Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
RETURN OF VCOPS: The city announced that its Côte Saint-Luc volunteer Citizens on Patrol (vCOP) returned to the roads March 14 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. “In order to minimize the risk to the volunteers, the city is following all the government and CNESST guidelines, as well as strict internal protocols. Working in collaboration with Côte Saint-Luc Public Safety, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Montreal police, vCOP members patrol the city, observing and reporting any suspicious activities or problems. The vCOP members are not law enforcement personnel; instead, they act as the eyes and ears for our emergency services. “I thank the vCOP volunteers who are resuming their patrols around the city in their familiar orange-striped vans,” said mayor Mitchell Brownstein. “We’re lucky to have them.” To learn more about vCOP including information on how to join, visit cotesaintluc.org/vcop.
OUTDOOR FIRES: The city posted that “outdoor fires are prohibited across the Montreal agglomeration by several by-laws (bonfires, fireplaces, burning branches or green waste, burning garbage, burning construction debris, garden fires, etc.). However, the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (Montreal fire department) may provide special authorization for temporary activities involving fire outdoors. You must apply for a permit with the SIM. Call the SIM at 514-872-2662 for more information. The City of Côte St. Luc has no authority to give permits on this issue and cannot do so. The SIM states that ‘safety requirements apply to any fire lit in a brazier, fireplace or flame-proof enclosure that people gather around in celebration during a special event.’ The SIM lists these safety requirements at: ville.montreal.qc.ca/sim/en/outdoor-fires-fire-barrels-fireplaces-and-flame-proof-enclosures.”
HampsteadHAMPSTEAD COMMUNITY DIALOGUE FACEBOOK PAGE: Hampstead councillor Jack Edery, one of the administrators of the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook Page, wondered whether members of the page should be allowed to post via pseudonyms. This after a poster named Gerry Attrics shared his or her views on the possibility of pickleball in the town. “I’m all for pickleball, but I think that the city should conduct an environmental noise study to make sure that we do not disturb residents who live near the planned courts, as well as the tennis players on the adjacent courts,” Attrics wrote. “The real question is how far from the dwellings do the courts have to be not to bother the residents? Google ‘pickleball loud noise,’ you can see that this noise problem affects many municipalities.”
St. LaurentDIVERSITY AND INCLUSION: The borough council adopted at its early April council meeting an “Action plan for employment diversity, equity and inclusion for the next two years,” says a borough statement. “The 2020-2021 report on the Equal access to employment program included in this action plan is already showing outstanding results. Overall, St. Laurent has already met and even surpassed in 2021 the majority of City of Montreal’s hiring targets for 2023. These targets are for women, indigenous people, visible minorities, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities. “Known for the diversity of its population, one of the most multicultural on the island of Montreal, St. Laurent is convinced of the positive impact that diversifying its work teams has on both its performance and its ability to provide services adapted to its residents’ needs,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “With these already very positive results and this new action plan, St. Laurent’s administration is setting an example to continue to build an inclusive society in which each and every person benefits from equal opportunities, particularly in terms of employment.”
Montreal WestPUBLIC TREE PLANTING: Councillor Elizabeth Ulin told the late March council meeting that 100 locations have been identified in the town for the planting of public trees this year. “Letters will be sent out to residents towards the end of April if their addresses have been selected to be part of the spring tree planting campaign,” she explained. “Please rest assured that if a tree is to be chosen to be planted on the public domain in front of your home, you will have some input into the species of tree as well as the location. It should be noted that Public Works ultimately has the final decision as to the species and exact location.”
Town of Mount RoyalBYLAWS NOW IN EFFECT: The town posted that several bylaws adopted in late January came into effect April 14 after they were approved by residents as part of a process involving a register and by the Municipal Affairs ministry on April 4. They include: By-law No. E-2201 to authorize capital expenditures and a loan of $1,475,000 for work on municipal buildings; by-law No. E-2202 to authorize capital expenditures and a loan of $1,154,000 for the purchase of vehicles; by-law No. E-2203 to authorize capital expenditures and a loan of $7,298,000 for municipal infrastructure works; by-law No. E-2204 to authorize capital expenditures and a loan of $2,000,000 for the rehabilitation of water and sewer mains; by-law No. E-2205 to authorize capital expenditures and a loan of $320,000 for municipal parks; by-law No. E-2206 to authorize capital expenditures and a loan of $300,000 for the acquisition of a lot; and by-law No. E-2207 to authorize capital expenditures and loan of $300,000 for computer equipment and the redesign of the website.”
WestmountROAD SAFETY: The city posted that “spring and summer bring many more pedestrians and cyclists to our streets. We remind everyone to practice safety and courtesy to others. Be mindful, avoid speeding, and be vigilant in areas with varying speed limits and school zones. Unless otherwise indicated, Westmount’s speed limit is 40 km/h. Our streets are for everyone; let’s enjoy them safely.”
ELECTRICITY BY-LAW: The city council recently passed a lengthy bylaw regarding Hydro Westmount to “establish conditions governing the supply of electricity.” This new by-law repeals a previous one on the same topic, and can be seen at westmount.org/app-reglements/pdf/By-law1586.pdf.
RECREATION REGISTRATION: The city announced that the “registration period for sports and recreation activities for the 2022 Summer season (July and August) started on April 19 for Westmount residents and starts May 17 for non-residents. For more information on registration procedures and the various activities offered by the Westmount Sports and Recreation Department, please consult the Summer 2022 Activity Guide. The registration has been taking place in person at the Westmount Recreation Centre, 4675 Ste. Catherine Street West. Participants in sports and recreation activities and programmes will be required to comply with the sanitary measures in effect.”
