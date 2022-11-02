Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY: The city is holding its annual Remembrance Day ceremony 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 11 at Veterans Park, near the Côte St. Luc Public Library at 5851 Cavendish Blvd. The public is invited to attend.
FIREWORKS SOUND EXPLAINED: I and others in the Côte St. Luc-Montreal West area heard what sounded like popping sounds, possibly fireworks, on Oct. 24, before and after that night’s MoWest council meeting. Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella told The Suburban that he was told it was fireworks, and the question was also asked on the CSL Ideas website run by the City of Côte St. Luc. A poster was informed by many that the fireworks were to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights.
HIRING LIFEGUARDS AND SWIM INSTRUCTORS: The city announced that it is “currently recruiting lifeguards and instructors (full-time, part-time, weekdays and weekends).” For lifeguards, “the work consists of monitoring swimmers and ensuring that they observe the regulations of the pools to prevent accidents and to maintain discipline; helping swimmers in difficulty and providing first aid in case of an accident.” For swim instructors, “the work consists of preparing and giving various levels of swimming lessons and following the program and all safety standards,” as well as “take attendance, complete mid-session and end-of-session progress reports and undertake any other related duties.” Potential lifeguards should “possess a valid National Lifeguard, CPR/AED certificate delivered by the Lifesaving Society, possess a certificate 16-hour First Aid course given by a recognized organization” and should be “bilingual English/French, with other languages being an asset.” A potential swim instructor should have a Bronze Cross and a Red Cross Water Safety certificate or a Lifesaving Society Swim instructor certificate.” Resumés should be sent to tmckenzie@cotesaintluc.org.
HampsteadREMEMBRANCE DAY AND LAWN SIGNS: Hampstead’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony takes place 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Hampstead Park, at the cenotaph. The theme of the gathering is “recognizing our heroes, honouring their courage and never forgetting their sacrifice.” Veterans and students from local schools are expected to attend. The town is also encouraging residents to get a Remembrance Day lawn sign to honour veterans by registering with the Community Services and Recreation Department team at recreation@hampstead.qc.ca.
LEAD IN DRINKING WATER VISUAL INSPECTION: The town is “suggesting that citizens who have received a result showing the presence of lead in their drinking water go to the Town’s website, www.hampstead.qc.ca, to make an appointment with a member of the Public Works water team to check the piping in their home.”
Montreal WestLEAF BLOWER CHANGES REMINDER: The town reminded residents that “following the adoption of By-Law 456-9 amending By-law 456 at the September council meeting, it was announced that the use of leaf blowers is now permitted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 and that gas-powered leaf blowers and vacuums will be completely prohibited as of Nov. 1, 2023. Leaf blowers may be used between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Under no circumstances are leaves to be blown onto curbs, sidewalks, streets, or other public property, nor are leaves allowed to be blown onto any other private property.”
CP HOLIDAY TRAIN: Mayor Beny Masella reminded residents that “the CP Holiday Train is making a stop again in Montreal West on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6:45 p.m. As usual, they will provide a beautiful experience with the train decorated for the holidays and some great live music. And, as is always the case, there will be places to donate money that will be coupled with a check from CP to help a local food bank. Please come out to this great event and support this tremendous cause.”
St. LaurentEDVARD MUNCH EVENT: A conference conducted by historian Madeleine Fortier called “Edvard Munch, his art and his time,” will be taking place Saturday, Nov. 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, 1380 De L’Église. The borough announcement points out that Munch “was born in Norway in 1863 and died in 1944. He is often identified with his well-known work: The Scream. But beyond this painting, Munch has 1,789 [others] to his credit. In addition, he was a photographer, filmmaker and engraver. He immersed himself in all the discoveries of his time to represent what mattered most to him: emotions and moods. During this conference, you will get to know Edvard Munch and his art better through his time and the hardships he went through.”
Town of Mount RoyalFRENCH SCHOOL ON HOLD: Mayor Peter Malouf announced that, due to a downward treen in enrolment, “on Oct. 19, the Town received a letter from the Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSSMB) advising us that the construction of a new French elementary school in our municipality has been put on hold. The CSSMB, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, informed us that building new schools or expanding existing schools in certain areas, including the Town of Mount Royal, has been suspended. Eight out of 22 planned projects, 36 percent of projects, have been officially suspended. There are five sectors affected by this decision located mainly in the center of the territory covered by the CSSMB, our municipality being one of them. In addition to putting on hold the construction of a future elementary school in TMR, the Mount Royal High School expansion project is also being re-evaluated.”
GALA ALPHA TMR WINNERS: The town announced the six local businesses that won awards at the recent 37th annual Gala Alpha, presented under the theme “Adapt and Bounce Back.” They were Bacaro Pizzeria: winner in the “Retail” category; Courey Vision Inc: Winner in the “Young Entrepreneurs” category; Fruit Dome Inc: Winner in the “Consumer Products (more than 50 employees)” category; Spec Pharma: Winner in the “Professionals” category; Les Filles Fatoush: Winner in the “Services to businesses and individuals (less than 50 employees)” category; and Ultra Communications: Winner in the “R&D and various technologies” category. The organization also won the most prestigious title of the evening, Business of the Year.” As well, “during his speech, Mayor Peter Malouf, who also acted as co-president of the 2022 Gala Alpha, did not fail to salute the remarkable work and leadership of the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent — Mont-Royal, Ms Sylvie Séguin, who will retire after 37 years with the Chamber. Congratulations Ms. Séguin!”
WestmountTURCOT SOUND SURVEY: The city told residents that the Quebec Transport Ministry announced that “sound surveys are underway in your area as part of the Turcot project. Surveys will be conducted until mid-November 2022. In the context of a legal action brought by the City of Westmount, the parties mandated a joint expert to conduct 14 short- and long-term sound surveys on the territory of the City of Westmount. To do so, sound surveys are conducted by SNC-Lavalin representatives on various private and public lands in the area. On private lands, surveys are conducted in front of buildings. The required equipment (two sound level meters, two microphones and two tripods) need an area of about two square metres and remains in place for 24 hours. On public lands, the equipment is installed on temporary poles for 10 to 20 days.”
GARDEN WASTE COLLECTION DELAYS: The city also announced that “due to the many ongoing street cleaning operations, the city wishes to advise you that there will be delays in the garden waste collection. Please leave your green waste bags curbside and our crews will pick it up as soon as possible. For more information, call 438 342-7866 or email station.monitoring@snclavalin.com.”
