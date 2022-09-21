Around the towns: West end

Hampstead
FALL SOCIOCULTURAL PROGRAMS: The town announced that fall sociocultural programs “begin this week at the Irving L. Adessky Community Center. Visit [hampstead.qc.ca] to find out what activities are available. Register now at 514 369-8200 ext. 3.”
Montreal WestCRIME INCREASE: Councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather told the late August council meeting that there was an increase of criminal activity in the town. “One was an exposure to a young girl who was walking home in the evening, and a man pulled up and exposed himself to her,” she explained. “He is a 40-year-old white, bald male.” She asked residents at the time to call 9-1-1 if they saw him, and to report crimes to the police in general. The councillor added that Montreal West and other municipalities and boroughs have not received crime statistics from the SPVM since last November. The councillor also mentioned the recent double murder in the town. Later, Mayor Beny Masella said he heard that incident involved people driving through the town headed for Autoroute 20.
St. LaurentVANIER COLLEGE FOOD FOREST: Vanier College last week held the “official inauguration of the Vanier College Food Forest. The Forest was started in 2019 when the first 20 trees were put in the ground in the Vanier Collective Gardens to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the college. It now comprises more than 100 fruit trees and bushes, as well as an herbaceous layer, root vegetables, ground covers, and vines.”
WestmountSTATEMENT ON QUEEN’S PASSING: Upon news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the city released a statement saying: “The Queen lived a life of service and devotion. The Mayor and Council of Westmount send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family. The City of Westmount has a long-standing history with the Queen. In 1959, Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Westmount as part of their official tour of Canada. We celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration in May with residents at Victoria Hall. In June, we planted a red oak tree in the Queen Elizabeth Gardens to commemorate the Queen’s 70th anniversary of her coronation. Mayor Christina Smith said the news of the Queen’s passing “deeply saddens us at the City of Westmount. Our hearts and thoughts are with her family.” Residents are also “invited to sign the Book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Westmount Public Library, 4574 Sherbrooke West, during the Library’s opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Book is located on the main floor near the Sherbrooke Street entrance.” SEE MORE AROUND THE TOWNS AT
Town of Mount RoyalQUARTIER SPORTIF & COMMUNAUTAIRE: Mayor Peter Malouf, at the late August, provided an update on the Quartier Sportif & Communautaire. “There too the summer holidays of members of council and of various professionals involved in the file has slowed down advancement on the file and the possibilities for holding working sessions on the file,” he said. “I hope that by September or October at the latest, I will have developments and news to share with you and that an information and a communication session can be organized to present the fruits of our reflection and discussions. I understand the frustration of residents regarding this project.”
CCU POSITIONS: TMR town council “is calling for nominations for the position of two professional members (urban planner or architect or landscape architect) on the Planning Advisory Committee (CCU). Candidates are invited to submit their résumé and a cover letter describing their interest in the position by Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The documents may be emailed, mailed or delivered in person to: Town Manager’s Office, CCU, 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Mount Royal, Quebec, H3R 1Z5. Telephone: 514-734-2915. Email: townmanager@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca. For more infirmation, check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/call_for_nominations_ccu.pdf.”
PESTICIDE ADVISORY: The town also announced that “it has been reported that companies are soliciting residents of Mount Royal to sell pesticide application services. Although it is prohibited in our municipality to go from door-to-door to sell goods or services, the Town would like to remind you that it is prohibited to spray pesticides anywhere on the territory of the Town of Mount Royal. Certain exceptions apply and may justify the use of pesticides. However, in these cases, an online form must be filled out and a permit obtained beforehand. For information on the application of this by-law, please consult the Town’s website or contact Ms. Dunnia Lopez, Arboriculture Inspector, at 514-734-4222.”
