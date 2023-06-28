Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Spotlight on Local Merchants
The Spotlight on Local Merchants for June 2023 was on Glenn Spence, owner of MTL Bagel and MTL Yardie, who was recognized at the June council meeting. The establishments are located at 5452/5450 Westminster Avenue. “A native of Jamaica, Glenn learned the trade working at Fairmount Bagel,” says a CSL statement. “Ten years ago, he opened Mtl Bagel which immediately became a favourite spot in the community. Here they offer 15 different flavors of bagels, as well as a variety of sandwiches, sides, drinks and snacks. Always fresh, they are cooked in a wood oven. There are breakfast and lunch specials. Mtl Bagel also has a wholesale division. More recently, Glenn rented the storefront next door and immediately doubled his space in size. On May 2, 2023, Mtl Yardie opened as a mainly take-out spot for traditional Jamaican cuisine.” Spence brought bagels to the council meeting.
CSL Golf Classic The 42nd annual CSL Golf Classic will take place Tuesday, Aug. 8, honoring the “dynamic couple of Joanne Cutler and Merv Middling. Philippe Mamane from Assante Wealth Management Ltd. – Mamane Group and a resident of the community, will serve as the title sponsor,” Councillor Mike Cohen. CSL council and the Côte Saint-Luc Men’s Club are collaborating on the event once again with Mannie Young joining Councillors Mike Cohen, Dida Berku and Lior Azerad as co-chairs. “Cutler and Middling have devoted their time to assisting so many community projects over the years. During the pandemic they played music outside senior residences to bring a smile to people who could only go out on their balconies. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Parks and Recreation Bursary Fund. The donations raised help disadvantaged families and those with children who have special needs in CSL who cannot afford to register their children in seasonal programs and activities operated by the Parks and Recreation Department. In addition to Assante Wealth Management, a number of other sponsors have signed on. Those wishing to support this Fund can contact Ryan at Côte Saint-Luc Parks and Recreation at rnemeroff@cotesaintluc.org.”
• Hampstead Aqueduct network lining The town is scheduled to renew its water lines this summer. “To prepare for this project, the contracted company, ForAction, will conduct assessments of the area and specific homes located within the work zone. This assessment period [began] Monday, June 19. Please be aware that ForAction employees, identifiable by their orange vests, may inspect the water service entry at your address. It is important to note that they do not require access to your home and will only inspect the exterior. They may use their devices to record and document the current conditions as a reference for their team, who will evaluate the necessary interventions during the subsequent sleeving work. We kindly request your cooperation during these preliminary procedures.”
Two new constables: The town has also hired two new Public Security constables. Constable Fuoco and Constable Kaba “will conduct bicycle and foot patrols on a randomized pattern to increase surveillance and protection. We are lucky and thrilled to have them join our team and look forward to their contributions to keeping our community safe.”
• Montreal West Statutory holiday July 3 The town announced that as Monday July 3 is a statutory holiday (July 1-Canada Day takes place on a Saturday this year), all municipal offices will be closed that day.
• St. Laurent Motorcyclist critically injured in St,Laurent hit and run
A motorcyclist was critically injured early Friday morning June 23 on northbound Pitfield near Côte Vertu in St. Laurent after an SUV made a U-turn and the two collided.
The SUV’s driver then left the scene, heading south. Police spokesman Jean Pierre-Brabant told The Suburban the 30-year-old motorcyclist is in danger of losing his life.
“So far, we haven’t located the SUV that was involved,” Brabant said at 9:40 a.m.
The SPVM was called to the scene at around 6:15 a.m, at which time they closed the Pitfield and Côte Vertu intersections to enable the start of an investigation. Police will also study surveillance video at the scene. “I still have investigators on scene,” Brabant said Friday morning.
More opportunities for urban agriculture The borough council, at its June 6 council meeting, approved greenhouses in residential backyards and vegetable gardens in all yards. As well, “a new ‘urban agriculture’ use was also created for the industrial sector and in some commercial zones under certain conditions. Urban agriculture activities are now authorized inside buildings and on their rooftops. In particular, greenhouses are permitted on all industrial rooftops.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “by democratizing access to urban agriculture in St. Laurent, we not only want to meet the growing needs of our residents in recent years, but also take a concrete step towards biodiversity and greening our territory. In addition, this will promote short food chains and local sourcing, opening up opportunities for new, innovative projects such as those already famous on our commercial and industrial rooftops. Beyond that and above all, it’s about continuing our efforts to reduce greenhouse gases and adapt to climate change as part of our 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan.”
• Town of Mount Royal Mayor on town not joining Bill 96 lawsuit Mayor Peter Malouf told the June 13 council meeting that he has heard from “a few residents about their surprise that TMR did not join the lawsuit to contest Bill 96. The council discussed the matter in January and jointly concluded that the points which are being contested are points to which the Town already complies. There is no real impact for us. As much as we disagree with many of the principles of this Bill, we feel that our energies and money are not being used optimally in joining this lawsuit. We [however adopted] a resolution concerning our opposition to the adoption of Bill C-13 and the federal government’s position. I wish to remind everyone, that we are a bilingual municipality and intend to keep our status as such. However, we have not felt that joining the lawsuit was in the best interest of the community.”
Speed bumps at stop signs
Malouf also told the June 13 meeting that as “speed bumps located at stop signs on public roads do not comply with MTQ (Transport Ministry) standards...they will not be reinstalled this year. However, we are currently in the process of adding speed bumps on a permanent basis to help reduce speeding on our streets. We are currently running a pilot project to install speed trays. Located at targeted intersections, they will help reduce road speeds in four different strategic TMR locations.”
Mount Royal celebrates: The town’s Recreation, Culture and Community Activities Department is presenting the “Mount Royal Celebrates” event, “where outdoor concerts will be held every Thursday evening from July 6 to Aug. 17. Each evening will have its respective theme. Admission is free and bring chairs. Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. in Connaught Park. In the event of rain, performances will be held at Town Hall (90 Roosevelt Avenue). For the list of performers, check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/news/sports-loisirs/mount-royal-celebrates-2023.
• Westmount Summer film club The city’s Summer Film Club begins July 4 and takes place Tuesdays until July 25 at Victoria Hall. “Come share our passion for cinema,” says a city statement. “Join our film club where we will watch a great film on our large screen in a relaxed atmosphere. No registration required.” For more info, 514-989-5226 or victoriahall@westmount.org. The first film being presented is the 1955 James Dean classic Rebel without A Cause, also starring Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo and in a dramatic role for a change, Jim Backus. That screening takes place 2 p.m. July 4. Check westmount.org/en/event/summer-film-club/ for the entire list of screenings.
