Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY MARKED: Mayor Mitchell Brownstein recently marked National Indigenous Peoples Day, saying it “is a time to reflect on the history of our country and also to think about how we can make it better. At the individual level, we need to take it upon ourselves to seek out information and learn about the Indigenous people of Canada and the history that most of us were never taught. At the municipal level, we can help by organizing cultural exchanges and events, and recommending books at the library. We need to do more, and we will.”
SNOW DUMP MOUNTAIN CUT DOWN: Councillor Mike Cohen expressed “thanks to our Public Works Department for their annual destruction of the large and ugly hill of muddy snow at the snow dump. This is no easy feat. We usually starts to break up the snow dump towards the end of June / beginning of July. The mountain is generally too hard and frozen to start operations, as the equipment (mechanical shovel) will likely break. This had happened in the past when the contractor started too early in the season. With several years of experience now, we work together with the contractor preparing the proper schedule for breaking down the hill. It takes approximately 100 hours of work to complete the project. This year it was all finished earlier than scheduled.” In previous years, the continued existence of the snow dump mountain into the spring was the subject of questions from nearby residents at council meetings.
St. LaurentSUMMER ACTIVITIES REMINDER: The borough of St. Laurent recently unveiled its summer celebration schedule and free activities taking place on local streets and in parks until Sept. 24. The events include parties, plays, dancing, shows and workshops for all ages. “The time has finally come to get together in our parks and streets to be active, create and have fun,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “All summer long, St. Laurent will be offering exciting experiences. You don’t have to go far.” Some events as of July 6: Water painting – for children, Fridays and Saturdays, July 8-30, at 2 p.m., Parc Gohier; Family dancing: Outdoor dance workshops on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. July 13, at Parc Gohier; July 20, at Parc Saint-Laurent; July 27, at Parc Noël-Nord; August 3, at Parc Caron; August 10, at Parc Harris; August 17, at Parc Gohier and August 18, at Parc Beaudet.” The entire program can be seen at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent.
Town of Mount RoyalDON’T FLOOD YOURSELF: The town posted “did you know that regardless of the year in which your home was built, all plumbing connections, including the basement floor drain, should be equipped with check valves? (Articles 68 to 70 of Construction By-Law No. 1443) In the event of heavy precipitations, especially when there is a lot of surface water, your valves may shut off in order to play their protective role. Be careful! When you flush the toilet and your valves have already shut off to control backflow, they will also block all other water flow. You run the risk of flooding yourself! To learn more about best preventive practices, consult our information flyer Protect your home,” via the town’s website at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/dep_refoulement_eng.pdf/.
FRENCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT: Mayor Peter Malouf told the June 14 council meeting that “he believed he would be able to make an official announcement shortly regarding the site of the future French elementary school in Mount Royal. Although the Town and the Centre de services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSSMB) have already reached an agreement in principle on the site and the Town has mobilized all the necessary resources to move forward with this long-awaited project, the Centre de services scolaires Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSSMB) must first finalize some internal approval procedures. We must therefore wait for these steps to be completed before a joint announcement can be made, which we hope will happen shortly.”
WestmountROAD WORK UPDATES: The city recently posted updates “on three major projects underway and the possible obstructions to be expected: a) Repair and resurfacing of the public lane between Greene, Sherbrooke, Elm and De Maisonneuve: Due to the advanced state of deterioration of the lane’s sub-base, the repair method has been modified and the work [resumed] Monday, June 27. The lane [is] completely closed to all traffic during the two weeks required to carry out the work. Temporary parking permits have been issued to all those affected by the work. b) Reconstruction of Sunnyside Avenue between Upper Belmont Avenue and Belvedere Road: The final phase of the project includes the correction of deficiencies and the application of the final layer of asphalt, which will require the complete closure of the street to traffic. This last step has been delayed because of weather conditions. Temporary parking permits have been issued to residents affected by the work. c) Reconstruction of Lexington and Devon Avenues; replacement of water service between Edgehill and Sunnyside Street closures are to be expected during this 25-week project. Detours will be in effect, but pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.” Montreal WestMAYOR ENCOURAGES PARTICIPATION IN LOCAL EVENTS: As part of a short monthly report at the June 27 council meeting, Mayor Beny Masella said, “it was very satisfying to see our town life starting to return to normal with the kick-off of the swim season, block parties and the summer festivities in the park. There is no better way to jump into the town atmosphere than partaking in the many events happening in the neighborhood.” He also wished residents a happy Canada Day in advance of the town’s July 1 event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.