District 2 councillor Mike Cohen recently announced that “earlier this year our Public Works Department completed some much needed repairs to one of the walkways at Rembrandt Park, pouring new asphalt to cover paver stones which represented both a hazard to pedestrians and a tendency for puddles to appear after rainfalls. The work was certainly welcomed by park-goers.” Cohen also pointed out that “regrettably, another pathway closer to the Meadows Condominums on Merrimac Road, has been filling with water for years and this summer has been no exception. I shared this with Public Works and while that issue was scheduled to be looked into next year, they were kind enough to pour some more asphalt there last week and it does represent an improvement.” The councillor visited the pathway with retired electrical engineer and Rembrandt Avenue resident George Lubell, a member of Cohen‘s District Advisory Committee. “He was pleased with the remedial action taken to raise the centre of the path so that it drains to the sides. ‚That solves most of the problems but I believe there will be an accumulation of water at the end of the paved path where it meets the pavi uni,‘ he commented. “In any case, (the city) deserves credit for following up, correcting the deficiencies and getting the path into a usable state. Cohen said that “given the fact I walk through the park several days a week, I will keep a close eye on this situation.”
• Hampstead Water meter readingThe town reminded residents that „it is soon time to complete the annual reading of your water meter. Your participation is essential to ensure accurate billing. To facilitate the process, Hampstead offers residents two options to provide an actual reading of your water meter: By email: Send the necessary information to lecture@CDEDQ.com, including a photo of the meter reading and the serial number. Upon receipt, the mandated contractor Les Compteurs d’eau du Québec will send you a proof of receipt for your records. Alternatively, residents may also contact them by phone: 450-376-6677 EXT. 5. Online: Use the Hampstead website to record your meter reading: my.hampstead.qc.ca. It’s simple and convenient. If an actual reading is not provided, in compliance with By-Law 1010 a non-refundable fee will be charged to the consumer. Please note that readings must be submitted no later than Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. As well, if you have an installed antenna on your water meter, kindly disregard the notice regarding the water meter reading. Antenna users are exempt from participating in the water meter reading process. The exemption status has been duly noted in our records, and there is no need to take any action or submit a water meter reading. If you have any questions and need to contact the taxation department, don’t forget to have the following information ready: your address, name, phone number, meter serial number, date, and reading.
• Montreal West Residential swimming pool safety guidesThe town passed on a message from the provincial Municipal Affairs ministry, that it is “stepping up its efforts to raise awareness of residential pool safety. In this context, it is essential to inform pool owners of the rules to be respected under the Règlement sur la sécurité des piscines résidentielles, especially the owners of a pool installed before November 1, 2010, who are now touched by the regulations. Residential swimming pools, whether aboveground, inground or even portable, pose a significant drowning risk to young children, particularly when they are away from adult supervision and the installations are not properly secured. Adopted in 2010, the Residential Swimming Pool Safety Regulation is essentially aimed at controlling access to residential swimming pools by young children through simple measures such as the installation of an enclosure with a safety gate. The Residential swimming pool safety regulation application guide for municipal officers provides details on the application of the regulation. It is intended primarily for municipal officers tasked with its application but can also be a source of relevant information for any owner wishing to install or replace a residential pool.”
• St. Laurent Truck electrificationThe Lachine-based Simard Transport announced that it collaborated with Hydro-Québec subsidiary Cleo and St. Laurent-based heavy truck dealership company GLOBOCAM “in being among the first Quebec-based companies to actively contribute to decarbonizing heavy transportation” through the addition of four electric trucks to Simard‘s current fleet.
Simard says it is “paving the way and demonstrating leadership in the trucking industry by initiating their energy transition to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.” As well, the company adds, four eCascadia trucks, manufactured by Freightliner, are the first to be delivered to a Quebec-based carrier by a Quebec dealer. Simard Transport relied on the family-owned business GLOBOCAM, the largest network of heavy truck dealerships in Québec, for the purchase of their electric trucks. “GLOBOCAM supported Simard Transport throughout the decision-making process. We participated in technical and operational analyses to ensure the trucks meet their needs, provided training, and assisted them in the subsidy application process,” said Guillaume Chénard, Vice President of Sales at GLOBOCAM. “Energy transition is a key objective for GLOBOCAM, which aims to support its customers in transitioning to renewable energy sources,” a GLOBOCAM company statement adds.
• Town of Mount Royal April ice storm damage claimMayor Peter Malouf told the July council meeting that “as part of the emergency response to the April ice storm, we submitted a claim to the Agglomeration de Montréal for the cost of cleaning up branches and repairing damage. A claim for approximately $500,000 was sent to the Agglomeration of Montreal concerning these costs incurred during the April ice storm. The claim was deemed acceptable. The Agglomeration has also informed us that our request for a subsidy for the bike path project in the Town centre has been accepted. We will receive a subsidy of $455,200 for the installation of bicycle paths as part of the dalle-park project.”
Skateboard jam
The town announced that this Saturday Aug. 12, a skateboarding competition will be held at Danyluk Park (1000, Dunkirk Road) from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. Everyone is free to register on site starting at 11 a.m., one hour before the start of the competition.
• Westmount Pull up ragweedThe city reminded residents that “ragweed pollen in the air causes more than 1 in 10 people to suffer allergic reactions from late July to late September. Known as hay fever, symptoms include sneezing, nasal congestion, watery eyes, chronic sinusitis and even asthma. We can all do our part to reduce the spread and noxious effects of this invasive plant. Ragweed grows well in poor soil, which is why it is often found along streets and sidewalks or growing out of cracks in the pavement. Our best strategy against the spread of this plant is to uproot it or cut it off at ground level. Mowing also helps by preventing or delaying the flowering stage. Ragweed can grow up to two metres in height and can be recognized by its serrated leaves and spiked flowers.” For more information, go to westmount.org/en/environment/invasive-plants/.
• Côte des Neiges-NDG Fausse Balle - Théâtre Hors TaxesThis sports-oriented play is being presented Friday, August 11, at 8:30 p.m. at Loyola Park in NDG, and is being presented by the Maison de la culture Notre-Dame de-Grâce. According to the description, “unfortunately, this is the last baseball game for the enigmatic Felipe Ochoa, aka‚ El Telocolte, (the owl) and his odd gang of gamblers.” The land will be destroyed and converted into a dog park. The group then decides to take advantage of this last moment to play outdoors, under the summer sky. In this staging by Charles Dauphinais and Ariana Pirela Sánchez, 15 French-speaking, Spanish-speaking and English-speaking artists join forces to bring to life a unique, comedic and sporting theatrical experience.
Be part of the party and come and taste some specialties! Don‘t forget your chairs. Presented in collaboration with the Maisons de la culture network.“
