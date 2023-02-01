Around the Towns: West end

• Côte St. Luc
Fundraising goal for CSL first responder raised
The fundraising goal to help Côte St. Luc Emergency Medical Services first responder Clifford Jordan was increased Jan. 25 from $50,000 to $75,000. The City of Côte St. Luc and the Town of Montreal West have also encouraged community members to donate. Jordan was stricken earlier this month with what may be necrotizing fasciitis, otherwise known as flesh-eating disease. The first responder, who is also a longtime Public Security Officer in Montreal West, had to have his leg amputated.Contributions as of last week reached $58,000 surpassing the original goal.
Car hijinks cause noise behind tennis courtResident Brenda Levine wrote on the CSL Ideas Facebook page that, on a nightly basis at around midnight, cars enter the tennis court behind her building, drive in circles around a light pole and rev their motors. “They scream to each other from car window to car window,” she wrote. “I called the police. Nobody came. I know that other neighbours have called too. The noise is causing me anxiety every night, not to mention the dangerous stunts they are pulling around the poles. I can’t understand how the gym does not lock the gate at night. Nobody is playing tennis these days. Sorry for the rant, I’m at my wits end. City of CSL please help!” Councillor Oren Sebag responded that the SPVM is asking that residents “send all concerns/complaints directly to the police under one channel so they may address them directly.” The link Sebag referenced is at www.spvm.qc.ca, click on Contact Us, and under “Which topic do you want to discuss,” choose “road safety” and then click “fill out the form.”
Rembrandt park toboggan safety Councillor Mike Cohen says the city’s Public Works department has acted on concerns from parents whose children slide down the Rembrandt Park hill on their toboggans. “As we did last year, a snow fence has been installed to prevent tobogganers from running into the trees,” Cohen wrote on his www.mikecohen.ca website. “Also, we have asked that snow be blown in the area between the snow fence and the city sidewalk to prevent the tobogganers from reaching the road.” Cohen added that while Public Works has said the site is safe, the city is not officially calling it a toboggan hill. “Rather, it is a hill children decide to use toboggans on. The sliding distance is very short and getting to the top could be slippery because there are no steps. That is contrary to a formal toboggan hill at Trudeau Park, steps and all.”
• Côte des Neiges-NDG
100 Days since teen went missing
Last Wednesday marked 100 days that Feng Tian went missing. The NDG teen disappeared on October 17. Police say that Feng Tian had been last seen near the park of Square Sainte-Élisabeth at the corner of Saint-Jacques and Delinelle in the Sud-Ouest borough. He would have walked on Saint-Jacques eastbound from Décarie. That night Feng left a dinner at friends to head home to study. He had only been in Canada for about three months and speaks neither English nor French but attends language classes. Video footage shows someone possibly resembling him shortly before 10 p.m. that night near the Saint-Jacques overpass. He is 5’ 11’’ and weighs 150 lbs. with black hair and black eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in a black jean jacket coat, black sweater and white and black sneakers.His disappearance had shaken the tight-knit NDG community which saw some 100 people braving the cold night for a vigil in late November. An anonymous donor is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 through Sun Youth for information leading to his whereabouts.
Council Meeting DatesCouncil has posted the dates of the 2023 council meetings on its Arrondissement de Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce website. The next one is 7 p.m. Feb. 7.
• SnowdonTwo men plead guilty to 2019 shooting
Jerome Leach, 27, and Evander David Leach, 25, pleaded guilty in Quebec Superior Court in connection with a 3:30 a.m. Oct. 5, 2019 shooting that led to a major probe called Project Trinity, which resulted in 17 individuals being arrested in 2020 in connection with drug and weapons trafficking.The two pleaded guilty to playing a role in a shooting that was intended to harm or endanger a person they did not know and to firearms trafficking. The intended victim, 31, was not harmed by the seven shots fired at him. The 2019 shooting took place on the street at Queen Mary and Trans Island, a block away from Décarie Blvd. The resulting Project Trinity investigation led to the seizure of five guns, six illegal devices, hundreds of ammunition rounds and various illegal drugs.
