Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: The documentary What We Choose to Remember will be screened today, 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre. Filmmaker Guy Rex Rodgers will present and discuss the film. Admission is free, space is limited and masks are recommended. According to the documentary’s website, “What We Choose to Remember features a cast of more than 30 characters, whose families arrived in successive waves of immigration. The oldest families arrived during the period of ‘two solitudes’ when Montreal’s population was more than 50 percent English. They share firsthand accounts decades of political upheaval. The most recent immigrants arrived believing linguistic conflicts were ancient history.” CJAD’s Aaron Rand has said, “Premier Legault has got to see this film!”
MERCHANT OF THE MONTH FOR DECEMBER 2022: The city posted that the Côte Saint-Luc Local Commerce Committee is “pleased to recognize Café Aqua. Located at the Aquatic and Community Centre on Parkhaven Avenue, it first opened in 2012. Giovanni De Rubertis took over as owner in 2019 and restructured the business. Besides providing a service to those who visit and work at the ACC, Café Aqua is available for catering and via UberEats. They also have a lunchbox program in place for the summer and tennis camps. The menu features a wide variety of offerings from salads, pizza, pasta, poutines and sandwiches to snacks. Café Aqua’s winter hours are Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm. In the summer they are open seven days a week, from Noon to 8 pm. A website is in development. You can reach them at cafeaquacsl@gmail.com.”
HampsteadBLOOD DRIVE: A Héma-Québec blood drive will be taking place at the Adessky Community Centre Tuesday Jan. 24, at 30 Lyncroft. The blood drive is by appointment at hema-quebec.qc.ca, or by calling 1-800-343-7264. “It’s a specific blood drive with a target of 50 donors and requiring certain blood types,” Councillor Michael Goldwax explained. The 17th annual blood drive will take place in August.
NUISANCE BYLAW: The town council passed a bylaw at the Jan. 9 council meeting regarding “the allowing of grass, weeds or similar material, to grow over a height of 15 centimetres (six inches) on private property, whether vacant or inhabited. Should such a situation occur: The owner of the property will be served by the town with a 48-hour notice to do the work required to remove or to abate the material constituting nuisance, failing which the town may access the property at any time, to do the work required to rectify the situation, and this at the cost and charge of the owner. Preventing an authorized town representative, with the mandate to enforce [the above] from accessing a private property, is an action liable to the penalty hereinafter provided.”
Montreal WestNATURAL CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION: The town posted, regarding the collection of natural Christmas trees, “simply place your natural Christmas tree in front of your house throughout the month of January and Public Works will pass by to collect it within the week. The trees will eventually be placed around the outdoor rinks before being recycled into wood chips that will be used in our parks.”
St. LaurentWINTER-SPRING 2023 UNVEILED: The borough unveiled its cultural program for the winter and spring of this year, including “theatre, musical performances, dance and more: with your family or friends, there’s plenty to enjoy! “Over the next few weeks, there will be many opportunities to be entertained, to stir your emotions or to reflect, thanks to events taking place at a number of venues,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “The cold season is the perfect chance to visit one of our venues and discover a variety of accessible art forms.” The borough’s announcement says 25 events “as well as an exhibit are planned. Among the events not to be missed are: Concert: Orchestre Métropolitain, Tuesday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.; Eglise Saint-Sixte: 1895 de l’Église; Program launch – Tale for 13-year-olds & over: Les craquelins (In French), Friday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.,Centre des loisirs: 1375 Grenet; Family theatre, for 5 years old +:4 — Les parfaits inconnus (In French), Saturday, February 4, 7 p.m., Salle Émile-Legault: 613 Sainte-Croix; Storytime: UTEI — Récits d’un survivant (In French), Friday, March 24, 7:30 p.m., also at the Centre des loisirs; Dance: Intérieurs, Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. also at Salle Émile-Legault. Free passes or tickets are required. They are available on site before the start of each performance and can also be obtained up to one month before the performance date to ensure your seat is reserved: In person: Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent for free passes only: 1380 de l’Église; Bibliothèque du Boisé for free passes only: 2727 Thimens; Centre des loisirs: 1375 Grenet and the Complexe sportif: 2385 Thimens. Online: st-laurent.tuxedobillet.com
Town of Mount RoyalPIERRE LAPORTE POOL: The town was posting daily updates in recent days regarding the Pierre-Laporte pool. The opening of the pool was “postponed due to water quality issues. Teams from the school board and the Town [were] working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. The town informed residents “on a day-to-day basis concerning the reopening of the pool and the holding of planned activities.” At the time of the pool reopening, “we will evaluate the possibility of making-up activities at the end of the session. In the event that they cannot be made-up, a refund will be issued. Thank you for your understanding.”
WestmountCBC/RADIO CANADA ACCESSIBILITY CONSULT: The city informed residents that “CBC/Radio-Canada is developing a National Accessibility Plan and wants to hear from Canadians with disabilities to better understand their needs and priorities, as well as their expectations of the public broadcaster. One in five Canadians identifies as having a disability. The barriers faced may be architectural, informational, behavioural, technological, or policy-based in nature. CBC/Radio-Canada would like to hear opinions, among other topics, about: the representation of persons with disabilities in the media; the barriers faced when consuming CBC/Radio Canada content; and ways of improving the broadcaster’s relationships with different communities. Some in-person and virtual consultations have already taken place across the country. A virtual consultation in English will take place in Montreal on January 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. (registration required). Individuals may also provide their opinions by completing an online survey, or by communicating via phone, mail, email or social media at any time. The consultation is open until January 31, 2022. Visit cbc.radio-canada.ca/accessibility for all the information. For more information, email consultations-accessibility@cbc.ca.
CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTIONS: A Christmas tree collection is taking place this week. “Your tree will be reused as mulch or compost. Natural Christmas trees will be collected throughout Westmount. The collection will be carried out according to the green waste collection schedule. Consult the collection sector map at westmount.org. Place the tree, free of all decorations and unwrapped, on your property next to the curb before 7 a.m. on collection day or after 8 p.m. the evening before. Please make sure the tree is placed in a way that will not interfere with snow removal operations, or be hidden under snow. Please note that the Christmas tree collection may be postponed in case of a snowstorm. If you miss both collection days, you can bring your tree to one of Montreal’s ecocentres.”
