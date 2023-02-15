• Côte St. Luc Emergency measures during long blackouts
The city reminded residents of emergency measures for residents in cases of long-lasting power outages, as took place during the 1998 ice storm. The response was prompted by a Feb. 4 post on the CSL Ideas Facebook page by resident Vicky Honigwachs-Shizgal, during that day’s very cold weather. “Today was beyond frigid and dangerously cold and some CSL residences lost power for over four hours this morning. Are there no emergency generators in circumstances such as these?” The city replied that it was monitoring the power outage in the western part of Côte St. Luc that day. “The city has emergency procedures that involve opening up a shelter at our municipal facilities for long-lasting power outages and other scenarios where sections of the city need temporary housing,” their post said. Honigwachs-Shizgal later clarified that she was not referring to generators being provided for individual homes, and that previously, Hydro ran a generator for homes in her area. “My concern was for our elderly or others, and I was just wondering if there was any emergency plan in place,” the resident added.
Hot chocolate with the mayor Young residents of Côte St. Luc are invited to a Hot Chocolate with the Mayor event featuring Mayor Mitchell Brownstein 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Max Margles Children’s Library. The topic of the discussion is “Bringing happiness to the community.” Participants can meet Brownstein, discuss issues, ask questions and offer suggestions.
• Hampstead Here’s why it’s 30 LyncroftSpeaking of 30 Lyncroft, we wondered why the community centre is at that particular address, as it is directly accessible straight from Granville. Lyncroft is a block away to the north, but also leads to a second parking lot that is next to the community centre. One possibility told to The Suburban is that when Hampstead Park was a golf course in its previous incarnation, the clubhouse was at 30 Lyncroft. The community centre also faces Lyncroft, but at a distance.
Home invasion alertThe town recently posted an alert in light of some thefts and attempted thefts in homes in recent months. While adding that the town “remains one of the safest places on the Island of Montreal” and that “Public Security and the SPVM work together to maintain this safe environment,” residents were nevertheless told “if you come home and notice your home has been broken into or sense suspicious activity on your property, don’t go in. Call Police 911 and Hampstead Public Security and wait for the authorities to arrive. You can send us photos or videos related to criminal activities on our portal. We will forward them to the SPVM as soon as possible.”
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING:
The next town council meeting will be taking place 8 p.m. March 8 at the Adessky Community Centre, 30 Lyncroft at Hampstead Park. The meeting would normally have taken place on Monday March 6.
• St. Laurent Two firebombings at St. Laurent restaurants two blocks and 40 minutes apart
Two firebombings with Molotov cocktails took place at two St. Laurent restaurants in the early morning hours Thursday, two blocks apart and within 40 minutes of each other.But police, so far, say there is not yet evidence of a link between the two arson incidents. The first incident took place at around 3:10 a.m. at the corner of Marcel Laurin near Thimens Blvd. The window of the business had been smashed and the fire was quickly brought under control. No one was injured and damage was light.The second fire took place at Marcel Laurin and Côte Vertu, two blocks south. Police say this was an attempt to set the restaurant terrace on fire. There were no injuries and the fire, again, was quickly brought under control.Both attacks are under investigation.
Technoparc company signs defense contract with Ukraine
The Paris-based aerospace company Thales, which has a facility in the Technoparc in St. Laurent, recently announced that it signed a contract “for the delivery of a complete short-range air defence system, including a Ground Master 200 radar, to help protect Ukraine.” The company added that it “draws on its air defence expertise to help nations guarantee their sovereignty and protect their citizens and territorial interests. Thales’s air defence technologies provide protection from all types of air threats at all levels of the airspace and cover the entire decision-making chain, from detection and identification to neutralization.”
Two days of festivitiesThe borough announced that there will be two day of free winter activities, taking place in two local parks Friday Feb. 17 and Sunday Feb. 19. At Beaudet Park on Feb. 17, there will be free skating activities throughout the day. Then, the 30th annual Féerie d’hiver will take place Feb. 19 at Gohier Park. Activities that day will include “horse-drawn carriage rides, skating, winter games, inflatable structures and hot chocolate.” The event will be cancelled in the event of rain or intense cold.
