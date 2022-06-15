Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
PUBLIC CONSULT ON CSL SYNAGOGUE BYLAW: The city will be holding a public consultation meeting 7 p.m. June 20 at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre, 5801 Cavendish Blvd. on a planned bylaw regarding non-conforming synagogues on residential streets.
NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLE’S DAY: A National Indigenous Peoples Day will be taking place at Trudeau Park 6 p.m. June 21 and will include a “performance by the Buffalo Hat Singers and an interactive workshop.” Admission is free.
ST. JEAN BAPTISTE DAY EVENT: A St. Jean Baptiste Day event will be taking place at Trudeau Park 6 p.m. June 24. The event will feature a “line-dancing class, followed by live music.” Admission is free.
St. LaurentDESOUSA HONOURED WITH GREEN BUILDING CHAMPION AWARD: Mayor Alan DeSousa was “honoured with the Green Building Champion Award of the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The award was presented at the CaGBC’s annual Building Lasting Change conference, Canada’s premier green building industry event, which returned to Toronto June 1-3. The Green Building Champion Award in the Green Building Leadership category rewards a deserving individual with outstanding achievements and successes in promoting green buildings within that person’s field of expertise. “I’m proud and pleased to receive this new award from the Canada Green Building Council,” DeSousa stated. “It recognizes nearly 30 years of efforts and results in combining innovation, architectural quality and environmental protection, first in St. Laurent and more generally in Montreal. This award highlights, for example, the more than 4,000 LEED-certified buildings in St. Laurent or those in the process of being certified since 2012. It also echoes our strategic planning, including the implementation of our Climate Emergency Plan adopted in the fall of 2021. This plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through numerous measures, such as optimizing the energy performance of our public buildings. And lastly, I am receiving this award as an incentive to continue to leave no stone unturned in responding to the climate emergency.”
Town of Mount RoyalTMR COUNCIL BLOOD DRIVE: The town is inviting residents to “participate in the Town of Mount Royal council’s blood donor clinic, in collaboration with Town of Mount Royal, which will be held on Thursday, June 16, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., at the Town Hall (Schofield Hall) located at 90 Roosevelt Avenue. The Héma-Québec team hopes to welcome 75 donors. Although it is preferable to make an appointment (at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca or at 1 800 343-7264), the Héma-Québec team will be pleased to welcome you if you arrive without notice. In times of pandemic, Héma-Québec is doing everything possible to continue to make giving blood a safe experience. Numerous measures are being taken at all blood drive sites. Before coming to a blood drive, you can check your eligibility by contacting Donor Services at 1 800 847-2525 or by visiting Héma-Québec’s website at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca, Donors > Blood > Can I donate?. For more information, call 514-832-0871 or check www.hema-quebec.qc.ca.
WestmountTREE PLANTING TO CELEBRATE JUBILEE: The city announced that “to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, Mayor Christina M. Smith, members of council, the Director General and members of the Public Works, Library and Community Events Departments gathered on Thursday, June 2 to plant a red oak tree in the Queen Elizabeth Gardens and install a commemorative plaque. Sixty-nine years ago, then Mayor Campbell planted six maple trees in honour of the Queen’s coronation on June 2, 1953.”
TREE TRANSFORMATION: The city announced that “as part of the King George Park Trees project, three of the dead or irreversibly damaged trees in the park [have been] transformed into sculptures. The sculptures [were] created by artist Daniel Vincent Bernard. In homage to these old trees that have sheltered and enchanted several generations under their foliage, the sculptures represent a bee (Linda), a fairy (Mrs Aubépine) and an old sage (Mr. Gustave).” The announcement explained that “many of the trees in King George Park have outlived their natural life span and have been irreversibly damaged by invasive insects. These trees are dead and constitute a real safety problem for users. The city has developed a five-year action plan to ensure that a new life cycle takes root in King George Park. Visit engage.westmount.org to learn more about the project.”
TENNIS COURTS REOPEN: The city announced that “following significant maintenance work, two of the four clay tennis courts in Westmount Park [reopened] on Tuesday, June 7, and the other two on Wednesday, June 8. A valid Facility Membership Card is required to use Westmount’s tennis courts.” HampsteadBELL CANADA DRILLING PROJECT: A Bell Canada drilling project is underway in Hampstead, having begun June 8 and scheduled to conclude June 24, “barring any unforeseen delays due to poor weather and other similar obstacles.” The affected areas include: Queen Mary Road between Fleet and Merton Roads; Merton Road, Downshire Road, Hampstead Road between Queen Mary and Glenmore, Albion Road between Hampstead and Merton, Heath Place, Fleet Road behind 79 Glenmore, Holtham Road between 49 Holtham and 18 Gayton.” The town advises the community to “be on the look out [as the work] will affect circulation around town. Residents are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.”
