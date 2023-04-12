Around the towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Kildare lane blockage
Two lanes are blocked east of Kildare near Kellert until April 21 and one lane is blocked west of Kildare and Kellert, due to the reconstruction of Bell access points. The sidewalk is blocked on the south side. The work began the week of April 3 and is taking place for 15 working days.
Yom Hashoah reminder: The Montreal Holocaust Museum’s annual Yom Hashoah commemoration takes place this year in person 7 p.m. April 17 at Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem, 6519 Baily Road, in Côte St. Luc. The MHM says this year’s ceremony will “focus on the remarkable and diverse stories of resistance during the Shoah and will feature commemorative songs and speeches, survivor stories of resilience, as well as a keynote address from Professor Frank Chalk.”
Tributes for popular UPS service providerTributes poured in, particularly from Côte St. Lucers, for longtime UPS service provider Angelo Aranitis, who tragically passed away March 24 from a brain tumour at the age of 52. Aranitis not only made many deliveries in Côte St. Luc, but made the news in late 2020 when he transported the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte St. Luc. “We were deeply saddened to hear that Angelo passed away,” Rabbi Reuben Poupko wrote. “Angelo was so beloved and respected in our community. He was kind and generous to all. Always a pleasure to see him and speak with him. He will be missed.” Before Aranitis passed away, a GoFundMe effort was organized by Adam Durant-Alleyne to help Aranitis and his family with expenses during his illness. The effort raised $10,956.
• Hampstead FSI bylaw detailsMayor Jeremy Levi provided details about the floor space index bylaw passed by council, as a recent register that required 306 signatures to hold a referendum or withdraw the bylaw only had 182 signatures. “Throughout the year-long process [regarding the increase] of the FSI in Zone RA-1 from 52 to 80 percent, it has come to the town’s, the Planning Advisory Committee and Urban Planning’s attention that regardless of whatever happened with the change in the FSI, there needed to be a change with regard to the setbacks because homes were basically being built too far out to properties that were in tangent with it, so you could have two homes that are very close to each other,” the Mayor explained. “So this bylaw deals with it. It’s not an absolute bylaw, it is part of the site planning architectural integration program, which gives PAC certain guidance and leeway on how to make a determination to approve a certain project. It will be dependent on the neighbouring properties. For example, you have two bungalows that are, let’s say, only 20 feet high and a homeowner in the middle wants to put up a house, as it currently stands, they cannot build the full 35 feet, it has to integrate with the height of the other houses. So this takes that approach with regard to setbacks, so depending on the setbacks and the neighbouring elements of that property, there will be a better integration with regards to rear setbacks.” Also in the bylaw, the maximum height of the main building must be 10.67 metres, and “the height of the roof must not be higher or lower when at more than 30 percent of the average height of neighbouring buildings located less than 30.5 metres away on the same side of the street.” As well, the minimum setback must be 6.1 metres in the front and secondary front and 25 percent of the average landsite depth in the rear. “For lots with side or secondary front boundary lines that are parallel or almost parallel (between zero and five degrees) the side setback is equivalent to 15 percent of the width of the lot measured at the lot front boundary line,” the bylaw says. “For lots with side or secondary front boundary lines that form an angle of more than five degrees: the side setback is equivalent to 15 percent of the width of the lot measured along the front construction line. When calculating the side setback, the result must never be less than 2.3 metres.”
Offsetting tax increases: Council also passed a bylaw raising fees regarding urban planning and building inspection-related issues. For instance, a permit for new construction, major renovation, transformation or expansion of an existing building was increased from $7.50 to $9.80 per $1,000 of the value of the work. Fees due for requests to be presented to the Planning Advisory Committee were raised from $300 to $900, and the basic fee for an initial demolition request was raised from $125 to $150. Several other fees were raised as well. Councillor Jack Edery told the April 3 council meeting that the town is “trying to shift away from having all our dependency on tax revenue and be able to generate revenue through operations, so people who are building new houses, investing, expanding, will help us offset tax revenues.”
• Montreal West Second zero waste challengeThe town is hosting a second Zero Waste Challenge this year, to “build on the green momentum” of last year’s challenge. The challenge is part of the town’s collective effort to “strive for zero waste and increase the rate of residual materials diverted from landfill. One of the main objectives for this year’s challenge would be to reduce household waste by 20 percent.” Households, which had until April 4 to register, will be participating for four weeks, from April 17 to May 12. During that period, participants will “commit to weighing their household waste — excluding recycling and compost — every week for four weeks. Households are also invited to attend workshops aimed at better understanding the waste they produce and collectively learning about ways to minimize it, with the kick off workshop being on April 17.”
• St. Laurent Medical clinic acquisitionsElna Medical recently acquired two private clinics, Créa-MeD and Uni-Med in downtown Montreal and in the Bois-Franc neighbourhood of Saint-Laurent, respectively. An Elna statement says that Créa-MeD’s “state-of-the-art clinic offers a wide range of private family medicine and specialized care including comprehensive STI testing, while Uni-Med offers quick access to private family medicine and specialized women’s health services, including one of Quebec’s leading practices in hormone therapy and a centre of excellence for women’s health issues.” Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical, said the company is “committed to providing Canadians with quicker and better access to quality care, where and how patients want it. We are constantly striving to improve the patient experience by providing more ways for patients to get and stay healthy through the country’s most comprehensive range of quality care, whether at our clinics, at home or virtually. The addition of two new private family medicine clinics comes at a time when demand for such services is at an all-time high.”
• Town of Mount Royal Quartier Sportif and Communitaire updateMayor Peter Malouf told the March council meeting that progress has continued on the project since the previous meeting. “Now that the deadline for receiving your comments and completing the survey has passed, I would like to thank you for your active participation,” the Mayor added. “There were about 600 English and French respondents. All of your emails were read and will be analyzed later. The survey clearly showed that Townies want a new sports and community centre. However, two important points stand out. The first one is the question of the time needed to complete the project and the second one is that the difference between the previous project and the current one proposed by the council is not so clear. Obviously, these issues will be fully addressed. A preliminary report prepared by the consulting firm has been delivered. We are now waiting for the final report which should be communicated to you at the April council meeting. As for the members of council, we are still reflecting on the various options and establishing the next steps to be taken in the realization of this long-awaited and unifying project, so that it may come to fruition. We know that our residents want clearer communication about the progress of the QSC project and we are committed to doing so. To that end, we are planning video capsules, door-to-door explanatory leaflets and regular updates in the newsletter and also during council meetings.”
Community garage sale: The town’s Community Garage Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday May 27 at the arena, 1050 Dunkirk Road. The size of a spot is 10’ x 17’, and each address can have a maximum of one spot. The town “reserves the right to cancel any additional spots for the same address.” The cost is $20 for Town of Mount Royal residents and $30 for Glenmount/Marconi residents. There will be no refunds. For more information, check out www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca, or contact the Recreation Center at 514 734-2928.
• Westmount Big Cleanup at Westmount ParkThe city is holding its Big Cleanup as part of Earth Day Friday, April 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., regardless of weather, at Westmount Park. Participants must register in advance by filling out an online form, which can be seen at westmount.org. The meeting place is in front of the library. Participants should “wear gloves and dress accordingly. The city will provide garbage bags.” For more information, contact the Waste Management Team at westmount.org/collections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.