymnasium: 6am to 10pm. Arena: See schedule for open skate times. Public Library: Daily from 10am to 6pm. [As of] Monday, March 21, 2022, the hours of operation of the public library [are] Monday to Thursday from 10am to 10pm, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm. For an updated list of opening hours, visit cotesaintluc.org/facilities.”
HampsteadNEW WEBSITE: The town launched its new website last week, at hampstead.qc.ca. “Completely transformed, the new site offers more user-friendly navigation, a highly efficient search engine, as well as content centred on services for residents. During their navigation, Internet users will be able to discover the changes made as well as the new innovative functionalities. To allow residents and visitors to easily find useful information concerning them, the home page displays sections integrated into each resident’s my.Hampstead account. In addition, several pages will redirect you to electronic forms attached to your my.Hampstead account.To make sure you don’t miss any of the activities and events offered, the site offers a new function: a calendar of activities and events. In addition, the visual presentation allows you to know at a glance, the terms specific to each event. In addition to these features, the visual presentation and menu structure of the site has been completely revised to facilitate and optimize the browsing experience. This renewed version will be a must for obtaining all useful information about municipal services, as well as for maintaining a fast and efficient communication channel with residents.”
Montreal WestSINGLE-USE MASK RECOVERY PROGRAM: The town announced that it has “partnered with MultiRecycle to launch a new Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) recovery program. PPE drop off bins can now be found at Town Hall, the Community Center, the Legion Memorial Rink and Public Works. These bins are designed to collect single-use masks (i.e. blue or black surgical masks), gloves, visors and glasses. This program aims to increase the Town’s waste diversion rate. The masks will be separated into three different parts: filter, elastics, and nose clips. The nose clip will be recycled as it is made from fully recyclable aluminum. The filter will be incinerated and the steam from this will be used to generate clean renewable electricity. To learn more about the recovery process, feel free to contact the Town’s Environment Coordinator at environment@montreal-west.ca.”
St. LaurentSWIM, AQUAFIT CLASSES: The borough announced that registration began last week “for children’s Red Cross swimming courses at the preschool and junior levels. Aquafit and adult level classes registration also starts at the same time. Due to the special COVID-19 pandemic measures, every child must be accompanied by an adult in the swimming pool for the preschool through Junior 3 levels.” For more details, check montreal.ca/en/news/registration-swim-and-aquafit-classes-saint-laurent-starts-march-13-27166.
Town of Mount RoyalFREE COVID RAPID TESTS FOR SMES: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent-Mont-Royal is “providing free self-testing (rapid test) kits to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) with less than 200 employees until March 31.,Protect your employees and prevent outbreaks in your workplace. For the link to place an order for the tests, go to www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/news/divers/rapid-tests-available-smes.
WestmountOUTDOOR RINKS NOW CLOSED: The city announced that the outdoor skating rinks in Westmount “are now closed for the season, with the exception of the refrigerated rink in Westmount Park. You can still enjoy indoor skating at the Westmount Recreation Centre.”
REGISTRATION FOR SPORTS AND RECREATION ACTIVITIES: The city announced that the registration period for sports and recreation activities for the 2022 Spring season (April to June 2022) “began on March 15, for Westmount residents and begins March 29 for non-residents. For more information on registration procedures and the various activities offered by the Westmount Sports and Recreation Department, please consult the Spring 2022 Activity Guide. Registration [can be done] online at westmount.org/onlineregistration, and in person at the Westmount Recreation Centre, 4675 Ste-Catherine Street. Participants in sports and recreation activities and programmes will be required to comply with the sanitary measures in effect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.