Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
CAREGIVERS WANTED: Côte St. Luc is reminding residents that “the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal’s Centre for Research and Expertise in Social Gerontology (CREGES), the City of CSL and several partners are carrying out a research project aimed at codeveloping, at the scale of the City of CSL, a model of support around intelligent environments in order to allow older citizens to live at home as long as possible. The project is entitled: Les environnements intelligents en soutien à l’écosystème des aînés fragiles et isolés : le Living Lab de Côte Saint-Luc.We need your help! The team is soliciting the participation of caregivers to understand how an intelligent environment could be integrated into a human support system that brings together all the players in CSL who are essential to home care. This would involve participating in workshops to help us 1) understand the existing support network in CSL and 2) enhance that network with connected technologies. To participate: You must be or have been in the last few years, the caregiver of a CSL citizen over 65 years old. No special knowledge required! For more information or to participate, contact us: living.labcsl.ccomtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca. Visit the following web page on the City of Côte St. Luc website for more information on the project: https://cotesaintluc.org/services/public-safety/the-living-lab.”
MUSICIANS OF THE WORLD CONCERT: The city also announced that Musicians of the World Symphony Orchestra: Symphony in the Garden takes place 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Ashkelon Gardens behind the CSL Library, “with selections from Ravel, Mozart, Puccini, Brahms and more. Brought to you by the Parks and Recreation Department and the Côte Saint-Luc Public Library. Drop-in, no fee. Bring your chair. In case of rain, the event will be held at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium.
HampsteadLOCAL MACCABIAH GAMES ATHLETES CONGRATULATED: During the Aug. 1 public meeting, Mayor Jeremy Levi and council “celebrated the achievements of Peter Wainberg, Jeff Friedman and Warren Hersh at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Wainberg and Friedman received the bronze medal in Tennis, while Hersh received the gold medal in golf. On behalf of the Hampstead community: Congratulations! Your representation makes us very proud.” Councillor Leon Elfassy, a longtime Maccabiah Games competitor himself, pointed out that some 10,000 athletes from 87 countries compete at each of the games. “The production and the games in general are something that is unbelievable,” he said. “The experience the athletes have stay with them for the rest of their lives. This was my eighth Games, and I’m involved with the organization. Recognizing the Hampstead residents who won medals is important to us as a community.”
ICE HOCKEY REGISTRATION: The town announced that the “registration period for Montreal West/Hampstead Ice Hockey began Aug. 1. Go directly to their website, click the registration tab and follow each step to complete the process. If you have any questions, please get in touch with the Recreation Department at 514-369-8200 ext 3.”
SUMMER CONCERT: Congregation Dorshei Emet in Hampstead, at 18 Cleve, is holding a summer concert with Montreal musician Dawn Tyler Watson, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Organizers point out that Watson “is a Juno award winning blue and jazz singer songwriter. There is no fee but people must register. To do so, email programdirector@dorshei-emet.org and they will be sent a registration form. Those interested can also go directly to https://www.dorsheiemet.com/form/summer-concert-with-dawntylerwatson-august15th.html. The program is sponsored by our Sages of All Ages programming.”
Montreal WestMADA CERTIFICATION: The town recently announced that it “received its Age-Friendly Town (Municipalité amie des aînés – MADA) certification in June. This recognition by the Ministère de la santé et des services sociaux confirms our commitment towards making our town a better, safer and more caring town for residents of all ages. This concludes the accreditation process, which spanned 2.5 years and included multiple meetings of the MADA Steering Committee, public consultations with residents, and the drafting and implementation of a policy and action plan. We would like to thank the dedicated volunteers who sat on the Steering Committee for their hard work: Colleen Feeney, Fred Braman, Paula Cordeau, Karen Derouaux, Stéphanie Dupont, Joan Foster, Zelda Freitas, Dr. Shannon Hebblethwaite, Megan Joy, Rosalind Knitter, Joanne MacPhail, Sheri McLeod, Marian Scully, Ron Smith, Tracie Swim and Raffaelle Di Stasio.”
St. LaurentRAYMOND BOURQUE AND OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS AT RAYMOND-BOURQUE ARENA REOPENING: The borough announced that retired hockey player Raymond Bourque will be on hand and “women’s Olympic hockey champions Danièle Sauvageau and Kim St-Pierre are serving as ambassadors for the reopening of the Raymond-Bourque Arena. In particular, they will take part in the grand celebrations, scheduled for 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 3, to mark the inauguration of this renovated building. They are both connected to Saint-Laurent, as Danièle Sauvageau was a police officer in the borough for a number of years and Kim St-Pierre lives here, where her children are members of the Saint-Laurent Hockey Club. “St. Laurent strives to cultivate excellence in all areas of activity,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “What better choice than two Olympic hockey champions who are connected to our community and our territory to become ambassadors for reopening of the arena? On behalf of our council, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to them both! Our young arena users will not only be able to take advantage of the fully renovated building, but will also be inspired by these two incredible sports role models. Excellence may moreover be found in the architectural innovations of this new arena, which will notably achieve 40 percent energy savings, while aiming for LEED Silver certification.”
Town of Mount RoyalREM UPDATE: Mayor Peter Malouf told the July 19 council meeting that “the REM construction site, with its major obstacles and impacts on our downtown area, is coming to an end. Only partial obstructions, related in particular to work inside the new station, are to be expected and, consequently, will have less impact on the daily lives of our residents. The problems encountered in the tunnel have no impact on the work still to be done on our territory, except that the new trains will not be running for a while. I would also like to mention that an official request was sent to the STM for the reactivation of the temporary shuttle to compensate for the late opening of the REM network. No response to this request has been received to date. Paving work on the east side of the Cornwall Bridge is coming soon and will result in the complete closure of this bridge for approximately two days. During this period, the bridge at the intersection of Laird and Graham boulevards will revert to two-way traffic as it was during the work last year. This work is one of the final steps in completing the work of the REM in our municipality. Please also note that the Hydro-Quebec pole located at the intersection of Cornwall Avenue and Canora Road was moved last Friday, thus increasing the safety of this pedestrian crossing.”
WestmountDEVON PARK REDESIGN UPDATE: The city announced that “work to redesign Devon Park and replace the play structure will begin in September 2022. The main purpose of the redevelopment is to revitalize and adapt this green space to the topography and install a new play structure that is safer and in harmony with the park. For details and updates on this project, visit engage.westmount.org.”
CURBSIDE COLLECTION REMINDER: The city reminded residents that “Westmount’s door-to-door collection of large household items aims to divert wood, metal and ceramic items as well as refrigerating appliances from landfill and ensure they are reused or recycled. Collections are the first weeks of May to October. Your collection day can be seen at https://giswebprd.westmount.org/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=844e82dc6d7c49f88c742e1e1d3d6def. Items must be placed curbside before 7 a.m. on collection day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.