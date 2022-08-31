Around the Towns; West end

Côte St. Luc
HOME ELECTRIC CHARGING REBATE: The city is reminding residents that it “provides a one-time subsidy of up to $250 towards the purchase and installation of an electric vehicle home charging station. To apply for the rebate, applicants must complete the online application at cotesaintluc.org/services/environment-and-waste/eco-csl/charging-stations-rebate/. A paper copy is also available. The subsidy can only be applied to electric vehicle home charging stations that have been installed between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022. The home charging station must be installed in a single-family dwelling (including semi-detached property), townhouse, duplex, or condominium located on the city’s territory. The applicant must be an owner or lessee of an electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. The home charging station must be approved by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources – Roulez Vert Quebec Government program. The installation must be done by a holder of an electricity license in accordance with the Building Act and its regulations. The maximum subsidy allowed per civic address is $250. The city reserves the right to refuse an application or request for reimbursement for the financial assistance program following any false declaration by the resident.”
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next city council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Sep. 12 at city hall on Cavendish Blvd. People can attend in person, watch the meeting on YouTube or participate via Zoom. For more details on the latter, go to cotesaintluc.org.
HampsteadNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next town council meeting is 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Adessky Community Centre. So far, meetings are in person only, at least for now.
INSTALLATION OF BOLLARDS: The town announced that it is is “implementing a multi-phase anti-speed plan. Bollards are part of this plan and will be installed at pedestrian crossings to remind drivers to slow down and prioritize pedestrians.”
Montreal West2022-2023 PROGRAMMING: The town announced that its recreation team “has put together an exciting programming for 2022-2023. You’ll notice many new courses have been added to old favourites. Registration to our fall, winter and spring activities began Aug. 22. Early bird pricing for all three sessions is available until Sept. 4. Registration is ongoing until the program is full or we close registration. Spaces for non-residents cannot be guaranteed.” Session dates are: Fall: Sept. 12, 2022 to Dec. 5, 2022. Winter: January 9, 2023 to April 2, 2023. Spring: April 3, 2023 to June 12, 2023.” For more information, check montreal-west.ca/en/recreation/activities-information-online-registration/.”
St. LaurentPUBLIC GARDEN FOR BUTTERFLIES: The borough announced that on Aug. 18, council members and representatives of VertCité “inaugurated a new public garden dedicated to butterflies and other pollinators in Beaudet Park. This project is the result of a partnership between the borough and VertCité to create a space that supports and protects biodiversity. Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “more than ever, we must take concrete action in the interest of biodiversity in order to contribute to restoring the balance of our planet. Every little bit counts and the whole community can play a role, as demonstrated by the actions stated in our Climate Emergency Plan, whose Objective 3 is to protect biodiversity. This garden will attract and support many pollinating insects, and monarch butterflies, for example. Monarch butterflies help most plants grow—including fruits and vegetables—while participating in the cycle of life. I would like to congratulate VertCité’s team on their excellent work in preparing and developing this space. And I am now inviting St. Laurent residents—children and adults alike—to come and watch these pollinators in action in the midst of our shopping district.” The borough announcement added that the garden was “supported by funds corresponding to the fees collected from weddings celebrated by the Mayor of St. Laurent over the past few months. “It is with great pleasure that I wanted to contribute to this special project, especially since it is located in the heart of parc Beaudet, also known as parc de la Paix (peace park),” DeSousa added. The announcement adds that “development of the space began last spring under the thumb of VertCité’s team of experts. In the form of a 50-square-metre plant bed at the corner of Décarie and Du Collège streets, this space features close to 200 perennial flowers, with an emphasis on native species. Among the 15 or so species selected are common milkweed, wild bergamot, New England aster, fall sneezeweed, smooth oxeye, goldenrod and other nectar-producing species. A section of this space was also filled with a mixture of annuals and perennials in the style of a flower meadow.”
Town of Mount RoyalUNIDIRECTIONAL WATER MAIN RINSING: The town announced that it, “through the company Simo Management Inc., carried out the rinsing of the town’s water main system on August 28, 2022 in the West area. The occasional use of unidirectional rinsing is necessary in order to maintain our water mains in good condition and to ensure the quality of our water. Work will take approximately four weeks to complete but each address will be affected for one night only. In order to minimize any inconveniences, work will be carried out overnight, from 9 p.m. to 6 a,m. There may be a slight drop in water pressure in your home as well as a reddish coloration of the water. This coloration may cause a few inconveniences, however it is not hazardous to your health. We recommend that residents check the water coloration the morning after the work is done. If there is any coloration, open your cold water taps and let the water run until it is clear. Please remember to do this verification before using any appliance that uses water, to avoid any damages. While working in your area, we advise all residents within the affected sector to limit their water usage and to turn off all water-supplied appliances to prevent any damage: ice maker, washer, dishwasher, coffee machine etc.” For more information, check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/news/voirie-entretien/unidirectional-water-main-rinsing.”
WestmountENERGY-EFFICIENT LIGHTING: The city announced that its “transition to sustainable street lighting continues. Westmount Hydro has just replaced the over 30 bulbs in the beautiful streetlights in King George Park with LED (light emitting diode) bulbs. The LED bulbs are energy efficient and provide safe and comfortable lighting in the park. The long life and high energy efficiency of the new lamps will also result in significant savings in the city’s electricity consumption and maintenance costs. This transition to energy-efficient lighting will continue in other parks and streets across the city. You can see and follow the progress of this important sustainability project by consulting the interactive map[ at westmount.org. For more information, visit westmount.org/del.
CURBSIDE COLLECTION OF BULKY ITEMS: The city also announced that “the next bulky items collections will take place on: Tuesday, Sept. 6 for sectors 1, 2 and 3; Wednesday, Sept. 7 for sectors 4, 5 and 6; and Thursday, Sept. 8 for sector 7. Items must be placed curbside before 7 a.m. on collection day. Westmount’s door-to-door collection of large household items aims to divert wood, metal and ceramic items as well as refrigerating appliances from landfill and ensure they are reused or recycled.” For more information, consult westmount.org.