• Town of Mount Royal School break week campThe town’s recreation department announced that residents can start registering their children aged five to 12 this week, until Feb. 17, for the School Break Week Camp, being held Feb. 27 to March 3, at the Recreation Center on 60 Roosevelt Avenue. The program includes team sports, crafts, outdoor games and culinary activities. As well, children registered for the camp can go to Town Hall at 90 Roosevelt Avenue on Wednesday, March 1 to watch the movie Spies in Disguise, being presented in French. The schedule of events is Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the cost is $150. Optional day care services, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., is $50. The registration charge is 50 percent higher for non-residents. Those interested can register online or in person at the Recreation Centre between 8:30 a.m. and 4:15. p.m.. The registration dates for non-residents is Feb. 16 and 17. The registration counter is at 60 Roosevelt Avenue. For more information, email rec-mt-royal@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca or call 514-734-2928.
Watch the sports and community centre presentation: The town announced that residents can watch two presentations for the planned TMR Quartier sportif et communautaire vision that took place Feb. 1 and 2, attended by 400 people. A webpage dedicated to the project, at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/node/9024, was created and can be consulted now. The website features “the two recorded sessions, including presentations by Mayor Peter Malouf,” as well as discussions with attendees about the project, the Powerpoint presentation, a Frequently Asked Questions section, and a survey. Residents are urged to fill out the survey and “submit your opinions or suggestions by email at quartiersc@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.”
• WestmountBlack History Month — “Ours To Tell!”
Westmount residents are being encouraged to “celebrate and honour the rich history and legacy of Black Canadians. From the past’s struggles and triumphs to today’s resilience and determination, the Black community continues to overcome adversity and blaze a trail of excellence. Let us embrace and uplift the diverse perspectives and talents of the Black community and use this month as a source of inspiration to keep pushing toward a brighter future.” Black History Month, with the theme “Ours to tell, is “also a time to oppose discrimination, hate, and racism — let’s continue the fight to end it.” The city added that the Westmount Public Library is “offering a wide selection of good reads throughout the whole month,” such as They can’t kill us until they kill us, featuring essays by Hanif Abdurraqib, In every mirror she’s Black, a novel by Lola Akinmade-Akerström, Caprice by Coe Booth and Shot Clock by Caron Butler, amongst many others. For more recommendations, check out westlibcat.org.
• Côte des Neiges-NDGPlanning advisory committee members soughtThe borough informed residents who are interested in being part of its Planning Advisory Committee that they can apply for a spot until March 6, by “submitting their name, contact information and reasons for applying.” The application should be sent to the attention of the borough’s Division de l’urbanisme, including a resumé and covering letter, at urbanismecdnndg@montreal.ca. The borough explained that the committee’s roles are to “review and make recommendations to the Borough Council on any request relating to urban planning and development. The committee also reviews and decides, during public hearings, on building demolition permit applications. The committee has seven regular and up to seven substitute members, with renewable two-year terms. It generally meets monthly. Members of the Urban Planning Advisory Committee who are not members of the Borough Council are entitled to remuneration of $75 for each meeting they attend.” For more information, including qualifications, go to montreal.ca/en/news/boroughs-ccu-calling-candidates-44716. • Montreal West Snow removal “too good”?Council regular Daniel Marcuze told the Jan. 30 town meeting that sometimes the snow removal in Montreal West is “too good.” Marcuze said that on Jan. 29, “it wasn’t necessary to do the work... the forecast was for a lot of snow to come, and it did come. There’s no need to clear the street, when two or three hours later, it’s exactly the same as it was before when they cleared the snow.” Mayor Beny Masella responded this may be the resident’s opinion, “because your part was done. My street wasn’t done yet, and they had to stop on [that] Saturday, because they reached their hour limits, so I’m glad they took away the big snow on Sunday [Jan. 29].” Marcuze claimed that neighbouring Côte St. Luc cleans the snow between accumulations enough to relieve pressure on parking and driving, but does not spend as much money on the process. Councillor Elizabeth Ulin said there is a misapprehension that it is expensive to clear snow on the weekends. Ulin explained that the workers for the snow removal company the town contracts with are paid by the hour, “so it doesn’t matter if it’s a Sunday or a Wednesday, they’re paid the same. Our guys, if they work, they’re paid extra for that, but the efficiency is so much higher if they ...work on a weekend when there’s no traffic around so they can work much faster.”
