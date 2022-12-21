Côte St. Luc
HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: The city posted “what is open and what is closed, overnight parking tolerance and waste schedule from Dec. 24, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023 (inclusive). Administrative Offices, December 24 to January 4 Closed. Aquatic and Community Centre, December 24, 8 am to 5 pm, December 25 12 pm to 5 pm, December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 8 am to 8 pm; December 31 8 am to 5 pm, January 1 12 pm to 5 pm, January 2, 3, 4 8 am to 8 pm. Pools close 30 minutes prior to closing time. Confederation Annex: December 24 to January 4, 9 am to 10 pm. Gymnasium, December 24 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, December 25 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm, December 26, 27, 28, 29 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm; December 30 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm, December 31 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, January 1 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm; January 2, 3, 4 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Library: December 24 to January 4 12 pm to 5 pm. Arena: December 24, 25, 26, 27 Closed; December 28, 29 11 am to 7 pm, December 30, 31, Jan. 1, 2 Closed; January 3, 4, 5 11 am to 7 pm. Public Works Yard: December 24 to January 4 Closed. Overnight parking tolerance: In effect from Friday, December 23, 2022 at 5 pm until Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 8 am. This tolerance includes overnight parking, alternate-side parking (wrong side of the street) and parking at the same location for 12 consecutive hours. Vehicles are not permitted to park in front of fire hydrants, in fire lanes, in front of driveways, in no-stopping zones or anywhere else when parking is never permitted etc. Please also pay attention to temporary No Parking signs posted on the streets prior to the start of snow removal operations. Waste collection schedule: There is no change to the regular waste collection.”
RESIDENCE LE KING DAVID RECOGNITION: The Côte Saint-Luc Local Commerce Committee has recognized the Residence Le King David, which was the Spotlight on Local Merchants recipient for October 2022, for providing services to seniors for more than 45 years and partnering with the “CLSC or private caregivers providing flexibility and choice if a resident needs extra services.” Councillor Steven Erdelyi says Le King David is an excellent example for all merchants. “Le King David offers an opportunity for its residents to live life to the fullest in a beautiful and friendly environment.”
HampsteadINDOOR PICKLEBALL: The town announced that indoor pickleball began earlier this month at the Adessky Community Centre. “Reservations are required – one hour block, taken weekly. Limited space – Residents ONLY – no lessons or leagues. Daytime: Tuesday and Wednesday 1 pm – 4 pm. Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Nighttime: Tuesday and Friday 6pm – 9pm. Reservations must be made through the recreation office during regular office hours (Monday- Friday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm). Schedule is subject to change without notice. For more information or to reserve, please contact 514-369-8200 ext. 3.
WINTER SESSION REGISTRATION: The town announced that registration has begun “for the winter session of indoor soccer and toddlers’ games/sports activities for Hampstead residents at the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. Visit our website (hampstead.qc.ca) for schedules and to fill out the registration form. Programs start the week of January 8, 2023.”
Montreal West
THREE LANES EXPECTED TO BE OCCUPIED TODAY: The town announced that three lanes on Westminster South (from Avon until 39 Westminster South) are expected, weather permitting, to be occupied by The Easton development project from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
SPRING BREAK REGISTRATION: The town says residents can “keep your kids active during spring break by signing them up for a week of fun filled activities. All week long, children will have a chance to participate in many group activities including music, painting, cooking, arts and crafts, outdoor fun, science and much more. The schedule is the week of March 6 to 10, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Center (8 Westminster Avenue S, Montreal West, H4X 1Y5) (All programming is subject to change in accordance with public health guidelines.” Registration is for the full week only, there may be a daily option closer to the end of February 2023, space permitting. The registration began Dec. 12 for residents and begins Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. for non-residents. The cost is $260/week for residents and $270/week for non-residents. Register online at montreal-west.ca. Spaces are limited. A tax receipt (RL-24) will be provided. There are no refunds after February 10, 2023. Refunds will only be accepted upon receipt of a written request. All refunds will be subject to an administrative charge of $45.”
St. Laurent
HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: The borough has listed the holiday schedule for collections and public building closures and openings: Citizens’ Office (Borough Hall): Closed from December 23 to January 3 inclusively. Telephone: 311 Municipal court: Closed from December 22 to January 3 inclusively. Telephone: 311 Centre des loisirs: Closed from December 23 to January 4 inclusively. Telephone: 514 855-6110 Complexe sportif: Closed on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1. Open from 1 pm on December 26 and January 2. Telephone: 514 855-6110 Aréna Raymond-Bourque: Closed on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1. Open from 1 pm on December 26 and January 2. Telephone: 514 855-6110. Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent: Closed from December 23 to 27, and from December 30 to January 3. Open December 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Telephone: 514 855-6130. Bibliothèque du Boisé: Closed from December 23 to 27, and from December 30 to January 3. Open on December 28 from 11 am to 9 pm and on December 29 from 11 am to 8 pm. Telephone: 514 855-6130. The 311 line and Urban Security Patrol (514 855-5700): These services will remain in operation.”
Town of Mount RoyalPIERRE-LAPORTE POOL TEMPORARILY CLOSED: The town announced that “due to construction work to be done by the School Board, the Pierre-Laporte pool will be closed until Sunday, January 8, 2023. Unfortunately, many aquatic activities in progress for the fall 2022 season will have to be cancelled. Each cancelled class will be refunded by the Recreation Department. The pool is scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 9, 2023. Thank you for your understanding.”
WestmountFACILITY MEMBERSHIP CARD: The city announced that its 2023 facility card “is now available to residents. It provides access to the City’s tennis courts and other recreational facilities. Two proofs of residence are required. Go to westmount.org/en/recreation-culture/sports-recreation-department/facility-card/ for more information and to complete the request form online. Please note: The Sports and Recreation Office will be closed from December 23, 2022 to January 3, 2023 inclusively; facility membership cards must be purchased by December 22 if you do not have a valid card and wish to use the facilities during the holiday period.”
