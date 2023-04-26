Around the towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Please Slow Down signs available
Please Slow Down lawn signs are available for residents “while supplies last.” Those who want one should complete the form at cotesaintluc.org/services/public-safety/road-safety/ and a sign will be dropped off. “The signs are free and available on a first-come-first-served basis. The sign is bilingual, with French on one side and English on the other.” The city is urging residents for their help “to make our street feel safer. No matter how many speed humps, bollards, speed trailers, and stop signs we install, the single most important traffic calming device is not something we can install on your street – it is you, the driver. When you operate your vehicle, you are piloting a 3,000+ pound metal machine. How you drive around kids at play, bicyclists, and pedestrians will affect how safe your people feel in their neighbourhood. If you pledge to drive safer yourself, we will deliver a Please Slow Down lawn sign to your home. You can request a sign at any time of year, but it will only be delivered in the summer.”
City nature challenge reminder The city is taking part in the City Nature Challenge for the first time, from April 28 to May 1. The challenge’s goal is to “map and share observations of biodiversity across the globe. By participating, you will take part in one of the largest community science events in the world while helping us better understand – and therefore, take care of – nature that lives in and around urban areas. To participate, “download the iNaturalist app on a smartphone. The application is available for Apple phones (iOS) and for Androids. And then between April 28 and May 1, go out in the community and take pictures of plants and animals (wildlife only, not domestic pets) and upload them to the app. iNaturalist will automatically generate suggestions based on your photo and location and your observation will be vetted and shared with scientists working to better understand and protect nature.”
Kirwan Park reopening updateThe city responded to a poster on the Facebook page CSL Ideas asking when the park will reopen. “We expect the park will re-open in June or July 2023,” the response says. “We will announce the specific date once we get closer. We’re eager to show off the park to the community. While it looks near-complete, there is still work ongoing. As a reminder, do not enter the park (including the playground) as it is an active work zone.”
Driveway fest in June Councillor Mike Cohen announced that local bands are invited to participate in the “first-ever Driveway Fest on Sunday, June 25, from 1 pm to 4 pm. The event, organized by hotel executive and band leader Stewart Rubin, will take place in select residential areas, with the City of CSL sponsoring and promoting the community-driven pilot project. Musicians interested in performing must email rubin.stewart2@gmail.com by today, April 26, providing their name, band name, type of music, and intended performance address.” Cohen explained that Driveway Fest “aims to provide an opportunity for musicians to showcase their talents to neighbourhood residents. Bands can only perform in their driveway or the driveway of someone from whom they have received permission, and only on driveways in Districts 5, 6, 7 and part of District 2 (Blossom to Cavendish). The goal is to promote walkability and use of bicycles or public transit.”
• Hampstead Outdoor pickleballThe town is encouraging residents to “enjoy the beautiful weather by playing pickleball. Three outdoor courts are now open and are used on a first come first served basis. For more information, contact 514-369-8200 ext. 3.” Pickleball is a frequent subject of discussion on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page.
Property roll assessment review: The town reminded property owners that the deadline to apply for a review of the property assessment roll is April 30. “To request a review, visit the City of Montreal website. Be advised, the notice is only available in French. The cost of the review depends of the value of the residence. To confirm the amount, please contact the City of Montreal.”
• Montreal West Clothing swap The town is holding a clothing swap from 1 to 4 p.m. May 7 at the town hall, enabling residents to partially clear their closets and discover a “green way to add some nice ‘new’ items” to their wardrobe.” Participants may drop off their bags of clothes as early as 11 a.m that day. As well, “there’s a $5 entrance fee which will help fund other green projects organized by the environmental action committee. Additional donations may also be made. The number of bags of clothes you bring in is the number you can take home. If you want to buy additional items, you can purchase an extra bag for a very low fee. So even if you have nothing to bring, you can find yourself leaving with a whole wardrobe. All items you bring must be clean and wearable, with no stains or tears.” There will also be a bake sale, with vegan options. “All items left at the end of the swap will be donated to Renaissance. Swapping as an alternative to shopping, helps reduce water consumption, prevents toxic waste from ending up in our water and reduces waste in our landfills.”
• St. Laurent Canada-Switzerland joint statement
ABB Canada in St. Laurent, the local office of the Swiss-based company, was the site of a press conference during which the Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Guy Parmelin, Swiss Federal Councillor for Economic Affairs, Education and Research, “committed to increasing science, technology and innovation research partnerships between the two countries.” They signed a join statement “enhancing the already strong and diversified relationship between Canada and Switzerland in various research areas. Together, Canada and Switzerland are committed to fostering greater research ties, including the sharing of best practices; facilitating greater access to technology, markets and talent; and building linkages between academia, industry and government. “Canada and Switzerland will continue to foster greater collaboration in science and research,” Champagne said. “Together, our two countries are helping create more opportunities for researchers, innovators and businesses to partner on projects that will shape the economy of the future.”
• Town of Mount Royal REM construction update Rail installation work began April 10 and is underway between Canora Station and the Mount Royal Tunnel, and is taking place until June 2023. “This work will require excavation, drilling and piling, as well as concreting and formwork activities. These dates are subject to change. Work prior to and following this time period will allow for the mobilization and demobilization of equipment and site clean-up.” Street light base installation work took place earlier this month at Dunkirk Road between Pizzaiolle and Hudson Avenue.
Tree branch collections The collection of tree and shrub branches in the town resumed on April 6 and takes place each Thursday from 7 am. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 2. There are more branches to pick up throughout the island as a result of the recent ice storm. “This collection is on request only. Residents wishing to obtain such a collection must complete the online form at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca, before noon on Wednesdays. Only branches with a diameter less than 15 cm (6 in) will be collected. In addition, the quantity is limited to 5 branches 2.5 m (8 ft) long or a volume of 60 cm (2 ft) x 60 cm (2 ft) x 2.5 m (8 ft). In order to get rid of branches and shrubs, please place your materials in an orderly way on the curb, the ends cut in front of the street after 7 p.m. on the evening before collection day or before 7 .m. on collection day. Branches less than 2.5 cm (1 in) can be placed directly in the green bin dedicated to collecting garden waste. All branches more than 15 cm (6 in) in diameter, as well as logs, stumps and roots of trees must be arranged at the expense of the owner or a private contractor.”
• Westmount Library main entrance closed for repair The Sherbrooke Street entrance to the city’s library is closed as of Monday, April 17 until mid-June, because of repair work. During this period, “the public will be able to enter the library using the park entrance and the fully accessible greenhouse entrance. The return boxes will be relocated to the side door of Victoria Hall, at the gallery entrance. Some construction noise may be heard in the library during opening hours.” The town is apologizing “for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Summit Woods status: Residents and other potential visitors are being advised to check westmount.org for updates before visiting Summit Woods. Conditions were dangerous in the woods in the aftermath of this month’s ice storm.