• HampsteadHampstead hikes user fees to limit property tax hikes:
The Town of Hampstead has increased fees for parking permits and fines for violations in a bylaw which deals with permits for landscaping and snow removal contractors, and other matters. Mayor Jeremy Levi told The Suburban that “we have increased fees across the board on many things. In the past, there have been virtually no increases to any permits or fees. All increased costs have usually been offset with property tax increases. We are now taking a different approach to increase user fees, instead of additional property tax increases.” Hampstead, as was the case with other demerged municipalities, was hit this year with a major increase to their contribution to the island-wide agglomeration for police, fire, and public transit services. Cities sought ways to minimize property tax increases. The cost of nightly, weekly, monthly and yearly overnight parking permits has been increased.
Winter carnival
The town’s annual winter carnival is taking place from 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday Feb. 5 at Hampstead Park. There will be indoor and outdoor activities, including snow sculpting, giant inflatables, face painting and entertainment. There will also be a campfire, split pea soup, hot chocolate and crepes. The cost is $5 for activities and refreshment bracelets.
Snow removal contractor permit fee Hampstead council modified its bylaw 813, passed in 2015, so that snow removal contractors now have to pay a $150 fee (up from $100) to register their company and primary vehicle with the town to obtain a permit, effective Nov. 1 to April 30, each year. They must also pay $75 (up from $50) for “each additional vehicle they intend to utilize for snow removal” on private property in the town and $300 for each additional vehicle not equipped with a snowblower.
• Montreal WestOutdoor rinks open The town announced that thanks to temperatures “finally cooperating,” some local outdoor rinks are open and that “work to improve rink conditions will continue daily as the weather allows.” Check montreal-west.ca/en/recreation/facilities-parks/outdoor-rinks/ for updates on rink conditions.
• St. LaurentNew supermarket amongst most read stories Cision, the firm which issues press releases from governments and businesses, says one of its most read releases of 2022 was the announcement that the new T&T Supermarket, the largest in Canada, was going to be opening this past December on the site of the former Loblaws store on Ste. Croix. The store had intended to open earlier in the year, but “the business wanted to extend its commitment to the vaccination clinic set up in the location to support the vaccination effort.” The supermarket, when it did open, was very busy in the first few weeks, at least.
• Town of Mount RoyalNew additions to Danyluk ParkThe town announced that new installations were added to Danyluk Park, including a snow mountain between the Recreation Centre and town hall “to allow families to slide.” Another addition is cross-country ski trails “on the racetrack located at the back of town hall for the enjoyment of winter sports enthusiasts.”
Animal license renewalsThe town informed local pet owners that animal license registrations and renewals and secure payment should now be completed online via the Gestipattes software. The link to the online registration and/or renewal form in Gestipattes can be found at www.iregisternow.com/ville_de_mont-royal/Paiement-licence. New pet owners will also be able to complete their pet’s online registration at that time. Public Security will make accommodations for the 2023 license, as Gestipattes [was] only available as of the end of January 2023. For more information, email info@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.”
Westmount
WINTER CARNIVAL: The city announced that the 38th edition of the annual winter carnival will be held from Feb. 1 to 4. The activities are organized by the Sports and Recreation Department and Westmount’s Community Events, “with the participation of Contactivity Centre.” The Feb. 1 event is a Seniors’ Craft Workshop, being held 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Contactivity Centre, 4695 De Maisonneuve West. Reserve a spot by contacting Contactivity at 514 932-2326. The Feb. 3 event is a PJ Party at Victoria Hall, for those five years old and over, being held 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m at 4626 Sherbrooke Street West. Activities include a family film screening (Lightyear), games and snacks and participants are encouraged to wear pyjamas. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.ca/e/soiree-pyjama-pyjama-party-tickets-506638488357), but supply is limited. For more information, call 514 989-5226 or email victoriahall@westmount.org. The main event is Saturday Feb. 4 at King George Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Côte St. Antoine and Murray.
