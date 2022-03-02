Around the towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
GARBAGE COLLECTION PROBLEM RESOLVED: District 2 Councillor Mike Cohen announced on his website mikecohen.ca that a garbage collection problem involving 6700 The Avenue was recently resolved, “thanks to our Public Works Department.” Cohen explained that “buildings constructed in recent years only receive garbage collection once a week. The idea is for composting to take place as well once a week. But since that is still not a reality I was able to arrange with Public Works to add a second day each week the pickup schedule in the interim. 6700 The Avenue has 90 units. Once a week pickup is not sufficient at the present time for a building this size. For starters, they do not have enough bins for this to be done properly, emitting a foul smell outdoors and in the garage where the garbage had to be returned. Thanks to Director Beatrice Newman and Environmental Technician Carly Steban for their assistance on this dossier as well as Emile Badea from 6700 The Avenue, which will have a new commercial tenant by the spring on the ground floor. The city is arranging this exceptionally until an official letter is sent to all new buildings with the three-way-shoots, detailing the next steps for compost implementation.”
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next CSL council meeting is being held 8 p.m. March 14 via videoconference and which can be seen at the City of Côte Saint-Luc YouTube page. “Due to the current pandemic related to the COVID-19 virus, the sittings are held virtually at 8 p.m., but it is possible that, at a later date, they will be held in the council chamber at the City Hall located at 5801 Cavendish Boulevard,” says a city advisory.
HampsteadTENNIS AND PICKLEBALL COURT PROJECTS UPDATE: The town recently posted that the “council and administration have been working diligently, since the necessary cancellation of the Tennis Project, to complete the project. We are trying to ensure that we will have beautiful tennis and pickleball courts for the residents this summer. The Town will undertake the necessary measures to have a Call for Tender launched in time for work to start on or around the first week of June. Quebec’s severe winter requires such infrastructure work to commence only after the Official Frost Melt date of May 15. The work should take six to eight weeks to complete with the tennis courts be ready for play sometime in August. In the meantime, the Town has commenced planning for the construction of two pickleball courts which will probably be constructed later this summer. Thank you for your patience.”
Montreal West
SHEROES TRIVIA: The town is inviting the public to “join us online March 4 at 7 p.m. for an evening of fun and test your knowledge about the world’s most renowned women. Register at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/ville-de-montreal-ouest/shop/programs/72043, free for residents, $5 for non-residents. There’s a prize for the winning tea. The suggested age is eight years and older.”
St. LaurentDESOUSA SPEECH: Mayor Alan DeSousa, in a recent address to the Saint-Laurent – Mont-Royal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke about learning “from the current health crisis in order to better prepare for the future challenges of the environmental crisis. “For sure, we are not yet out of the pandemic crisis, but the economy is rolling and business is good,” DeSousa said. “St. Laurent companies have successfully and quite spectacularly demonstrated their resilience and adaptability over the past two years or so. Some have even directly contributed to the ‘war effort.’” such as Medicom, E2iP with CAE, Adfast, MeddSup Medical, and others. “In any case, this health crisis will have changed each of us and the world as a whole. But in this new world, the global climate crisis remains the priority. And the more time passes, the more alarming the diagnosis becomes. The Quebec government and the City of Montreal have adopted plans to ensure a green and inclusive recovery. At the same time, sustainable practices help reduce operating costs and can generate new revenue. They strengthen management control by making it more resilient and predictable. Environmental responsibility is therefore a profitable investment for any business or association.”
WestmountSTREET CLOSURE: The city recently announced that westbound De Maisonneuve between Claremont and de Vendôme avenues in NDG is completely closed as of Feb. 21 because of the “upgrading of the municipal underground conduit system by the Commission des services électriques de Montréal (CSEM). The work is expected to last three months. The work schedule is “Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and occasionally on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some work may be postponed due to operational constraints or adverse weather conditions. Eastbound traffic is maintained only on De Maisonneuve Boulevard (Bulmer, Grey and de Vendome Avenues). Detours are being implemented. Please watch for the signage in place. For more information, contact Mr. Léonard Boisclair, liaison officer at 514 686-2019 or Ms. Marie-Claude Marchand, site supervisor at 514 809-3610. For any situation requiring a quick and priority intervention, please call Mr. Yanick Samson of G-TEK at 514 207-5934.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.