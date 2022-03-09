Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
UKRAINE STATEMENT: The city released a statement reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “The City Council of Côte Saint-Luc is appalled by the unprovoked and unjustified Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as they defend their country, and with their democratically-elected president Volodymyr Zelensky. Our thoughts are also with Russian civilians who are risking their personal safety to demonstrate against the war across Russia. We encourage our residents to donate to their preferred charity that offers assistance to Ukrainian civilians, including the Canadian Red Cross fund.”
RECREATION SUMMER EMPLOYMENT: The city posted that several summer recreation jobs are available, including, at the municipal pool, lifeguards and swimming instructors, wading pool attendants and cashiers. The deadline to apply is March 18. At the day camp, the available positions are park leaders (application deadline March 11), senior and junior counsellors and a companion to assist children with adapted needs (deadline March 18). Park and facilities attendants positions include pedal boats, public tennis courts, Minor Baseball umpires and scorekeepers and tennis club attendant (deadline March 18). The application form can be downloaded at cotesaintluc.org/job-postings/recreation-summer-employment/.
HampsteadNEW RECREATION DIRECTOR SOUGHT: Mayor Jeremy Levi told The Suburban that the town’s recreation director recently resigned. A new director is now being sought. Amongst the responsibilities: “Defines, together with the Director General and the elected officials, the strategic orientations affecting his/her field; sees to the preparation of studies and projects to be presented to the council in matters relating to his/her field and gives its opinion and advice to elected officials and various committees; and collaborates with other departments in the application of programs, laws, regulations, policies and directives in the various areas of expertise under his/her responsibility.” The job posting, at www.jobboom.com/en/job-offer/director-of-recreation-and-community-services_town-of-hampstead_p2828728, says applicants must apply by email to rh@hampstead.qc.ca before March 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
Montreal WestMAYOR’S REPORT: Mayor Beny Masella highlighted the “contributions of our Winter Olympians. The Dufort-Lapointe sisters competed in downhill skiing. As well, Maxime Noreau, who now lives in Europe, competed on the Team Canada Hockey team. Max and his brothers grew up in Montreal West playing hockey at the Legion Rink. For a small town, we are blessed to have both winter and summer Olympians. We are proud for their contributions to our national teams. On a less pleasant note, we are all aware of the problems in the Ukraine. We can call it whatever we want but it is a war, and the Ukrainian people are suffering because of it. We have many Ukrainians in town and they are concerned about their family and friends still there. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
St. LaurentSUMMER JOBS: The borough announced that it is “looking for dynamic applicants to hold stimulating jobs during the summer season. Usually, close to 300 young people are employed each summer for day camp activities, sports or aquatic activities (outdoor pools). Creative people who enjoy working with children and who are comfortable working in a team environment will have the opportunity to benefit from a rewarding experience in every way. To apply or obtain more information on available jobs, applicants are invited to check out Ville de Montréal’s website (montreal.ca/en/jobs) and click on the “Apply online” button followed by the “View job postings” (in French) button and then select Catégorie d’emploi : Emploi étudiant — Emploi d’été — Emploi saisonnier – Sauveteur (job category: student employment — summer employment — seasonal employment — lifeguard”). Technical support: recrutement@montreal.ca. Information regarding the nature of the job: 514 855-6110.”
Town of Mount RoyalREALITY OF HOUSEHOLD WASTE: The town has released a summary of the “environmental investigation and public hearing report: The State of the Environment and the Management of Ultimate Waste. a) Numbers: The quantities of waste have increased in recent years throughout Quebec. Despite numerous efforts to reduce the amount of waste disposed, Quebec’s performance has regressed since 2015. Only the collect of organic materials has increased by 2% to reach 27% in 2018, far behind the 60% target set for 2015. b) Impacts: If landfilling continues at the 2019 rate, nine of the 38 landfills operating in Quebec are expected to reach maximum capacity before 2030, 13 others will reach it between 2030 and 2041, while 16 are expected to reach it after 2041. It is therefore clear that new disposal sites or expansions of existing sites will have to be authorized in Quebec over the next 20 years. c) What can we do?: The 3RV-E principle in waste management consists of prioritizing the following actions in order: reduction at source, reuse, recycling, recovery and, as a last resort, disposal. Source reduction, like reuse, is unfortunately the weakest link in the management of residual materials. You can find the complete report at: https://www.bape.gouv.qc.ca/fr/dossiers/etat-lieux-et-gestion-residus-ultimes/.”
WestmountACCESS TO WASTE MATERIAL: The city advised residents that “it is important to ensure that collection contractors have full access to waste bins on collection days. Please make sure to: remove snow and ice from access roads and areas around the bins to provide a safe passage for employees; place the bins at the curb or in the lane in such a way that they will not interfere with the snow removal. If the bins are not accessible due to snow and ice on collection days, it is the responsibility of residents and building managers to place the bins at the curb or in the lane to make them accessible to the city’s contractor. The latter could refuse to collect any bin deemed inaccessible. Your cooperation will ensure an efficient waste collection and snow removal.”
