Around the Towns: West end

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1°C. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.