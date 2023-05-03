Around the towns: west end

• Hampstead Tennis court completion timeline
Work has begun to complete the new tennis courts at Hampstead Park. The timeline as of April 21 was: Play Surface: Spreading and installing Har-Tru on Court 4, final levelling of all courts and lines markings, which was taking place late last month and was expected to take 10 days. Irrigation, including electrical connection to the flow controller, and acceptance and compliance testing of system, was to be done in one day. Electricity, including acceptance and compliance testing of the electrical system, tennis lights adjustments and photometry and luminosity mapping, was expected to take two days. Various tasks, including installation of the main door of the fence and installation of the overhead bar over the tennis shelter, was to take one day. Practice Nets, including two new concrete bases that need to be installed to hold the supports for new practice nets and the necessary cabling for the nets,” will also take place. As well, “the provisional acceptance of the work must be issued before the opening of the tennis courts. Duration may vary. Compliance is necessary to protect the guarantees on the work.”
• Montreal West Major street repair following sinkholeIn her monthly report, Councillor Elizabeth Ulin told the April 24 council meeting that major street repairs took place at the corner of Westminster and Sherbrooke. During the week of April 19, “a sinkhole opened up on Sherbrooke near Westminster and we were able to run a camera under the street and found that the sewer had collapsed. We believe a water main break caused the brick sewer to collapse, and cameras confirmed there were cracks. Making the repair [was] particularly difficult as there is a gas line, Bell conduits, and other underground infrastructure in the area. Along with the fact that the sewer is about 18 feet deep and is in a high traffic and pedestrian zone. For these reasons we hired Manorex, a company that specializes in urban water and sewer repairs that currently has a large contract with the City of Montreal and comes highly recommended. The repair work [required] the complete closure of Sherbrooke between Ballantyne and Westminster for three to four days, though Westminster.”
• Westmount Mayor thanks city employees for ice storm work Mayor Christina Smith released a statement expressing her gratitude and appreciation to city employees for their work during and in the aftermath of last month’s ice storm. “Your tireless efforts and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the city’s residents did not go unnoticed, and I am truly grateful for all that you have done and continue to do. The ice storm was a great challenge for all of us. We received over 400 calls and messages reporting problems caused by fallen branches or trees on the road or power lines. More than a hundred Hydro Westmount customers lost power. During the peak of the storm, the ice on our roads and sidewalks made it quite dangerous for people to get around in the city. But, often, it is in times of crisis and adversity that the strength of a team is put to the test. And our team rose to the challenge with grace and professionalism. The unwavering commitment of our Public Works crews to keeping our roads and sidewalks clear and safe made a real difference in the lives of citizens. The efficiency of Hydro Westmount crews in restoring power to affected customers was remarkable. Public Safety Officers were also present to assist the population and secure the operations of the Public Works and Hydro Westmount teams. The Community Events and Sports and Recreation staff also showed great responsiveness, empathy and solidarity in welcoming those who came to the Victoria Hall or the Recreation Centre to warm up and find some comfort. Thanks to all the departments working together, we succeeded. The efficiency, speed and coordination of our response to this crisis drew much admiration in the media. You can all be proud! Your dedication to your work and willingness to go beyond the call of duty is a testament to your character and commitment to serving the community.”
• Côte St. Luc Flushing fire hydrantsThe city completed flushing fire hydrants, having begun doing so April 24 and finishing ahead of schedule, Monday May 1. CSL does this twice a year “to make sure our fire hydrants work properly and to help clear sediments from the underground pipes. After we’re done, you may notice that your water is slightly coloured. This is normal. It’s not dangerous. All you have to do is run the water until it’s clear again. We also recommend that you run your washing machine in the evening to avoid staining clothes.”
Spotlight on local merchants for April
Côte St. Luc council presented a plaque to Nettoyeur Jack, located at the Westminster and Mackle strip mall, recognizing it as the Spotlight on Local Merchants for April 2023. A city statement says Nettoyeur Jack is a “family operation, run by Rupinder Deol and his parents Jack Deol and Goldie Brar. Jack and his brother Roop Deol ran the same kind of business in NDG for over 30 years. Rupinder, 37, joined the business when they debuted on Westminster Avenue.” The Spotlight on Local Merchants recipient for March was Ponctuation Grafix, which provides text and layouts for print and digital marketing for newsletters, brochures, logos, signage and graphics for websites. The business is run by writer Warren Perley and his graphics team of Rodney Hall, Karen Boor, and Nathalie Lagden.
• NDG Get your laugh on in NDG
Victoria Day weekend is a laughing matter in the Deeg this year. The NDG Comedy Fest is coming to the neighbourhood with dozens of comics participating in seven shows over three days at legendary local venues.
Indeed, with seven shows over three days at Oscar Peterson Hall, The Wheel Club, Rustik Pub and Trenholme Park, there’s something for everyone.
“I’ve been performing and producing in NDG for years now and there’s nowhere I love more in the city,” says festival organizer Walter Lyng. “I want the NDG Comedy Fest to be a celebration of the community and all things funny!”
The chuckles kick off Friday, May 19 with a double header at Rustik Pub, with the NDG Superstars show at 8 p.m. featuring some of the best comedians from the area, while the Filthy Late Show at 10:30 p.m. puts the spotlight on local lord of filth Leighland Beckman, as well as other hilarious degenerates.
• Town of Mount Royal Walk-A-Town 2023 The Walk-A-Town event will be taking place 10 a.m. Saturday May 6, and the start and finishing line is at the Country Club, 1620 Graham Boulevard. The town is inviting participants to “come walk and be introduced to the games of croquet and lawn bowling with family, friends and neighbours. The cost is $10 per person and $25 per family, and there is a free barbecue for walkers from noon to 1:30 p.m. Profits from the event will go to the TMR Volunteer Centre (vmr-benevoles-tmr.com). For more information, call 514-734-2923.
Next council meeting
The next council meeting will take place at the town hall 7 p.m. May 16, at 90 Roosevelt. “The Schofield Hall will accommodate all public participants that health regulations at the time of the meeting will allow. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The agenda meeting will be available online the Friday before the meeting. To view the live webcast of the Town Council meeting, residents are invited to visit kastio.com/go/ville-de-mont-royal at the appropriate time.”
• SNOWDON Snowdon bus shelter blues
It’s an important piece of public transit infrastructure but the STM bus shelter at the corner of Queen Mary and Coolbrook is in a poor state these days.
Several weeks ago, a merchant notified a passing STM patroller – on site to regularly ensure compliance with the reserved bus lane parking provisions – of the filthy state of the abribus, yet nothing materialized in terms of garbage removal, graffiti removal, or even basic cleaning.
Even in inclement weather, bus users often don’t bother using the structure, which has become a refuge for local drug users and itinerants, and where curbside garbage accumulates. In February, The Suburban encountered an unconscious, barely dressed man on the ground surrounded by refuse in the shelter, he was later deemed highly intoxicated by first responders called to the scene in what is apparently not an isolated incident.
Some users question whether recent cost-cutting measures announced by the STM to reduce its approximate $70 million deficit includes reduction in cleaning and surveillance of shelters.
