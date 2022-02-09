Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
NEXT CSL COUNCIL MEETING: The next Côte St. Luc council meeting will take place 8 p.m. Monday Feb. 14 online. The meeting can be seen on the City of Côte St. Luc YouTube page.
NEW LOCAL COMMERCE COMMITTEE: The city has created a Local Commerce Committee chaired by Councillor Mike Cohen. The committee’s first Spotlight on Local Merchants selection is Pharmacy D.Banon and S.R. Ettedgui affiliated with Pharmaprix, owned by pharmacists David Banon and Sarah Ettedgui, who were presented with a certificate by Cohen. “From the time David and Sarah purchased the pharmacy at Cavendish in 2010, and at the time the one at the Caldwell Shopping Centre, they have been model owners and implicated in our community,” Cohen said. “They have stepped forward to sponsor many of our programs and always make themselves available to counsel clients when needed. “David and Sarah are model business owners in our city and very worthy of this recognition,” added Mayor Mitchell Brownstein. The Local Commerce Committee, says Cohen, “will advise or make recommendations, where necessary, to the council on all aspects related to local commerce and economic development, and will fulfill the following mandates: Develop relationships with local merchants to understand their needs; create an up-to-date database of local business operators, kept current by operating licenses; promote local merchants and local shopping activity; help connect local merchants to resources, funding, tools and training; create internal policies that encourage ordering from local businesses; plan for mixed use developments where people can live, work, and shop; zone strategically for certain uses; encourage businesses to set up shop on our territory; help create an environment where businesses can flourish; help establish a Merchants’ Association; and provide incentives, breaks and/or grants.”
HampsteadSNOW SCULPTURE CONTEST: The town is inviting residents to “get your shovels, fill your buckets, and get ready to sculpt! The Town of Hampstead is pleased to announce an expanded version of the Snow Sculpture contest we did last year for 2021, by entering the Défi château de neige. Join the Recreation team in Hampstead Park on February 13 between 1:30 pm to 3 pm, to build snow forts and sculptures. Lots of prizes to be won, municipal and provincial. (Refreshments will be served). For more information, check defichateaudeneige.ca/. If you are unable to join us, build a fort or snow sculpture in your yard and send a photo to recreation@hampstead.qc.ca to enter into the contest.”
Town of Mount RoyalELECTRONIC TAX BILL OPTION: The town is offering residents “the option of receiving their tax bill electronically. What’s more, Townies can now also view their tax account online. If you already have an account to register online for recreation activities (Accès-Cité), sign in at mon.accescite.net/66072/en-ca. This is the same website used to register for recreational activities online and you should use the same identifiers and access codes. Under the new Tax Account tab, add your property using the information found on your paper tax bill: Roll number, Account number, Amount of first payment, Check the “I agree to receive my tax bill only online” box. You will then receive your tax bill electronically. You will also be able to view your tax account online whenever you want. If you don’t already have an online account, go to mon.accescite.net/66072/en-ca and create your user account. Then follow the above instructions. (If you only want to view your tax account and receive it electronically, without ever registering to recreation activities, simply uncheck the “Register to recreation activities” box around the middle of the form.) On the Accès-Cité website, if you choose to receive your next tax bill electronically, you will no longer receive your bill by surface mail. Beginning next year, you will receive only an email message informing you that your tax bill is available. If you registered for a property on the perception roll but did not receive your tax bill electronically by February 5, 2022, please request it directly at Town Hall or verify its availability online by logging into your Accès-Cité account. For more information about these online services, please call the Town Hall service counter at 514 734-3021 or 514 734-3026. You can also view our Taxation page, in the Services for Residents section.”
Montreal Wes
T
JAN. 11 ARENA LEAK: Councillor Lauren Small-Pennefather said in her monthly Public Security report that at about 2:35 p.m. Jan. 11, an alarm went off at the town’s arena “with regards to a leak that was isolated to the compressor room, and that leaked involved ammonia. There was no danger to any of the surrounding residents. One of the compressors had developed a slight leak and that was addressed immediately by Public Security and all the requisite support as well.”
WestmountBELVEDERE WORK UPDATE: The city updated its recent notice about City of Montreal reconstruction and rehabilitation work on the principal water main at Belvedere and The Boulevard. The work began Jan. 31 rather than Jan. 25 and was expected to be completed Feb. 20. Now, the work is “expected to end by the beginning of March 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.